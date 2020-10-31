CANNONSBURG Eighteen was enough for one team on a full moon Friday night at Boyd County.
The Lions took the field with only 18 players against East Carter, with a majority of their team missing due to COVID-19 contact tracing.
For East Carter, a 7-yard touchdown scamper by Kanyon Kozee with 9:03 to play gave the Raiders their first lead of the night, 18-17, and proved to be enough for a team that had not played a game since Oct. 9.
Kozee capped off a 50-yard, game-winning drive with the score on a broken play from the Boyd County 7. Instead of Kozee being thrown for a loss, the junior found daylight in the right flat and made a beeline for the pylon.
“We’ll take that, man,” East Carter coach Tim Champlin said. “We tell him, the most dangerous asset he has is his legs. He rolls out and did a good job of getting squared up and seeing that crease. He did a good job of putting his foot in the ground and sprinting to the end zone. Great job by him for growing up on the play and taking that next step to mature as a quarterback.”
Kozee said he followed the directions of his coach any time a play broke down from its design.
“If the play doesn’t go right, coach always tells me to make it right,” Kozee said. “I saw an opening and got my footing and I said if I can break this tackle I can just go. I just took off and ran for the touchdown.”
But the Raiders would have never been in the position to win without the standout performance by junior tailback Charlie Terry.
Terry dropped Lions quarterback Logan Staten on fourth down that set the Raiders up for a drive to take the lead, converted a key third down with an 8-yard reception from Kozee and a 2-yard gain on first-and-goal from the 9.
But Terry provided two explosive runs of 77 and 53 yards, both for scores, while racking up a game-high 151 rushing yards on only nine totes.
“I was kidding with him the other day — he and I have a great off-field relationship — and I told him, it’s time for you to go for 200 yards and three touchdowns,” Champlin said of Terry. “He was dang close to 200 with two touchdowns. Great night for that kid, man. Just played hard and is a kid who has played hard all year. He’s not had that explosive game yet but tonight he did and I’m happy for that kid.”
Terry’s first score came on an inside counter, one play after Ethan Moore’s sack of Staten forced a turnover on downs at the East Carter 26. Terry streaked through the hole and began separating from the Boyd County pursuit for the Raiders for a score with 2:27 to go before the half.
Terry’s second came on the same play as he scored on his first and provided an answer less than two minutes after a Carter Stephens 11-yard scamper gave the Lions a 17-6 edge.
“I knew my line was going to be able to step up and make that gap and as soon as I saw it, I just got downhill with it,” Terry said. “I think I read the hole pretty well. It was a big hole, so a great job goes out to my linemen. I couldn’t ask for a better line.”
Kozee said when he sees Terry find a seam, he enjoys the best view in the house.
“Charlie is a great runner and is a little bit over-shadowed,” Kozee said. “I always tell him, if you get the ball, take it to the house. He did exactly that. Charlie runs hard and he has the best form of anyone on the team. You almost get amazed of watching him run down the field. Charlie won us this game with our O-linemen today.”
But the win did not come easy by any means for the Raiders and at times, it appeared Boyd County was well on its way to a lopsided win with a limited number of players available.
“I’m so proud of their effort and we could make all the excuses in the world,” Boyd County coach Evan Ferguson said. “Being shorthanded, a lot of extra guys playing on special teams, your tailback and middle linebacker getting hurt with an ankle. He’s going to be OK, but the excuses can go on and on. We can make excuses for a lot in life, but we have to make the next play and make it better and get the job done and we came up a little short tonight.”
Boyd County took a 7-0 lead on a 27-yard strike from Staten to Austin Gibbs on fourth-and-11 with 2:59 to play in the opening stanza that gave the Lions a much-needed lift according to Ferguson.
“I think it was huge,” Ferguson said. “For my guys, I think it does a lot for us to go right down the field and score. It’s gets our kid’s morale going and that meant a lot going forward. We just couldn’t come through in the end.”
Boyd County took a 10-6 lead to the locker room after a drive that stalled out at the East Carter 2-yard line forced a 19-yard Cole Thompson field goal with two seconds to play in the half. Boyd County drove from their own 35-yard line with just over two minutes left and moved into the red zone on a Stephens 47-yard bullish run.
Stephens led the Lions with 140 yards on 19 carries and a score.
Boyd County had a golden opportunity for the win taken away in the final seconds after what appeared to be the Lions' fifth successful fourth-down conversion that would have moved them to the Raiders’ 15 was negated by a penalty marker for holding. Instead of first-and-10, it was fourth-and-29 from midfield and Staten’s final heave of the night fell well short after the Raiders’ line chased him from the pocket.
“Our D-line kind of struggled early and they really struggled with that power run, sometimes,” Champlin said. “But once we were able to make them widen out and get into some pass situations, we turned those guys loose and they are pretty good, man. They were able to get some pressure on him and make him move his feet and not sit there and pick us apart.”
Ferguson said his team must flush the loss and turn its attention toward a key district matchup with Rowan County next week.
“You tell your guys, we’ve lost by one point (East Carter), one point (Scott) and got beat by Holmes,” Ferguson said. “You take the positives and hopefully have a good week of practice. You gain about 38 kids on Tuesday and you take it and try and go get a win.”
The win was the Raiders' 200th in program history.
“It was a big win for our community and our kids and our program moving forward and taking the next step,” Champlin said.
E. CARTER 0 6 6 6 — 18
BOYD CO. 7 3 7 0 — 17
FIRST QUARTER
BC—Austin Gibbs 27 pass from Logan Staten (Cole Thompson kick), 2:59.
SECOND QUARTER
EC—Charlie Terry 77 run (Conversion fails), 2:27.
BC—Thompson 19 field goal, 0:02
THIRD QUARTER
BC—Carter Stephens 11 run (Thompson kick), 6:11.
EC—Terry 53 run (Conversion fails), 4:46.
FOURTH QUARTER
EC—Kanyon Kozee 7 run (Conversion fails), 9:03.
EC BC
First Downs 12 18
Rushes-Yards 29-227 56-273
Comp-Att-Int 3-5-1 2-7-0
Passing Yards 31 56
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Punts-Avg. 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 0-0 5-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
East Carter rushing: Terry 9-151, Underwood 8-38, Stamper 7-25, Kozee 4-11, Goodman 1-2.
Boyd County rushing: Kelley 10-37, Staten 11-29, J. Lusby 9-39, Barnett 7-28, Stephens 19-140.
East Carter passing: Kozee 3 of 5 for 31 yards.
Boyd County passing: Staten 2 of 7 for 56 yards.
East Carter receiving: Moore 1-19, Terry 2-12.
Boyd County receiving: Gibbs 2-56.