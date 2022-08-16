GRAYSON East Carter defeated Fairview in five sets (17-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-18, 15-13) on Tuesday night to kick off the new volleyball season.
“I have so many returning varsity players with experience,” Raiders coach Jennifer Clark said, “and they came together and played smart.”
In the first set, neither team looked to give an inch. Both teams traded points back and forth. Neither could get more than a point ahead until an ace from Fairview’s Madison Loving propelled the Eagles to an 8-5 lead, causing Clark to call timeout.
Out of the break, a rally from East Carter, which included a pair of aces from Alexis Thompson, pushed the Raiders to an 11-9 lead of their own.
From there, both teams traded blows, but the Eagles managed to inch their way back ahead 21-16 when Clark called another timeout to attempt to spark another rally from her squad.
The rally didn’t come, as Fairview finished strong to take the first set 25-17.
“I told the players all game long to keep climbing that hill,” Fairview coach Rick Lambert said. “It was just a matter of making plays and not making plays tonight.”
The second set started much better for the Raiders as they jumped out to an early 5-1 lead.
The Eagles didn’t fold, however, as they quickly fought back to tie things up at 6-6.
An ace from Fairview’s Graycin Price gave the Eagles their first lead of the second set at 10-9.
The Raiders didn’t seem to enjoy trailing, so they decided to do something about in the form of a trio of aces from Faith Blevins, which gave East Carter a four-point lead, prompting Lambert to call his first timeout of the match.
The Raiders came out of the timeout still red hot, producing a 6-1 run, before putting the Eagles away 25-17 to win the second set.
The pivotal third set saw the Eagles go on top early with a 4-1 lead.
The Raiders responded with an 8-0 run that saw Zoe Stidham stack up four aces during the rally.
East Carter continued to lay it on Fairview as Lambert called timeout with his squad trailing 14-6.
Out of the timeout, the Eagles showed a lot less lethargy and a lot more fire as they rattled off a lightning quick 5-0 run and caused Clark to spend a timeout with her squad now up just two points, 15-13.
After the break, Fairview continued to gain ground, before taking a 17-16 lead.
From there, both teams traded points, before the Raiders pulled slightly ahead with a 22-19 lead. Lambert called another timeout to try to save the set.
The Eagles did just that, going on a 4-0 run to take a 23-22 lead. This lead to Clark calling a timeout of her own, with the set slipping away from the Raiders.
Out of that timeout, a pair of aces from Price completed the comeback and sealed the third set for Fairview.
“They played well,” coach Lambert said of his squad. “They’re winners and I know they’re going to be good this year. You just can’t win them all.”
With their backs against the wall, the Raiders came out for the fourth set like a house of fire, getting to a 7-2 lead lightning fast.
“The message to them was to move on,” coach Clark said “Next point, next play. Refocus.”
The Raiders kept a comfortable lead throughout the set, even staving off a 4-0 run from the Eagles before going on a 5-0 run of their own.
Coach Lambert called timeout down 17-9 to try to find a way to slow down the Raiders.
The timeout didn’t seem to work, as the Raiders increased their lead to 22-10, but a sudden 5-0 run from the Eagles had Clark calling a timeout of her own.
The Raiders were able to put things away out of the break, winning the fourth set 25-18 after an 8-2 run from the Eagles.
The Raiders looked rattled early in the final set, with Clark calling an early timeout down 3-0.
The Raiders calmed down after the break, thanks in large part to a pair of aces from Kaylee Robinson, but stayed just behind the Eagles as the set progressed.
Still trailing, now by a score of 10-7, Clark called another timeout.
“We set goals at the beginning of the season, and one of those goals was to win in these situations,” Clark said. “Every timeout I was reminding them, ‘What’s our goal? What are we going to do here?’”
After a quick back and forth from both teams, Fairview called a timeout up 13-10, looking to seal the deal.
The Raiders quickly ruined that deal, going on a 4-0 run to take a 14-13 lead, their first of the set.
Lambert called another timeout with his team one point away from defeat.
That defeat came on the next serve, as the Raiders scored the match point to win the final set, 15-13.
“That loss hurt these girls, but that’s a good thing,” Lambert said. “It matters to them. They care.”
The Raiders play again Thursday at home against Bath County.
“We want to build on this momentum,” Clark said. “We have a lot of experience returning this year, so we want to use that to build on our momentum and keep winning.”
The Eagles look to regroup when they play again this Saturday against Raceland.
“Our plan is to keep doing what we’re doing,” Lambert said. “we’re going to get better and better. They believe in each other. I told them not to let little things beat us and I don’t think that’s what beat us tonight.”