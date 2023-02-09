GRAYSON East Carter had to weather a Rowan County storm when the Vikings visited the Raiders in Grayson Thursday night.
Both teams executed 8-0 runs to open up two-possession leads until a final surge by the Raiders sunk the Vikings hopes of an upset. Trailing 43-41 after three quarters, East Carter outscored Rowan County 21-13 in the final stanza for a 62-56 victory behind an 11-0 run that secured the lead for good.
“It felt like a heavyweight fight there at times,” East Carter coach Cole Brammer said. “(Rowan) would land a punch and then you had to go around and try to find a way to land your own punch. It was a game of runs in the second half and they got up six on us there late in the third quarter and I told our guys there in the timeout, you have to find a way to make a run. This is a game of runs and you have to find a way to grab the momentum. Luckily, we were able to do that with an 11-0 (run) to close the game.”
East Carter (16-9) grabbed an early 12-6 lead in the first quarter led by Ty Scott who evened the contest at 3-3 on an and-1 then followed with a personal 6-0 run that pushed the lead to six late in the first.
“Ty is playing very well at the moment,” Brammer said. “He’s been great for us all year and that’s a credit for him and all the work he has put in. When you put him up top, it makes every guard around him uncomfortable because he has so much quickness and speed. That was a big lift for us in the first quarter turning defense into offense.”
Rowan County (13-13) trimmed the deficit to five on a Christian Parker 3 to end the first down 13-9. Colby Wilburn splashed home a triple to open the second then followed with an and-1 that tied the game at 19-19. Both teams traded buckets the remainder of the half with Slade White giving the Vikings a 27-24 lead only to watch the Raiders Gavin Sexton toss home a triple to even the contest at 27-27 at the break.
“We had just scored on the other end and then they hit the 3 down there,” Rowan County coach Shawn Thacker said. “That's on us for going to school too early. At the end it's only a one-point swing.”
The game-tying shot was Sexton’s only points of the night, but Brammer said the shot was nothing out of the ordinary.
“That was a big shot,” Brammer said. “Gavin has hit several of those shots for us this year and you just have to get him on the 3-point line and get him open. We needed that. We went man there and gave up a cheap basket right before the half and luckily, had five, six seconds to pitch the ball down the floor to go into the halftime tied up.”
East Carter took a 31-29 lead to start the second half, but Weston Maxey stepped to the forefront for the Vikings with a personal 7-0 run and a 36-31 lead. Maxey splashed home a triple for a 41-35 Vikings lead which proved to be their largest margin of the night.
“They got up six and our guys were a bit uncomfortable and playing on their heels,” Brammer said. “If you were going to get on a run, you had to find a way to get on your toes and start playing downhill. Fortunately for us, we were able to hit that run there in the fourth quarter.”
Maxey pushed the lead back to four to open the final stanza, but Ty Scott added his second six-point surge of the game followed by a stellar outing from Blake Hall and Evan Goodman to secure the win.
Hall led the Raiders with 24 points. Evan Goodman added 17 points and was a perfect 10 of 10 from the free throw line.
“There’s no secret about him anymore,” Brammer said of Hall. “When he gets the ball from the free throw line in, he’s attacking the rim very hard. Credit to him because he has such a great motor. We want to get the ball in his hands and get him going downhill.”
Brammer added about Goodman: “I can’t say enough about Evan, and really for about the last month, he’s just got such a good confidence about him right now. He’s carrying himself the right way and he’s playing really good basketball on both ends of the floor.”
Ty Scott added 16. Wilburn led the Vikings with 18 points in his first game back since Jan 27. Maxey had 15.
“Was definitely nice to have Colby back out on the floor,” Thacker said. "Fingers crossed to keeping him healthy the rest of the way to get back to full strength by the district. We had to manage his minutes tonight.”
Rowan County has been battling the injury bug as of late and Thacker was pleased to see a large portion of his lineup back on the court.
“It's good to have some of the pieces back,” Thacker said. “Thought for the most part we got a good effort out of our kids. It was a strong physical game, just had too many empty possessions. We needed to get a couple of stops after those turnovers that we couldn't get.”
East Carter earned its first win over Rowan County since 2019 while avenging a 51-44 loss in Morehead in December.
“To get a win over Rowan County at home, a team that is in the EKC with us, (and get) a conference win against those guys, it says a lot,” Brammer said. “Really proud of our guys that they were able to dig in there deep. We talked about it at halftime. You have to put your feet in the mud and really dig down and find a way to get it done.”
ROWAN CO. 9 18 16 13 — 56
E. CARTER 14 13 14 21 — 62
Rowan County (56) — Horton 3, Watson 2, Maxey 15, Ingles 6, Winkleman 1, White 6, Hammonds 2, Wilburn 18, Parker 3. 3-Pointers: 10 (Maxey 3, Wilburn 3, Ingles 2, Horton, Parker). FTS: 2-5. PF: 16.
East Carter (62) — Goodman 17, Hall 24, Ty Scott 16, Tate Scott 2, Sexton 3, Skaggs, Messer, Yoak. 3-Pointers: 2 (Goodman, Sexton). FTS: 20-26. PF: 9.