ASHLAND Blake Hall didn't have a hit in East Carter's season opener, but he still made two of the most timely plays of Wednesday's game.
The Raiders' sophomore right fielder doused a pair of Ashland rallies by throwing a Tomcat out at home in the sixth inning and making a running catch in foul ground in the seventh to help preserve a 7-5 victory for East Carter at Alumni Field.
"He didn't have a great day, for him, at the plate," Raiders coach Jeremiah Shearer said of Hall, "but he really helped us out with those two plays. Great throw home and then a huge play there behind the batting turtle. Just because you're not doing it at the plate doesn't mean you can't do it in the field."
East Carter built a five-run lead in the middle innings and overcame Ashland's three-run sixth inning to win its opener for the sixth time in its last seven seasons. The Raiders won despite stranding seven runners offensively and allowing 17 free passes — 11 walks and six hit batsmen.
"It's always good to get that first win of the season under your belt," Shearer said. "We gotta do a better job on the mound, obviously. I think we're gonna be solid in the field, I think we're gonna put runs on the board, but we gotta find guys that throw strikes.
"And it's early," he added. "A lot of those guys are coming out of basketball and not having a lot of time on the field."
Ashland, meanwhile, is still playing hoops — the roundball Tomcats open Sweet Sixteen play tonight — and four of Ashland's baseball players will be occupied with basketball until that run ends.
So Tomcats coach Evan Yongue saw positivity in Ashland being as close as it was, despite being well short of full-strength and leaving 15 runners on base.
Seven Tomcats made their varsity debut, Yongue said.
"No excuses, but when we get our full squad back, I think we're gonna have a solid lineup," Yongue said. "Got a lot of young guys their first varsity (at-bats) in there. ... Just looking forward to us building off the mistakes that we had, and we're gonna learn from them."
Yongue specifically credited the effort of eighth-grade catcher Brady Marushi and starting pitcher Ryan Brown, who pitched out of trouble time and again early on. Ian Justice also closed the door by retiring eight of the final nine Raiders he faced.
Connor Goodman and Charlie Terry each went 2 for 4 for East Carter. Tate Scott drove in two runs.
Shearer also touted the effort of Andrew Tomolonis on the hill and Ryland Fuller in the bunt game.
“We've got a lot of pieces, a lot of team speed, and I think it's just getting in a rhythm and getting time on the field, like everybody else,” Shearer said. “I think it'll come.”
Tomolonis got the decision, starting and working 2 2-3 innings. Brown took the loss for Ashland, which has dropped five of its last seven lidlifters.
Jack Heineman reached four times for Ashland without an official plate appearance. He was hit by three pitches and worked a walk, scoring twice. Sawyer Edens also got on base four times, on three walks and a hit-by-pitch.
East Carter (1-0) broke loose with a 3-spot in the fourth inning and two more runs in the fifth. In the fourth, the Raiders supplemented a 2-1 lead with Scott's RBI groundout, Goodman's run-scoring single and Hall's bases-loaded walk.
An inning later, courtesy runner Brayden Gee tallied from third on a balk and Austin Hutchinson motored all the way from second to score on a wild pitch.
That put East Carter up 7-2, which gave the Raiders some cushion as the Tomcats (0-1) made a charge in the sixth. Neshawn Peppers and Brown each scored on wild pitches and Colin Howard rapped a run-scoring single to right.
A second Tomcat rounded third on the play, but Hall out in right field threw him out by daylight, with catcher Terry applying the tag.
"There was a runner on third and second," Hall said. "I knew if the ball was on the ground to the outfield, I had to go four. I saw it was coming in on the ground, so I just came up and threw it."
The runner actually blew a stop sign at third, Yongue confirmed, though he appreciated the effort.
“We have a thing, no fear,” Yongue said. “We don't want to take that away from them on the bases. Told him to stop, but it's baseball. We'll move on from it; we'll learn from it. ... We'd rather they be more aggressive than passive.“
The Tomcats still had two runners on and one out, but Scott took the hill in relief and produced two punchouts to strand the bases loaded.
Ashland generated some more heat in the seventh as Peppers reached on a leadoff single and took second on a throwing error. But Hall came up big again, making a running catch in foul territory near the fence. After a hit batter, Scott sat down the final two Tomcats to end it.
The game was a rematch of Ashland’s 16-7 victory in the 2021 16th Region Tournament semifinals. The teams are scheduled to meet again May 7 at Bath County in the David Iery Classic.
(606) 326-2658 |
E. CARTER 110 320 0 — 7 7 1
ASHLAND 001 103 0 — 5 4 3
A. Tomolonis, Ty Scott (3), Fuller (4), Ta. Scott (6) and Terry; Brown, Justice (4) and Marushi. W — A. Tomolonis. L — Brown. 2B — Terry (EC).