GRAYSON East Carter’s softball team may be getting used to starting a season undefeated.
The latest victory: Thursday’s 5-1 win over Greenup County at East Carter Middle School. The Raiders are 4-0, one win fewer than 2021’s 5-0.
“It feels pretty awesome,” Raiders senior center fielder Karsen Prichard said. “Last year were a young team just starting out. This year, we didn’t lose anybody, and I think we’ve got the hang of it, working together.”
East Carter has a mixture of youth and experience — four seniors and four freshmen. A member of each quartet was a factor Thursday: Prichard was 2 for 4 with a double, a run batted in and a run scored; and freshman Payton Rice struck out nine.
Raiders coach Derek Calhoun said 4-0 is great now …
“But the one thing, and that’s what I told the girls after the game, we’ve got to realize we’re a long way from this season to be over,” he said. “It’s nice to be playing this well at the first of the season. We’ve got a lot of stuff still we need to work on to improve.”
Greenup County fell to 0-2. Coach Jeani Gollihue told her team in the postgame huddle they’d be working on defense.
“We graduated our entire outfield and everybody on the infield except for the pitcher and catcher,” Gollihue said. “We have only been on the field, defensively, for practice five times, maybe six, because of the weather.
“We still have strategy that we need to cover.”
What also hurt the Musketeers: senior second baseman Hannah Blevins missed the game to take part in a school function.
Greenup County lost to Rowan County, 13-12, in eight innings on Tuesday. Gollihue is trying to balance focusing on the positive with not becoming complacent with a loss.
“Maybe they were too confident and thought they would hit better because they scored so many runs the other night,” Gollihue said. “I don’t know.”
East Carter solved the Musketeers’ Kaylie Lawrence in the bottom of the first. After Karsen Prichard flew out to left and Rice grounded to shortstop, Audrey Manning singled to center, went to second on Trina Porter’s walk and scored on Sarah Cordle’s single to left.
Rice retired the first nine Musketeers, striking out five. When asked afterward if she knew she was working a perfect game, it was like her heart skipped a beat.
“It was a thought in my mind, but it still hadn’t registered because I knew coming into this game that Greenup was a good-hitting team,” Rice said.
You would understand if everyone’s stomachs jumped to their left nostrils in the top of the fourth. After Kamrin Chapman grounded to second, Skyler Lawrence’s line drive smacked Rice on the outside of the right leg; she collapsed and stayed down for a minute or two.
“I’d say I probably handle pain pretty well,” Rice said. “I just knew I had to get up and walk it off and keep doing my job for my team.”
Kaylie Lawrence’s fourth-inning double moved Skyler (they are sisters) to third; Skyler scored on a passed ball.
Porter did not walk to open the fourth; she singled, stole second and third and went home on Sarah Cordle’s sacrifice fly. An inning later, East Carter made it 3-1 on Karsen Prichard’s double and two Musketeer errors.
East Carter added their last two runs in the sixth Lydia Combs came home on Adriana Cordle’s sacrifice fly, and Stephanie Tussey scored on Karsen Prichard’s single.
“I think we got down,” Gollihue said. “I think, as a young team, it’s easy for them to get down, especially without their senior leader … We just didn’t hit (Thursday); I don’t know why we didn’t hit.”
GREENUP CO. 000 100 0 — 1 4 3
E. CARTER 100 112 x — 5 7 1
K. Lawrence and S. Lawrence; Rice and Porter. WP-Rice. LP-.K. Lawrence. 2B-K. Lawrence (GC), Prichard (EC).