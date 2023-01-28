GRAYSON East Carter and West Carter were locked in classic rivalry game after three quarters
With the Raiders leading 31-21, Blake Hall changed that scenario quickly, scoring the first eight points of the final stanza to lead East Carter to a 54-26 over their rival.
“Blake made some effort plays to create some baskets for himself," East Carter coach Cole Brammer said. "It really gave us some breathing room in the fourth quarter. It was a typical East-West game for three quarters. I give West Carter credit for their defensive game plan. We had trouble offensively until the fourth quarter.”
West Carter coach Jeremy Webb said his team’s inability to hit shots made it tough on his young Comets.
“We tried to control the pace," Webb said. "They missed shots for three quarters. Hall got going in the fourth quarter to give them momentum and we couldn’t make shots to stem the tide. They are big, strong, and physical and did they did a nice job.”
The Raiders (12-7) used a stingy defense to limit the Comets to eight field goals on 37 attempts on the night.
“Our identity is our defense," Brammer said. "I tell our players our identity travels with us every night. And we definitely needed it the first three quarters."
West Carter cut the Raider lead to 17-14 late in the second quarter with a 8-0 that included four points by freshman Nathan Webb. The Raiders scored the final four points of the half for a 21-17 lead at intermission. Connor Skaggs had seven points and six rebounds to lead East Carter.
Hall scored 16 of his game-high 18 points in the second half to lead the Raiders.
Skaggs finished with nine points and 11 rebounds for the winners and Evan Goodman pitched in with 10.
Brammer was pleased with the play of his big man Skaggs.
“Connor is playing much better on a nightly basis," Brammer said. "He can really help us down the home stretch of the season. He continues to work hard in practice and it is showing in our games.”
The Comets (4-15) were led by Jacob Waddell with a team-high 10 points. Webb added nine points in the loss.
“It comes down to putting the ball in the basket," Jeremy Webb said. "We are a young team playing one senior. We will return eight of our top nine players next season. We just need to keep working and be ready for the next time we match up with them.”
W. CARTER FG FT REB PTS
Rayburn 0-4 0-0 0 0
Waddell 4-9 2-2 4 10
Carter 0-2 0-0 1 0
Dailey 0-4 4-4 1 4
Maddix 1-4 0-0 1 3
Parker 0-1 0-0 0 0
Fuston 0-3 0-0 6 0
Webb 3-10 1-2 0 9
Manning 0-1 0-0 0 0
TEAM 6
TOTALS 8-37 7-8 19 26
FG% 21.6 FT%: 87.5 3-Pointers: 3-11 (Webb 2-5, Maddix 1-3, Waddell 0-1, Rayburn 0-2) Turnovers:16. PF:11.
E. CARTER FG FT REB PTS
Boggs 0-1 0-0 0 0
Adams 0-0 0-0 1 0
Hall 5-9 7-7 3 18
Goodman 4-9 0-0 1 10
Messer 0-1 0-0 1 0
Tate Scott 3-6 0-0 3 6
Ty Scott 1-7 3-6 2 5
Sexton 2-4 0-0 2 6
Skaggs 4-6 1-1 11 9
TEAM 4
TOTALS 19-43 11-15 28 54
FG%: 44.2 FT%: 73.3. 3-Pointers: 5-14 (Sexton 2-4, Goodman 2-6, Hall 1-1, Ty Scott 0-3). Turnovers: 11. PF:12.
WEST CARTER 6 8 7 5 -- 26
EAST CARTER 10 11 10 23 -- 54