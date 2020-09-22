GRAYSON LAKE Monday’s Eastern Kentucky Conference boys’ golf championship featured the expected and the unexpected at Hidden Cove Golf Course.
The expected: the individual champion was defending titlist Logan Liles of Lewis County.
The unexpected: The team champ was East Carter, who last won the EKC in 2016.
Six teams and four individuals qualified for the championship based on their play at last Monday’s Eastern and Western Qualifiers.
Liles has essentially cruised through the fall against area competition, boasting six wins in 12 tournaments. However, at this past weekend’s Kentucky Golf Coaches Association All-State Championship, he struggled and tied for 50th. So bouncing back so quickly was a big positive.
“I just kind of lost it for a weekend and didn’t play so well,” he said. “Other than that, I was able to do pretty much the same (today as I have all year): (hit) fairways, greens, make a couple putts here and there and find myself par or under.”
On Monday, he was back to his old form. Right from the start, things looked promising when he birdied the par-4, 356-yard first hole, then followed up the next hole with a big save from a shot well off the fairway.
“I did make a long one for birdie to start the day, so that was a good momentum booster,” he said. “Probably the shot of the day for me was (on) hole two. I actually hit one way left in the woods, but was able to punch out and get up and down from about 125 (yards) out to make par on the second hole so it just kind of kept the momentum going through the round.”
From there, he registered a par on the next six holes before ending the day with a birdie to finish with a 2-under 34.
“I played good. I was able to find the fairway most of the time off the tee. I hit greens in regulation and most times I just two-putt for par, but (on) a couple holes I was able to roll it in for (a) birdie,” he said. “The greens, they were a lot better than they were last Monday. So, I was able to lag-putt some long ones up there pretty close to have an easy par.”
Liles also won the qualifier for the fifth consecutive year. He shot a 36 last Monday at the Eastern Qualifier, which also took place at Hidden Cove.
West Carter’s Tyson Webb finished second with a 37, followed by Russell’s Gunner Cassity (39) and Lewis County’s Avery Sartin (39). Rowan County’s Christian Parker and East Carter’s Matthew Tomolonis tied for fifth at 40. There was a four-way tie for seventh to round out the top 10. East Carter’s Price Harris, Rowan County’s Blake Hatton, Fleming County’s Seth Hickerson and Russell’s Brody Kilburn all carded a 41.
The crowning of the team champion came down to the score of the fifth player for both East Carter and two-time defending champ West Carter. The trophy went to the Raiders after Evan Napier’s 46 bettered a 49 by Xavier Rose.
East Carter coach Ryan Tomolonis credited his team’s success to its consistency, especially down the home stretch.
“I think it was the way we finished. … Price Harris almost finished with two birdies. Cody Fouts finished strong as well,” he said. “Even though they didn’t have the best round and they were a little bit disappointed with the round they’d had coming into the last two (holes), they didn’t let it get away from them and finished strong. In any tournament, any match, every stroke counts. We tied with West tonight. If one of them (Harris or Fouts) finish with a bogey or a double we are out of this, we’re in second place, so I (give) credit to the way they finished tonight.”
It was not such a surprise that East Carter won, but the Raiders did so a week after finishing in last in their qualifier with a 173. Russell won that event with a 156, followed by the Comets at 169.
On Monday, they flipped the script, posting a 165. West Carter (also with a 165) was second, followed by Russell (173), Western Qualifying champion Fleming County (182), Nicholas County (187) and Rowan County (194).
“Comparing it to last week in our qualifier, (today’s play) was much improved. We didn’t play very well last week,” Tomolonis said. “(We) captured this championship because the kids were a little more consistent tonight. We didn’t have anybody go low, but we didn’t have anybody that played terribly bad to get us to that high score that we (got) last week.”
The Raiders were led by Tomolonis’s son Matthew, who tied for fifth with a 40. Harris followed with a 41, with both Fouts and Titus McGlone recording a 42 to comprise the team score.