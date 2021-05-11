ASHLAND Raceland’s softball team has a serious case of chronic senior-itis.
The Lady Rams needed no medicine Tuesday. They won their sixth straight by taking out Ashland, 11-7.
With seven 12th-graders, Raceland is one of the 16th Region’s most experienced squads.
“We had to really examine our plans,” senior shortstop Kierston Smith said. “All of us have been together for so long, and I just feel like this is the best group of girls that we’ve had in a while.
“There’s so many different personalities on the team … there’s no bad attitudes.”
Smith calls herself “outgoing and loud.” Her bat was multi-hit powerful – 2 for 4 with a double.
One thing Raceland did not do: contain Ashland senior catcher Lauren Spears. Her two three-run home runs provided all but one of the Kittens’ tallies.
“She’s pretty good,” Ashland coach Scott Ingram said. “She’s just explosive … She hits some of the hardest balls I’ve ever seen.”
Right fielder Hannah Wilson opened Raceland’s (18-6) offense – her second-inning single scored Cameryn Davidson, who scored two runs for the game.
Ashland (9-9) equaled that in the bottom of the second when Erin Patrick doubled home courtesy runner Alauna Troxler.
Kittens starter Kenzi Robinson didn’t survive the third inning. Raceland scored four times, batted around and amassed three extra-base hits — Madison Stamper’s triple to left and doubles from Shalyn West and Makena Francis.
Raceland coach Robbie West, however, found things that needed to improve.
“I thought we were a little complacent at the plate,” West said. “Eleven runs is good against an Ashland team, but we left a lot of runs on the board.”
Eighth-grader Davanna Grubb earned the win and improved to 5-2. What’s more, her 2.60 earned run average was Raceland’s stingiest going into Tuesday.
“I’m just thankful,” Grubb said. “Literally, I was so nervous to come out there, and the seven seniors helped me through it; they got my nerves down.”
Grubb worked on forcing Ashland into grounders. Of the Kittens’ 21 outs, 16 didn’t leave the infield.
Raceland needed just one hit – West’s two-run single – to bat around and score five runs in the fifth. The reason: three Ashland errors and three walks.
“You just can’t give an offensive team like Raceland extra outs,” Ingram said. “They’ll make you pay for it.”
Smith’s double in the seventh scored Raegan West for the Lady Rams’ final run.
RACELAND 014 050 1 – 11 12 1
ASHLAND 010 030 3 – 7 9 3
Grubb and S. West; Robinson, Erwin (3), Robinson (6) and Spears. W — Grubb. L — Robinson. HR — Spears (A) 2. 3B — Stamper (R). 2 — Kartchner (R), Patrick (A), S. West (R), Francis (R), Hillard (A), R. West (R), Smith (R).