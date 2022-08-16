OLIVE HILL There was a bit of boys soccer controversy Monday.
The issue: Did East Carter's Gage Erwin score in the fourth minute of a 6-0 shutout of West Carter at West Carter Middle School? Or did teammate Grant Menix deflect the shot?
Turned out Erwin was credited with the goal. The resolution of the matter did not prevent East Carter coach Quinn Huddle from playfully teasing Erwin about his score.
“I didn't want to give it to him,” Huddle said. “But he earned it.”
Huddle's pronouncement notwithstanding, Menix pleaded his case.
“Oh, it hit my head,” Menix said. “It hit my head. I don't think it should count as (Erwin's) goal, but he shot it; it was a good shot.”
Erwin, meanwhile, thinks he scored off a throw-in.
“In practice, (Huddle) has been heckling me on the left side to drive in and try to take some shots,” Erwin said.
Then, Erwin was told what Huddle said.
“I would think I earned it,” Erwin said. “I did what he told me to do – just try to dribble in and drive at the defense and take a shot when it's open.”
East Carter recorded its second shutout (including a 1-0 win over Fleming County on Thursday) this season and 11th consecutive win over West Carter since 2017.
“Two games, two shutouts,” Huddle said. “I think the defensive side of it's been pretty good so far; still not scoring enough goals officially.”
West Carter coach Nate Shelton understandably saw lots of things to improve.
“I've got several football players who've had to split their time (and) kids who've had other obligations during the summer,” Shelton said. “Our offense at times looked promising. We need to develop those relationships between players up front.”
Menix didn't get East Carter's first goal, but he made up for it – a tally in the fifth minute and another in the 47th.
East Carter (2-0, 1-0 62nd District) won with more than Erwin and Menix.
Starting with senior Austin Fruth – a goal in the 50th minute and two assists. A pretty good night, but Fruth would've like to have had at least one more tally.
“I feel like, as a striker, you should have more goals,” Fruth said after a momentary hesitation. “I like the assists, but I think I should've had more goals.”
There was senior Patrick McDavid – his goal in the 32nd minute gave the Raiders a 3-0 halftime lead. And finally, senior Ashton Tiller converted Fruth's assist in the 63rd minute.
While some may think two games is too small a sample size to predict how East Carter's season will go, Fruth offered a five-word summary.
“We're good,” he said. “We're really good.”
Girls
East Carter 5
West Carter 0
The Raiders improved to 3-0 and 1-0 in the 62nd District behind Ellie Thomas's two goals and one each from Ashlynn Elliott, her sister Emersyn Elliott and Addison Tiller.
Thomas, who leads the Raiders with eight tallies for the season, felt Monday was a pretty good example of “East Carter soccer.”
“We keep possession and just play to win,” Thomas said. “Play aggressive and never give up on the ball.”
In the 10th minute, Thomas opened the scoring unassisted from about 10 yards in front of the net, splitting two Comet defenders on the way.
West Carter coach Emily Minor talked about injuries to three starters: sophomore Brooklyn Boggs (hip), Sydney Cecil (right knee) and Raley Reynolds (thoracic and lumbar spine).
“We've struggled with injuries,” Minor said. “This is the most athletic group I've had.”
West Carter (0-3, 0-1 district) had two long-distance scoring chances. Brooklyn Stokes missed from about 25 yards out in the eighth minute, and Brooklyn Wilburn from nearly 20 yards away. East Carter goalkeeper Brayleigh Boggs corralled both shots.
East Carter's second goal, in the 32nd minute, was an example of sisterly cooperation. Ashlynn Elliott scored from about 15 yards right of the net on Emersyn Elliott's pass.
A West Carter defensive highlight came in the 35th minute when Comet keeper Holly Brown saved Thomas's penalty kick. Thomas scored her second goal in the 37th minute.
Emersyn Elliott hit the back of the net in the 51st minute, and Tiller scored about a minute later.
East Carter improved to 52-1-1 over West Carter since the series began in 2001.