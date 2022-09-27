GRAYSON Two rival communities gathered Monday night at Bill Ticknor Memorial Soccer Field for a tradition East Carter and West Carter have been supporting for nearly a decade on the pitch.
Kick for a Cure was the theme Monday night when the Raiders and Comets squared off in a girls/boys doubleheader, but the person of interest and the recipient of the 2022 award was Ron Arnett, who has been battling prostate cancer since 2017.
Between games, both teams gathered with Arnett and his family on the field for a celebration of all he has given back to the Carter County community.
“He’s been involved in so many things for so long,” East Carter girls coach Tyler Walker — Arnett's grandson — said. “We were working on the paperwork for the read during the ceremony; I didn’t realize how involved he was in so many things.”
The annual event has been used to provide a financial boost to those battling cancer with all proceeds from the gate and concessions being donated to each year’s nominee.
“It's bigger than the game,” East Carter boys coach Quinn Huddle said. “Coaches strive to get their players to see beyond the game and I think tonight was a great example of that. We rally together with West Carter and we rally as a community for those who need it. It's a small thing that we can do, but to our players and our program, it means a lot to us.”
It was a good night overall for the Raiders, who swept the visiting Comets in both contests. East Carter won the girls contest, 5-1, highlighted by an Ellie Thomas hat trick. The Raiders boys followed suit in a 6-0 shutout.
Thomas connected on her first goal in the sixth minute and followed with her second less than three minutes later. Add an Emersyn Elliott goal in between, and the Raiders snatched a 3-0 goal before the game reached its 10th minute of action.
“We score once and the floodgates just open,” Walker said. “Sometimes it takes a while and sometimes it's pretty quick, but we gain confidence. Having Ellie up top to put the ball away and having the players that get her the ball is just incredible because of how smart we play and how they understand the game.”
Elliott launched a dart to the net with the left foot in the eighth minute and sister Ashlynn Elliott dropped in a chip shot in the 36th minute for a 4-0 lead at the break.
“When she first came to us, most girls watched her in awe because most girls had never seen a girl that could kick a ball left-footed as hard as she can,” Walker said of Emersyn. “Emersyn is nice for us because of where she does have that powerful left foot.”
Thomas completed the hat trick in the 49th minute for a 5-0 lead. West Carter’s lone goal came after the Comets were awarded a free kick outside the 18-yard box and Holly Brown deposited the shot in the top right corner in the 78th minute.
The East Carter boys followed suit of their female counterparts with a 6-0 win in the nightcap. Patrick McDavid and Ashton Tiller tallied two goals each with Tyler Bishop and Gage Irwin also finding the net.
“I thought we possessed the ball well tonight, our movement was just a little slow,” Huddle said. “West had a lot of guys behind the ball and any time that happens, you have to be a little more proactive with how you move. We stayed with the game plan and that’s a step toward maturity and that’s what I really liked to see tonight.”
Bishop gave the Raiders a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute with a finish off an assist from McDavid. Forty-five seconds later, Tiller launched a dart toward the goal that ricocheted off a Comets defender and into the net to stake a 2-0 lead at the break.
Less than one minute into the second half, Bishop lifted a corner kick toward the Raiders goal and Irwin finished with a header for a 3-0 lead.
“Sometimes when you beat people to the ball, good things happen,” Huddle said.
A pair of McDavid goals bookended Tiller's second of the night, coming off an assist from McDavid.
“He’s had some frustrating moments as far as finishing, so I was really glad to see him score two goals tonight,” Huddle said of Tiller. “He’s a senior and we’ve asked a lot of different roles from him this year and he’s stepped up every time. To get two goals on any given night is good, but to have a game like this, it's even more important.”
McDavid’s final ball to the net came in the 68th minute when he split two defenders from 30 yards, found a lane toward the goal and glided through the 18 to beat the goalie on the left side.
“Patrick reads the game really well,” Huddle said. “It was like the sea parted and he took a couple good touches, and a finish like that for him is pretty routine.”