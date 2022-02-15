OLIVE HILL The prize was on the table for the taking when East Carter visited West Carter Monday night in a 62nd District thriller.
Connor Goodman wasted little time snatching that prize for his Raiders to allow them to have a shot at the top seed in the upcoming district tournament. Goodman opened the contest on a personal 8-0 run and the Raiders pushed the lead to 13-0 before allowing the Comets to dent the scoreboard.
In the final seconds, it was Goodman who sank a pair of free throws for the exclamation point as the Raiders starved off a comeback effort by the Comets for a 59-50 win on John “Hop” Brown Court.
“Connor was ready to go,” East Carter coach Cole Brammer said. “We coaches talked about it yesterday at practice. You kind of see it in a kid every once in a while.”
Goodman sank back-to-back triples and added a running jumper to stake the 8-0 lead for the Raiders. He finished with a team-high 17 points.
But what appeared to be a blowout turned out to be anything but as an East Carter 20-point lead at 29-9 with 51 seconds remaining in the half slowly wilted away. The Raiders led by 15 at the half and a Jackson Bond bucket pulled the Comets to within seven inside of six minutes to play in the third.
The Raiders rallied behind a Karson Skaggs basket and a Ty Scott and-1 to push the lead to 12. However, the Comets had yet to make their biggest surge of the night.
After a Skaggs desperation heave with seven seconds on the third quarter clock flew through the net for the Raiders, the Comets deficit of five grew to 44-36 after three and the Comets tried to take control to start the final stanza.
Brett Dailey hit a runner in the lane to cut the deficit to only two and a Brycen Boggs stickback with 5:12 to play provided the only tie in the contest and forced a Raiders timeout.
“We told them this wasn’t going to be easy,” Brammer said of the meeting in the timeout. “The quick start helped us out tonight, but it was never a thought that we were going to come out and just cruise tonight. When they came back and tied the game, I told the guys, 'We’ve led the whole game. Nothing changes now. We just have to come through and get to the free throw line.'”
And the Raiders did just that with a Scott 5-0 run to give the Raiders the lead for good, despite letting the Comets get to within one with two minutes to go.
“We were in a little bit of foul trouble and I knew (West Carter) was going to come out in the second half and play us really tight,” Brammer said. “Get up in the passing lanes and make things difficult on us. We knew we wouldn’t be able to set in an offense, so we just talked to our guys about meeting passes and handling the ball strong. In a game like this, you aren’t going to get a lot of whistles. You are going to have to play through contact and man up and keep playing to get that call.”
Brammer said Monday showed the strides his team has made since first taking the court in December.
“It was a lot of growth and maturity,” Brammer said. “Back in December, we wouldn’t have responded that way. That goes to show what two months of just getting better and staying in the gym can be that difference. I thought we were very resilient and just found a way.”
West Carter coach Jeremy Webb said the quick start from East Carter was a recipe for disaster from the word go.
“You get behind early in the game and we were sitting back on our heels and not playing defense,” Webb said. “A team makes a couple shots on you and in a rivalry game like that, the momentum comes and the next thing you know, we’re down 20 points. Hat's off to East Carter and the way they played.”
Landon Nichols led the Comets with a game-high 20 points and 16 rebounds. Blake McGlone tossed in 11 off the bench.
“He played well throughout, but he didn’t get any help tonight,” Webb said of Nichols. “Blake McGlone helped him out a little bit, but for whatever reason, we just had some guys not ready to play. Not making shots and not playing defense there early on … East Carter did a great job.”
With wins over Morgan County and West Carter in East Carter’s last two contests, the Raiders have moved into a three-way tie with the Comets and Elliott County at 4-2 in the district, forcing a blind draw for the top seed in next week’s tournament.
“These kids know what’s on the line,” Brammer said. “They are on social media looking. It’s not like it used to be when you could kind of hide them away. They knew what was on the line tonight and like we told them before the game, if you want to pull up a seat and toss your name in the hat for the No. 1 seed, you have to get it done tonight. We didn’t shy away from that.”
Brammer added: “I’m just proud that we can say we gave ourselves that opportunity. It doesn’t matter who you get. It’s going to be a really hard-fought game and if you want to go to the regional tournament, you better show up that night and I’m just glad to say we’ve put ourselves in that position.”
The Raiders’ win over their district foe snapped a five-game losing streak and provided them their first win over the Comets since a 49-47 overtime victory on Jan. 25, 2019.
E. CARTERFGFTREBTP
E. Goodman5-91-1712
C. Goodman5-144-5217
Hall5-103-6513
Scott2-43-358
Boggs0-32-452
Gee1-20-012
Skaggs2-30-015
TEAM0
TOTAL20-4513-192659
FG Pct.: 44.4. FT Pct.: 68.4. 3-pointers: 6-18 (E. Goodman 1-4, G. Goodman 3-8, Hall 0-1, Scott 1-3, Boggs 0-1, Skaggs 1-1). PF: 15. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 13.
W. CARTERFGFTREBTP
Dailey3-60-016
Nichols7-136-61620
McGlone3-63-3311
Boggs2-93-427
Bond1-102-344
Jones1-30-242
Fuston0-00-020
Rayburn0-00-000
TEAM2
TOTAL17-4714-183450
FG Pct.: 36.2. FT Pct.: 77.8. 3-pointers: 2-13 (Dailey 0-1, McGlone 2-5, Boggs 0-1, Bond 0-6). PF: 21. Fouled out: None. Technical Foul: Bench. Turnovers: 15.
E. CARTER1415 15 15 —59
W. CARTER 4 10 22 14 —50
Officials: Dave Anderson, Mike Ginn, Kenny Huddleston.