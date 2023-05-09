GRAYSON East Carter skipper Jeremiah Shearer joked before the game when the Raiders' scoreboard malfunctioned and would not keep score past the fourth inning.
As it turned out Tuesday night when East Carter welcomed Rowan County for Senior Night, the Raiders would not need anything past the fourth frame.
Paced by a complete game from senior Harley Bowen on the bump and production at the plate by fellow seniors Connor Skaggs and Samuel Hamilton, East Carter jumped on Rowan County early and never let up until the game halted due to the mercy run rule and a 16-1 thumping by the Raiders.
“That’s what you love to see,” Shearer said. “These guys have paid their debts and they’ve given a lot of time to us. Tonight, it was a night we give back to them. Samuel and Connor haven’t played the field a lot and haven’t hit a lot but tonight they had quality at-bats and got some hits for us there. Great to see those guys succeed.”
Bowen allowed only four hits, struck out two and walked three but danced out of a bases-loaded jam in the third to keep Rowan County at bay. Bowen was granted runs by his offense in every inning but a nine-run second frame by the Raiders pushed the game out of reach.
“When Harley gets a lead, you really feel confident,” Shearer said. “Three or four runs with him on the mound and you feel really good about what you have. Then we just kept adding to it. Really proud of Harley tonight.”
East Carter (23-5) pushed across three runs to open the contest after back-to-back singles by Tate Scott and Evan Goodman set the tone for the Raiders' offensive attack.
“We just came out and set the tone in the first inning there with a leadoff single by Tate Scott and everybody just followed suit,” Shearer said. “It was just one of those nights. Baseball is a funny game and tonight was our night. Rowan County is a quality team, but tonight was just our night.”
The Raiders brushed up Vikings ace Jayson Ingles for six runs—all earned—on five hits to knock him out of the after only one inning of work. Ingles entered the game with a 0.43 ERA and had allowed only three earned runs in nine appearances.
“We tried to hit fastballs early in the count and we were getting those fastballs from him early in the count and I thought we did a good job hitting the ball the other way,” Shearer said. “We just had a really good approach against him tonight.”
Rowan County (21-10) coach Scott Collins said the start was anything less than ideal regardless of the team in the other dugout.
“Anytime you go down 3-0 right off the bat, it doesn’t bode well a lot of times and obviously it didn’t tonight,” Collins said. “It just kept snowballing, snowballing, snowballing and we just couldn’t right the ship. They stepped on the pedal and just kept putting it to us.”
East Carter sent 15 batters to the plate in the second highlighted by an RBI double from Hamilton his second time through the order in the frame. Five Raiders finished with two hits and Ty Scott and Blake Hall drove in three each.
East Carter pushed across three in the fourth after Skaggs drove in the game-winning run with a ground out to second.
“You have to use it for something but I’m not sure what,” Collins said of the loss. “We’ve got to be more competitive, have a little more fire to us and have a little more energy and we didn’t have any of that tonight. East has a good ball club and Jeremiah does a great job and we just didn’t come out ready at all. I’ll take the blame for that because this is my team, but we just kind of went through the motions tonight.”
ROWAN CO. 001 0 — 1 4 2
E. CARTER 391 3 — 16 13 1
Ingles, Norden (2), Lambert (2), Goldy (4) and Furnish; Bowen and Barker. W—Bowen. L—Ingles. 2B—Hampton (RC), Hamilton (E), Hall (E).