GRAYSON With everyone scrambling to learn their own personnel, to say nothing of opponents, Brandon Baker wouldn't mind keeping a secret.
"Evan can't shoot a lick. Tell everybody he can't shoot," East Carter's coach said, the corners of a grin peeking out from behind his mask.
Raiders freshman Evan Goodman made a fibber out of Baker on Thursday night by connecting on four 3-pointers off the bench. Goodman's triples and the better ball movement that set them up helped East Carter pull away from Morgan County, 59-37, at Harold L. Holbrook Athletic Complex East.
East Carter led, 40-35, through three quarters in what set up as a typically taut 62nd District seeding game before outscoring the Cougars 19-2 in the fourth frame.
"I think our pressure got us going a little bit, and I thought we started becoming better passers," Baker said. "We were more willing passers, moved it a little bit quicker and fortunately the ball started going in. We made some shots and everybody got that boost of confidence."
Goodman's brother, Connor Goodman, provided the 13th and final lead change of the night with a driving and-1 with 3:48 to play in the third quarter. That put East Carter ahead, 35-33, and touched off a 27-4 Raiders run to the final buzzer.
Connor Goodman scored 12 points. Baker credited the junior in a leadership role.
"He's been our communicator on the court," Baker said, "and he's played really solid and did a lot of good stuff in all aspects of the game."
Treven Tussey led the Raiders (2-0, 1-0 district seeding) with 19 points. He was denied two more when he didn't quite clear the rim on a transition dunk attempt in the first half, but, unfazed, rose high later and dropped in a bucket.
"Tear the rim off," Baker said. "I want him to play with that freedom. Ethan (Miller) had a big one Tuesday night, and I want those guys to play. Yeah, when they miss it (it's bad), but I want them to feel they can attack like that, because they can hammer it."
Baker also noted Trevor Cline's effort despite foul trouble. Cline had eight points and nine rebounds, holding his own against Morgan County big man Chandler Lindon.
The Cougars (2-1, 1-1 seeding) were coming off a 37-34 victory against Elliott County on Tuesday night and poised to challenge for another district win Thursday night before the Raiders' big run.
"It boiled down to effort," Morgan County coach Matthew Perry said. "It boiled down to competing every single possession. You gotta compete for 32 minutes on the road to beat somebody, especially in this district."
Levi Mayabb pitched in a game-high 21 points. He scored 15 of them in the first half.
"We've gotta get in a better flow on our offense," Perry said. "We're too slow. We tend to be ball-stoppers. We can't be ball-stoppers. ... We just gotta have some other kids step up and get in the scoring column.
"End of the third quarter, we're right in the ball game. Scored two points in the fourth. You're beat. You gotta score."
With the win, East Carter took a 26-25 series lead on Morgan County in games played this millennium. They meet again next Thursday in West Liberty.
(606) 326-2658 |
MORGAN CO. FG FT REB TP
Mayabb 7-15 6-6 6 21
Spencer 2-8 2-4 2 8
Conley 1-6 0-0 7 2
Gilliam 1-8 0-0 2 2
Lindon 1-4 2-7 7 4
Wright 0-0 0-0 0 0
Justice 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 2
TOTAL 12-41 10-17 26 37
FG Pct.: 29.3. FT Pct.: 58.8. 3-pointers: 3-16 (Spencer 2-6, Mayabb 1-5, Gilliam 1-5). PF: 13. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 12.
E. CARTER FG FT REB TP
C. Goodman 3-9 5-5 2 12
Hall 1-3 0-1 4 2
Cline 4-6 0-0 9 8
Tussey 8-15 2-2 4 19
Miller 2-5 0-0 4 4
E. Goodman 5-8 0-0 3 14
Gee 0-0 0-0 1 0
Sargent 0-0 0-0 0 0
Adams 0-0 0-0 1 0
Team 3
TOTAL 23-46 7-8 31 59
FG Pct.: 50.0. FT Pct.: 87.5. 3-pointers: 6-15 (E. Goodman 4-7, C. Goodman 1-5, Tussey 1-2, Hall 0-1). PF: 15. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 11.
MORGAN CO. 10 13 12 2 -- 37
E. CARTER 11 12 17 19 -- 59
Officials: Dave Anderson, Charlie Graham and Brian Keltner.