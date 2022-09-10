OLIVE HILL Even as Isaac Boggs literally left behind an opposing defender, he didn’t at the time think of it as East Carter pulling away on Friday night.
“We didn’t actually think we were pulling away until the fourth quarter,” Boggs said after the Raiders’ 44-8 victory over West Carter. “Our coaches on the sideline were saying, ‘Don’t let off the gas, don’t let off the gas; put it on their neck.’”
East Carter did just that in a breakout performance in the Battle for the Barrel at Michael Ed Blankenship Memorial Field, thanks to four lengthy scoring plays to build upon the 16-0 edge it already held.
Boggs supplied two of them – a 63-yard run early in the second quarter and a 39-yard dash to close the scoring with 5:30 to play.
Both teams’ coaches pointed to the first one as a turning point. An East Carter touchdown on the previous play was nullified by penalty.
Boggs broke through the line on the next play and was momentarily held up by a would-be Comets tackler. But he shook the arm tackle and kept going, 63 yards to the house.
“It seemed like every time that we caught a break or we made a big play, (East Carter) responded,” West Carter coach Daniel Barker said. “I think that’s the mark of a really good team.”
Emphasis on “team.” Boggs largely carried the load in the Raiders’ first three games, surpassing 200 yards rushing in each of them. He continued to play a prominent role Friday, amassing three touchdowns and 123 yards on 12 carries, but East Carter knew it would have to find some offense from another source, too.
So the Raiders used Bryer Holbrook and Braiden Bellew on counters and misdirection early on and used Boggs as a decoy to take advantage of the maroon-clad eyeballs they knew Boggs would draw.
“You can coach all you want, read your keys and that kind of thing,” East Carter coach Tim Champlin said of opposing defensive coaches, “but everybody sees 5 (Boggs’s jersey number) flashing, they’re at least gonna freeze. I felt like we were able to get (West Carter) to pause for just a second, and then wrap up and go.”
Bellew ran for the game’s first score, a 5-yarder with 4:37 to play in the first quarter. Holbrook added the two-point conversion.
Then it was Boggs’s turn, with a TD tote of 3 yards before the aforementioned 63-yard jaunt.
And after that, East Carter went to the air. Eli Estepp delivered touchdown passes of 30 yards to Mikey Hall and 57 yards to Gabe Roberts.
The Estepp-to-Roberts hookup, followed by Boggs’s two-point conversion run, set the running clock in motion at 36-0 with 6:50 to play in the third quarter.
Champlin said the Raiders didn’t specifically set out to pass more on Friday for its own sake, but “we knew we had to get it up to speed and make ourselves two-dimensional,” he said.
Added Boggs of East Carter’s aerial progress: “It took off so much pressure. When (opponents) load the box and we can throw like that, I love it.”
Barker felt West Carter handled its business well in spots, he said, but had trouble producing offense in the first half simply because it couldn’t.
The Raiders (4-0) ran 26 of the first 30 offensive plays run in the game, benefiting from Cason Adams’s recovery of a Comets fumble and a successful onside kick to maintain possession for the bulk of the first half.
“Offensively, we did a lot of good things; we just didn’t have the ball really until the second half,” Barker said. “That’s growth. That’s a chance for us to get better and better.”
Cole Crampton carried for a 48-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to save the Comets from the shutout. Boggs countered with his third TD on the first play of the ensuing Raiders drive.
Crampton rushed for 96 yards and Kale Back completed 8 of 11 passes for 56 yards, with one interception, for West Carter.
East Carter’s defense limited the Comets to 142 yards – 48 of them on Crampton’s house call – and produced three takeaways. Jared Potter intercepted a pass on the final play of the game.
West Carter had won seven of the previous eight meetings and 12 of the last 16.
“Big-time statement,” Boggs said of ending that struggle for the Raiders. “If we’d only kept them to a goose egg, it would’ve been much better. But a big-time statement to the 16th Region.”
East Carter improved to 31-21 all-time in the series between the county rivals, who are both celebrating their 50th season of football.
The Comets – more youthful than they’ve become accustomed to in the high point the program has experienced over the last three years – dropped to 0-3 for the first time since 2011.
“We’ll find out a lot about ourselves, players and coaches,” Barker said. “I love our kids. We’re young and we’re inexperienced, but they play hard. I think they’ll keep competing.
“They know we’re a playoff-centered program, and we’re trying to get ready for the playoffs, so games like this will help us for that.”
E. CARTER 16 12 8 8 – 44
W. CARTER 0 0 0 8 – 8
FIRST QUARTER
EC – Braiden Bellew 5 run (Bryer Holbrook run), 4:37
EC – Isaac Boggs 3 run (Evan Goodman pass from Eli Estepp), 1:15
SECOND QUARTER
EC – Boggs 63 run (run fails), 9:15
EC – Mikey Hall 30 pass from Estepp (run fails), 7:32
THIRD QUARTER
EC – Gabe Roberts 57 pass from Estepp (Boggs run), 6:50
FOURTH QUARTER
WC – Cole Crampton 48 run (Conner Greene pass from Kale Back), 8:20
EC – Boggs 39 run (Cason Adams pass from Estepp), 5:30
EC WC
First Downs 13 6
Rushes-Yards 30-182 19-86
Comp-Att-Int 5-12-0 8-11-1
Passing Yards 145 56
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-2
Punts-Avg. 2-25.5 3-41.0
Penalties-Yards 6-50 8-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
East Carter rushing: Boggs 12-123, Holbrook 6-33, Bellew 6-24, Estepp 1-14, D. Hall 1-6, Team 4-(-18).
West Carter rushing: Crampton 11-96, Back 6-1, Team 2-(-11).
East Carter passing: Estepp 5 of 12 for 145 yards.
West Carter passing: Back 8 of 11 for 56 yards, 1 interception.
East Carter receiving: M. Hall 2-59, Roberts 1-57, Goodman 1-22, Bellew 1-7.
West Carter receiving: Fields 2-14, Bond 2-13, Flener 1-12, Crampton 2-9, King 1-8.