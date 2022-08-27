MOREHEAD “Go, go, go East Raiders,” East Carter's football team sang Friday.
The singing was a bit off-key, but what the Raiders did to Rowan County on the field was pitch-perfect – a 34-0 win at Paul Ousley Stadium.
“We got off to a slow start a little bit on offense,” East Carter coach Tim Champlin said. “Defensively, I thought we played extremely well, and then we started firing and getting things going.”
Just about everything East Carter (2-0) did worked.
There was abundant offense – 528 total yards. Seniors Isaac Boggs and Eli Estepp were the main contributors – Boggs's 240 rushing yards included touchdown runs of 66 and 94 yards, and Estepp threw for another 211 and two scores, an 80-yarder to Michael Hall and an 84-yarder to Gabe Roberts.
The Raiders defense, meanwhile, received a game ball for holding the Vikings to 191 total yards, sacking Vikings quarterback Zach Menard six times, recovering a fumble and Hall intercepting a pass.
“We have a lot of experience on our D-line,” said East Carter defensive end Cason Adams, who had two sacks. “We've got a lot of speed, and that's something we try to use to our advantage.”
Rowan County's (1-1) best scoring chance came late in the first quarter. Two passes from Menard to Brady Kappes netted 29 yards, two carries by Joshua Drake added another 18, and Kevin Hill carried three times for 16 – which put the ball on the Raider 5.
Then – disaster. A holding call put the ball at the 15, and Hall made an interception in the end zone.
“I was running around, really,” Hall said. “And then, all of a sudden, the ball's coming at me. We were playing zone coverage.”
Both of Estepp's touchdown tosses in the second quarter were basically the same pattern – a five- to 10-yard route in front of Rowan County's linebackers.
“It's an RPO (run-pass option) read,” Estepp said. “If the linebacker shoots down, I just replace the linebacker with the receiver.”
Rowan County coach Kelly Ford thought his team had a shot in the third quarter.
“Five minutes left in the third quarter, it's still 14-0,” Ford said. “We just made some dumb decisions in crucial times. We had three drives in the first half; we came away with no points.”
Boggs said blocks from Adams and Braiden Bellew helped spring him for his 66-yard score. He saw Rowan County overloading the left side.
“And so, the whole other side was free, and I just went that way,” Boggs said.
A 27-yard pass from Menard to Louis Hayes late in the third quarter put the ball at the East Carter 48, but the Vikings gained only four more yards.
Hayes led Rowan County with 38 rushing yards and five catches for another 46.
Bryer Holbrook's 44-yard score with 14 seconds left finished the scoring.
E. CARTER 0 14 0 20 – 34
ROWAN CO. 0 0 0 0 – 0
SECOND QUARTER
EC-Michael Hall 80 pass from Eli Estepp (pass failed), 11:04
EC-Gabe Roberts 84 pass from Estepp (Isaac Boggs run), 6:40
FOURTH QUARTER
EC-Boggs 66 run (kick failed), 7:36
EC-Boggs 94 run (Ryan Carter kick), 5:02
EC-Bryer Holbrook 44 run (Carter kick), 0:14
EC RC
First downs 15 13
Rushes-yards 27-317 36-71
Comp-Att-Int 6-13-0 10-14-1
Passing yards 211 120
Fumbles-lost 3-1 3-0
Punts-Avg. 3-33.0 5-44.8
Penalties-yards 6-68 11-83
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
East Carter rushing: Boggs 15-240, Holbrook 4-68, Bellew 2-9, Johnson 1-(minus-6), Estepp 5-(minus-3).
Rowan Co. rushing: Hill 13-33, Drake 4-20, Menard 10-(minus-24), Hayes 6-38, Norden 2-2, Marsh 1-2.
East Carter passing: Estepp 6-13-211.
Rowan Co. passing: Menard 8-12-99, Norden 2-2-21.
East Carter receiving: Goodman 1-5, Roberts 3-97, Hall 2-109.
Rowan Co. receiving: Hayes 5-46, Ballard Smith 2-24, Lilley 1-8, Kappes 2-29, Watson 1-13.