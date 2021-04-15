GRAYSON One swing of the bat nearly changed the outcome of the entire game Thursday night as East Carter welcomed Raceland to a field well known for surrendering the long ball.
With the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh, Drew Burke entered the game as a pinch hitter and nearly left Grayson a hero. Lucky for the Raiders, the powerful right-handed stick drove a ball into the deepest part of the park, straight away center field, to allow the Raiders to hang on for a 7-5 win over the Rams.
“That was a tough spot,” East Carter skipper Jeremiah Shearer said. “He comes off the bench cold and I don’t know if he even got a practice swing. He just grabbed the stick and walked to the plate and hits a seed to center field. When he first hit it, I was like, oh. I thought it was out of the park. That’s one good thing about having Connor Goodman in center field, he’s going to run down a lot of balls for us. He’s an athlete out there. Once I saw Connor get a bead on it, I felt a little better about it.”
Raceland’s head man Marty Mills thought when he heard the pop off the bat, the tide had suddenly shifted back to the Rams, only to see the ball caught on the warning track a few feet in front of the wall.
“If he puts that in a gap or someplace else, we are probably still playing at the very worst,” Mills said. “He put a good barrel on it and that’s what we asked him to do. That’s a tough spot to put somebody in and he came through, I thought.”
East Carter starter Matthew Tomolonis tossed five innings before handing the ball off to his younger brother for the final two. In his final frame on the mound, he allowed a pair of runs on a two-out double by Connor Hughes on a flare down the right field line, but induced a fly ball to center to end the rally.
“That was huge and that’s Matthew Tomolonis on the mound,” Shearer said. “He’s a junior and his freshman year, we battled all year with him about mental toughness. Even the first start this year, he came out and got in a little trouble and didn’t battle through it. His last couple outings, he’s really battled through some tough spots and gave us some good innings and some gusty performances and that’s what we need from him.”
Raceland dented the scoreboard in the first after a leadoff single by Kirk Pence followed by a pair of hit batsmen and a RBI groundout to second gave the Rams a 1-0 lead. Hughes reached on a throwing error which brought home Parker Fannin for a 2-0 edge for the visitors to open the contest.
“I just told my guys, in the past, we’ve had teams that would just lay down and not responded to that, but these kids have a different mentality,” Shearer said of the early deficit. “They’re young, but they are hungry. They like to win and they love the game. We come out and we battled back there.”
East Carter answered with a leadoff double by Tate Scott, who scored two batters later on a RBI ground out by Trevor Cline to make it 2-1 after one.
Both teams remained idle over the next pair of innings and for the Rams, it was not because the opportunities were not there. A leadoff single by Jake Heighton to open the third had the Rams threatening to add to their lead when a pair of blunders on the base paths ended that hope.
“We got forced out at second base right before that on a ball that’s a good hit to right field, but we didn’t get a pretty good read on it,” Mills said. “Then we make a blunder on the bases and we think there’s two outs and there’s only one and it’s an easy double play. The momentum rolled right over.”
Hughes opened the fourth with a double and scored on a sacrifice bunt by Chase Thornsberry for a 3-1 lead. But the fourth proved to be the big inning the Raiders were searching for as they sent nine hitters to the plate, sending five to the plate with three coming off a bases-clearing double by Blake Hall.
“They had just tried three or four pick off moves with the bases loaded trying to find an out somewhere and Blake just comes through there,” Shearer said of the big hit. “He’s a really good athlete and he has quick hands. He’s only a freshman and starts for us and he’s been battling a hamstring injury. This is his first game back after missing a couple games. It’s good to have him back in the order.”
Hall led the Raiders with a 2 for 2 night at the plate while driving in three.
Mills said he felt like his team took the foot off the gas too early in the affair.
“We just kind of relaxed a little bit,” Mills said. “I just kind of feel like they beat us in every phase of the game tonight. First pitch and our left fielder is in la-la land, then we have a couple nice throws and we drop some balls. They played really well and hats off to them.”
Shearer turned to the younger Tomolonis, Andrew, to work the final two frames and his outing was a good as one could ask for. The Rams sent only four batters to the plate in the sixth but his biggest challenge came to open the final inning of play with Heighton leading off the seventh. Tomolonis got one up on his older brother by retiring the Rams’ cleanup hitter for the first time in the game, then followed with a strike out looking of Hughes and the fly ball by Burke to end the game.
“I went to Andrew there and he’s only a freshman, but he likes to make it exciting,” Shearer said. “He always does when he comes in at the end of games and he seems to get the job done for us.”
He earned the save in his two innings of scoreless work while older brother Matthew took the win.
East Carter returned to the diamond for the first time since April 10 due to a multiple of cancellations ranging from COVID-19 protocols to inclement weather.
“We’ve tried to practice and stay sharp but it’s not the same as playing a game,” Shearer said. “So, to come out first game back and hang a W up against a really quality opponent. They are a good team and I think they are one of the top two or three teams in this region. To get that win, it’s a big confidence booster for our kids.”
Heighton and Hughes paced the Rams offense with two hits each.
East Carter returns to action Monday in district action at Elliott County. Raceland travels to Pikeville tonight to meet the Panthers in the opening round of the All “A” Classic State Tournament.
RACELAND 200 120 0 — 5 8 4
E. CARTER 100 501 x — 7 6 2
Holtzapfel, Coldiron (5) and Heighton; M. Tomolonis, A. Tomolonis (6) and Terry. W—M. Tomolonis. L—Holtzapfel. SV—A. Tomolonis. 2B—Hughes 2 (R), Scott (EC), Hall (EC).