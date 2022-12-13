LLOYD Blake Hall had no intentions to give up the basketball in crunch time on Monday night.
With Greenup County clinging to a one-point lead and a few ticks remaining on the overtime clock at the Greenhouse, the East Carter guard took a pass around midcourt, made a few determined dribbles and dropped in a contested layup with three seconds left.
The Musketeers could not inbound the ball and the Raiders collected a 62-61 win.
“Coach (Cole Brammer) told us in the last timeout that we had no timeouts left,” Hall said. “We have to get it and go. It ended up in my hands. I was not going to give it up. I was going to put it in the goal.”
The young season may just be four games old but East Carter’s schedule hasn’t lacked for excitement. The Raiders were at the wrong end of a buzzer beater nine days ago in the opening round of the EKC Tournament.
Hall knew his team needed to start aggressive and he made sure to lead the way. He recorded a game-high 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double, including 15 points in the second quarter to help erase an early East Carter deficit.
“We have lost two games real close at the end,” Hall said. “I wasn’t going to lose (on Monday night).”
“We started kind of sluggish,” he added. “I knew we had to come out here and play or we were going to get beat.”
Brammer took a deep breath before he shared his postgame thoughts. Regardless of the outcome, his team has already played a bounty of beneficial minutes.
“We’ve been in some battles and fights already,” Brammer said, “and that will just make us grow. We are getting so many guys in there that are getting experience. We’ve had some nights that didn’t go our way and tonight, it did go our way. It goes to show you. Our guys have stayed the course and if you keep getting better, when you get in these moments, you have a chance for it to fall your way at the end.”
Greenup County didn’t score in the final quarter until Bradley Adkins’s three-point play with 3:33 left in regulation.
During their opponent’s drought, the Raiders tallied 11 straight points. Evan Goodman connected from beyond the arc and followed that with a hoop and the harm for three more.
They would be the last field goals of the fourth frame and East Carter (2-2) had to hang on while the Musketeers made one last rally.
“We had the air taken out of our lungs,” Brammer said. “We had the lead late. It’s a credit to Greenup County. They hit some big shots down the stretch. But our guys went back out there and got the job done. It wasn’t like we had the lead the whole time in overtime. We got down three. We had two big free throws by Tate Scott. Then we got the ball to the center of the floor and Blake made a play.”
Greenup County missed its first 10 3-point attempts but found the range at the right time. Freshman Kasey Gammon showed off the ice water in his veins to nail a wing triple with under a minute remaining in the fourth.
After a Raiders free throw, Carson Wireman followed suit and hit a 3 to tie the game and eventually force the extra session.
“I told the team that they showed a lot of character tonight,” Greenup County coach Corey Allison said. “They could have easily tucked their tails and packed it in. This was the first time that we have played a complete four quarters. I am super proud of them, and they earned some stripes today. It was another step forward.”
Allison stays energetic on the sideline in his first season at the helm of the Musketeers program. He wants the same mindset to carry over to his players on the court.
“We’ve had a couple of games to revisit and tell ourselves what caused us not to be on the winning side of things,” Allison said. “One of the things was energy. We try to get them to buy into my energy. I’m a new coach and I tell them that you have to have my identity.”
“We want to play on a big stage, so don’t be afraid to be great,” he added. “Bring the energy that you have and don’t wait until you are down 10 or 20 to start playing with energy.”
Brammer felt his team didn’t start the game with the same motivation. They changed the defensive gameplan and it became a turning point in the first half.
“I felt like we didn’t come out with the same defensive edge as we normally play with,” Brammer said. “I thought (the Musketeers) were getting what they wanted in the first quarter. It’s why we made the switch to zone. I really liked what we got out of the zone in the second quarter. I felt like it changed the game for us.”
Greenup County still led by eight late in the second quarter. The Raiders finished the first half on a 9-0 run. Each point was supplied by Hall.
“He is such a better player this year,” Brammer said. “He’s worked so hard on his game. He’s spent countless hours in the gym all year round. He’s taken a great leap on offense. It’s really good for me to see him have a night like that after all his hard work.”
Eli Adkins had not recorded a field goal in regulation, but the junior dropped in the first six points for the Musketeers in overtime. Eli Adkins swiped a pass out of mid air and returned it for a layup to knot the score again at 56-56.
He even dished a bounce pass to Ethan Gibson for an easy bucket to put his team up three.
“I had to get in his ear,” Allison said. “I told him this is the moment. … He was one of the players that I told, ‘You took two steps forward, now keep the momentum going.’”
Wireman finished with 14 points for Greenup County (1-5). Eli Adkins had 10 and Bradley Adkins added nine.
Goodman scored 14 points for East Carter.
E. CARTER FG FT REB TP
Goodman 3-8 7-9 3 14
Hall 9-21 12-15 10 30
Ty Scott 0-5 0-1 6 0
Ta. Scott 2-5 3-4 1 7
Skaggs 1-2 0-0 1 4
Messer 1-1 0-0 1 2
Yoak 1-1 1-2 5 3
Sexton 1-2 1-2 1 4
Adams 0-0 0-0 1 0
Team 2
TOTALS 18-45 24-33 29 62
FG Pct: 40.0. FT Pct: 72.7. 3-point FGs: 2-10 (Goodman 1-5, Hall 0-1, Ty Scott 0-1, Ta. Scott 0-1, Sexton 1-2) PF: 23. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 11.
GREENUP CO. FG FT REB TP
Perkins 2-5 3-3 6 7
Chandley 0-5 4-5 1 4
E. Adkins 3-9 4-5 6 10
Wireman 4-12 5-8 1 14
Underwood 3-5 1-1 4 7
Gammon 1-2 0-2 1 3
B. Adkins 4-4 1-2 4 9
Veach 2-2 1-1 0 5
Gibson 1-1 0-0 0 2
Team 2
TOTALS 20-45 19-27 23 61
FG Pct: 44.4. FT Pct: 70.4. 3-point FGs: 2-13 (Perkins 0-1, Gammon 1-2, Chandley 0-3, E. Adkins 0-2, Wireman 1-5) PF: 20. Fouled out: Chandley, E. Adkins. Turnovers: 10
E. CARTER 12 17 9 14 10 — 62
GREENUP CO. 18 10 12 12 9 — 61
Officials—Chad Sowards, Ken Catron, Mitch Smith
(606) 326-2654 |