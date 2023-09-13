“It was like the movie Groundhog’s Day.”
That’s how Ashland coach John Cook described Tuesday’s loss to East Carter.
The Raiders defeated the Kittens 5-4, thanks to a corner kick from Ashlynn Elliott with just 35 seconds remaining in the match.
Cook’s allusion to the Bill Murray film is in reference to the déjà vu feeling he had, watching East Carter win in the final seconds via a corner kick.
“That’s how they beat us in double overtime in the region, in the last few seconds,” Cook said with a laugh. “I just couldn’t believe it happened again, I’ll tell you that.”
The two teams met in the 16th Region Tournament semifinals in 2022, where the Raiders found the net in the second overtime period after a corner kick was knocked in with just 12 seconds left on the clock.
“I think, for us, we just wouldn’t give up,” East Carter coach Tyler Walker said. “We’ve had ups and downs this year, we lost four games in a row. But we just don’t give up.”
Tuesday’s meeting was the first between the two since that Region matchup.
Both teams were neck and neck for most of the match, with the score being tied at one apiece at the break.
East Carter’s goal came at the 17’ mark thanks to Elliott, who finished the match with two goals and two assists.
The Kittens responded a few minutes later at 22’ with a goal via Kenleigh Woods.
From there, both teams’ defensive prowess showed, with neither squad able to find the back of the net in the first half.
“When you look at our region, anybody could come out of there,” Cook said. “They’re all just crazy close games and one time you’re on top and next you’re not.”
It didn’t take Ashland long to claim the lead in the second half, with Milei Baker sinking a penalty kick just three minutes into the match at the 43’ point.
The lead didn’t last long, as Ellie Thomas scored at 46’ to tie things back up.
From there, the game would stay locked up 2-2, until the Raiders managed to land a couple of big punches late in the match.
The first blow would come via Ellie Thomas in the 64’ spot of the match.
The next came just three minutes later thanks to Kinsley Rutledge, giving the Raiders a 4-2 lead with 13 minutes remaining.
The Kittens wouldn’t give up, however, rallying to score two more goals late to tie things once again.
“When you have two players the caliber of Kenleigh Woods and Milei Baker up front, just absolutely gutting themselves for the team, I never feel like we’re out of a game,” Cook said. “Anything could happen with them.”
The first of those goals came at 73’ thanks to Woods followed a minute later by a Kylee Fields goal at 74’.
It looked like the game would go to overtime, when Elliott lined up for a corner kick with less than 40 seconds to play.
The ball curved in midair and landed in the goal without anyone else getting a piece of it.
“To be honest, I was so upset from us allowing the two goals, I wasn’t able to get too excited about (the winning shot),” Walker said. “But afterwards, it’s just crazy to see it. I joked with parents that when I put the stats into KHSAA that I put Jesus down for the assist, because someone had to smack it in. For her to bend it in, from that side with her right foot, I don’t think that’ll ever happen again.”
That put an emphatic period on the end of the game.
East Carter (8-4) will look to continue their momentum tonight as they face Huntington Expression Prep at Huntington St. Joseph.
“The biggest thing I want us to do is keep the energy up,” Walker said of his expectations for tonight’s match. “I don’t want us to be so excited from this game that we’re down for the next one. I want us to push it regardless of who we play. Whether it’s the worst team in the world or the US Women’s National Team, we have to come out ready to play.”
Ashland will look to regroup when they host Wheelersburg tonight.
“I could see it in our eyes after that game, I’m hoping this will be a turning point where we get our focus laser pointed,” Cook said. “It’s humbling to lose close games like this, but sometimes it’ll reset your focus. I’m hoping to see us get back to our game (against Wheelersburg). We have the ability to be a really good passing teams, but sometimes we try to take too big of a bite out of that and try to go for things all at once. I’m hoping you see us connect short passes, movement off the ball, and defense back moving as a unit. Wheelersburg is a quality opponent, it’ll be a tough game.”