OWENSBORO Raceland’s Chloe Collins raked all weekend in the state All “A” Classic.
In the five games the Lady Rams played, their senior slugging third baseman went 12 for 17 with five home runs, three doubles and 11 runs batted in.
Lyon County’s answer to that in the small-school state semifinals was a Collins of its own.
The Lady Lyons’ Calista Collins doubled, homered and drove in three runs as Lyon County topped Raceland, 16-6, in five innings on Sunday at Jack Fisher Park.
Lyon County went on to win the title, topping Owensboro Catholic 10-9 in the final.
It was 2-1, Lady Lyons, through two innings in the semifinals before Lyon County rattled off seven runs in the top of the third frame and three more in the fourth.
Raceland countered with four in the home half of the fourth to get its deficit back down to 12-5, but Lyon County finished it off with four more runs in the fifth.
Hadlie Butler was 3 for 3 with four RBIs and Rachel Coursey was 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the Lady Lyons (12-6). Gracen Wynn, Katelyn Dykes, Lilly Perry and Tori Schenk each had two of Lyon County’s 18 hits.
Chloe Collins was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, a double and a homer for Raceland (13-6). Kierston Smith also went deep.
Raegan West took the decision in the circle for the Lady Rams. She worked into the third inning.
Smith netted three homers, three triples and two doubles for the Lady Rams over the five games of the weekend. The return of Smith and Cameryn Davidson after missing time early in the year has helped Raceland get its prodigious offense moving, coach Robbie West said.
“We’re a completely different team with Kierston and Cam in the lineup,” West said. “Defensively, they complete our infield, and what both of them can do at the plate really helps us out, being able to hit top to bottom.”
Raceland elected to bat Collins leadoff throughout the weekend, and the production from the Bellarmine signee — and the rest of the Lady Rams — spoke for itself.
“(We’re) wanting Chloe to make pitchers have to throw to her,” West said. “There’s opportunities for coaches to really not throw to her or give her a good pitch to hit. We led Chloe off all weekend. We completely spread the lineup out, so it threw a curveball at a bunch of teams this weekend because they didn’t have an answer for it.”
Earlier Sunday, Raceland knocked off Somerset, 9-3, in the quarterfinals. Collins was 3 for 4 with two homers, Smith was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a dinger, and Davidson went 2 for 4 and doubled twice.
Raegan West went the distance, scattering six hits and three runs, with five strikeouts and two walks. She also went 2 for 3 with a double.
The Lady Rams scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to blow open what was already a 5-0 lead.
Carly Cain took the loss for the Briar Jumpers (8-8).
SOMERSET 000 003 0 — 3 6 2
RACELAND 120 240 X — 9 14 2
Cain and A. Langford; R. West and S. West. W — R. West. L — Cain. 2B — R. West (R), Davidson 2 (R). HR — Smith (R), Collins 2 (R).
LYON CO. 207 34 — 16 18 0
RACELAND 100 41 — 6 8 2
Conger, Schenk (3) and Melton; R. West, Davidson (3), Grubb (5) and S. West. W — Schenk. L — R. West. 2B — Collins (LC), Stamper (R), Collins (R). HR — Collins (LC), Smith (R), Collins (R).