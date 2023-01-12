GRAYSON In a game that got more and more competitive as the night wore on, East Carter took down Morgan County at home Thursday night, 58-51.
“These are two of the top five teams in the 16th region,” East Carter coach Cole Brammer said. “No matter what anybody says, I think these are at the top of the region. We were both amped up for a big district matchup. Everybody was excited, so much energy in here, and so much fight in our kids. I’m extremely proud of them and the way they handled themselves tonight.”
This is the fifth straight win for the Raiders against one of their 62nd district rivals.
“I thought they were the tougher team tonight and it showed up on the scoreboard,” Morgan County coach Reece Griffith said.
It was a bit of a sloppy first quarter for both squads, as neither team seemed to be able to find a rhythm early.
East Carter, in particular, looked out of sync, as they turned the ball over eight times in the opening frame.
“We create a lot of turnovers but we just didn’t score a lot off of it,” Griffith said. “We’d get it and just give it right back to them and didn’t capitalize off of it.”
A 3 from junior Cameron Adams in the closing seconds of the quarter gave Morgan County an 11-10 lead to start the second quarter.
The second quarter was just as rocky as the first, but this time it was the Raiders who were able to find a way to put points on the board.
East Carter edged ahead of the Cougars, 21-20, going into the half despite committing five more turnovers for the quarter.
Of note, the Cougars were just 2-12 from 3-point land.
At the break, Morgan County sophomore Preston Hoskins led in scoring with nine.
Raiders junior Blake Hall was right behind Hoskins with eight.
Hall would finish the night with a double-double, recording 16 points and 12 rebounds on the night.
“I’m super proud of him,” Brammer said of Hall. “He doesn’t get enough credit, he’s such a great basketball player and he puts in so much time and effort. I’m proud of him tonight.”
Going into the third quarter, both teams finally found the rhythm that the first half was missing.
“It was just us getting settled into the game,” Brammer said of his team’s improvement from the first half to the second. “We had to get comfortable and settled into the game and focus on how we wanted to play. I’m proud of our kids for battling and executing our game plan exactly how we wanted to do it tonight.”
Morgan County managed a slight advantage for the frame, outscoring the Raiders 16-15 for the quarter.
It was the highest scoring quarter for either team to that point.
With a 36-36 tie game, the fourth quarter looked like a heavyweight fight in the late rounds, with each team looking to land a knockout blow.
“I think anytime these two teams step onto the court, it’s going to be a war,” Griffith said.
Both teams continued to land punches in bunches through to the final buzzer, but it was the Raiders who managed to jump ahead by four in the closing minute.
That four-point margin with under a minute to go was enough to force the Cougars into a fouling situation, trying to fight, not just East Carter, but the clock as well.
Those fouls helped the Raiders end the game on a 10-3 run to win a hard fought contest.
One negative spot for the Raiders was turnovers. The team recorded 19 for the game.
“It’s going to be sloppy,” Brammer said. “There are games that are like that, that’s just how district games are. It’s not going to be extremely clean. It's going to be about who makes that last mistake.”
East Carter junior Evan Goodman was tied for the lead in scoring for the night with 18, five of which were free throws that helped clinch the win.
The Cougars had junior Cameron Adams with 18.
The Raiders (9-6) turn back around and play Bath County Friday night.
“No rest, we’ve got to put this one behind us,” Brammer said. “We’re going to face the best player in the region tomorrow night. We just have to be ready to go.”
Morgan County (12-4) looks to rebound Wednesday on the road against Magoffin County.
“We need to focus on us,” Griffith said. “Get back to that tough, defensive mindset we had earlier in the year and hone in on what we’ve been preaching since preseason. We know we can score but when shots aren’t falling, we need to ask, ‘What can we do defensively?’”
MORGAN CO. FG FT REB TP
Adams 8-16 0-0 2 18
Griffith 4-9 2-3 4 11
Spencer 4-7 0-1 2 11
Hoskins 4-10 0-0 3 9
Griffith 1-7 0-0 4 2
Dagnan 0-2 0-0 0 0
Justice 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 3
TOTAL 21-51 2-4 18 51
FG Pct.: 41.2. FT Pct.: 50. 3-pointers: 7-27 (Spencer 3-6, Adams 2-7, G. Griffith 1-4, Hoskins 1-5, Dagnan 0-2, E. Griffith 0-3). PF: 18. Fouled out: G. Griffith. Turnovers: 11
CARTER FG FT REB TP
GOODMAN 5-10 5-6 4 18
HALL 8-11 0-0 12 16
Ty SCOTT 5-9 2-3 1 13
Ta. SCOTT 4-7 0-1 2 9
SKAGGS 1-3 0-0 8 2
YOAK 0-0 0-0 2 0
SEXTON 0-2 0 0 0
TOTAL 23-42 7-10 29 58
FG Pct.: 54.8. FT Pct.: 70. 3-pointers: 5-16 (Goodman 3-8, Ta. Scott 1-2, Ty Scott 1-3, Skaggs 0-1, Sexton 0-2). PF: Fouled out: None. Turnovers:
Morgan County 11 9 16 15 — 51
East Carter 9 12 15 22 — 58
