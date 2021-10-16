LLOYD Sometimes Charlie Terry is sleepy on football game days.
Other times, East Carter's senior running back has abundant energy.
Friday, Terry ran around, over and through Greenup County. His 10 carries for a career-high 207 yards gave the Raiders a 38-13 win.
“I was pretty hyped up,” Terry said. “I was ready to play.”
Terry scored on runs of 64, 60 and 34 yards. Impressive, yes, but not the entire story – he opened the game with an 84-yard kickoff return, which he thought was the first of his career.
“I saw a huge gap, I think we blocked it really well,” Terry said of the kickoff. “I saw a couple defenders that I knew I could make miss, and then I saw green grass.”
Terry's 291 all-purpose yards are something folks in Grayson should be celebrating. Of the 11 times he touched the ball, he averaged 25.5 yards a pop.
When Terry wasn't making life miserable for the Musketeers, senior Connor Goodman was: two catches for 70 yards from quarterback Kanyon Kozee, with one for a 32-yard touchdown, and an interception on defense.
Goodman's play was more than enough for East Carter coach Tim Champlin to award him the game ball.
East Carter's only miscues were two first-half fumbles, with one lost. Greenup County, meanwhile, had four and lost one.
It would be easy to dismiss Greenup County for falling to 1-6 overall and 0-2 in Class 3A, District 7, but it would be absolutely misguided and mistaken. Musketeers quarterback Tyson Sammons ran 25 times for 175 yards and a touchdown, and Braxton Noble added 26 carries for 102 and a score.
“Both those guys were very productive. I thought they did a really nice job,” Greenup County coach Zack Moore said. “Eventually we're going to have to be able to open things up with the passing game to give them more space to really break a long one.”
Sammons and Noble combined for 277 of Greenup County's 280 rushing yards, or 98.9%. Champlin said it was the most rushing yardage the Raiders have allowed this year.
“We only gave up 13, but we struggled getting off the field,” Champlin said. “Didn't tackle really well, let them extend drives and keep drives alive. Overall, I thought we played well enough to win; defensively, we've just got to clean some things up moving forward.”
After Terry's kickoff touchdown, Greenup County went three-and-out. Two plays later, Terry's 64-yarder made it 14-0.
When East Carter (6-3, 1-1) shanked a punt for just nine yards late in the first quarter, Greenup County capitalized. Sammons carried twice for 12 yards and Noble had five carries for 38, including the 1-yard plunge with 1:53 left in the first.
Kozee had little trouble finding Goodman for the 32-yard score with 14 seconds left in the first stanza. The play: “Deuce Down 63 Buck Drive.”
“The idea is for the quarterback to read the safety,” Goodman said. “The slot receiver runs a dig and I run a deep post.”
Three snaps after a delay of game penalty forced a Greenup County punt, Terry added the 60-yard score.
Greenup County's longest drive – 14 plays, 86 yards and 6:47 of clock time – ended with Sammons scoring from a yard out with 5:13 left in the third quarter. Sammons carried seven times for 54 yards.
Terry's 34-yard run with 3:50 left in the third ended the scoring.
There was a final first: Goodman received his first game ball.
“I'm going to take it home, put it in my room,” Goodman said. “I just like looking at the scoreboard and seeing that we won.”
E. CARTER 22 8 8 0 – 38
GREENUP CO. 6 0 7 0 – 13
FIRST QUARTER
EC-Charlie Terry 84 kickoff return (Kanyon Kozee run), 11:46
EC-Terry 64 run (run failed), 9:44
GC-Braxton Noble 1 run (kick failed), 1:53
EC-Connor Goodman 32 pass from Kozee (Isaac Boggs run), 0:14
SECOND QUARTER
EC-Terry 60 run (Nikk Barnett run), 6:21
THIRD QUARTER
GC-Tyson Sammons 1 run (Matthew Tipton kick), 5:13
EC-Terry 34 run (Isaac Boggs pass from Kozee), 3:50
EC GC
First downs 13 18
Rushes-yards 26-257 53-280
Comp-Att-Int 4-6-0 2-7-2
Passing yards 77 31
Fumbles-lost 2-1 4-1
Punts-Avg. 2-14.0 2-22.0
Penalties-yards 4-50 5-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
East Carter rushing: Terry 10-207, Barnett 3-23, Hill 4-(minus-7), Holbrook 3-25, Kozee 3-(minus-7), E. Goodman 3-16.
Greenup Co. rushing: Sammons 25-175, Noble 26-102, Griffith 1-3, Wireman 1-0.
East Carter passing: Kozee 3-5-68, Johnson 1-9.
Greenup Co. passing: Sammons 2-7-31.
East Carter receiving: Holbrook 1-(minus-2), C. Goodman 2-70, Tussey 1-9.
Greenup Co. receiving: Howard 2-31.