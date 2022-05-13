RACELAND Parker Fannin’s first home run of the season came with the bases loaded in the second inning on Friday and helped his Raceland Rams hand a 12-2, five-inning loss to Ashland.
Still, the blast didn’t keep the sophomore outfielder from having to take out trash from the dugout following his team’s 20th win that concluded the regular season.
“I knew with two outs to be who we need to be at the end of the year, we got to get those runs in, so that was my mindset,” said Fannin, who finished the game 1 for 2 at the plate.
In the third inning, Fannin faced the bases loaded again and drew a walk that gave him five RBIs in the game.
Raceland (20-6) had eight hits, but Fannin’s blast was the only one that went for extra bases. The Rams didn’t need any others.
Four runs scored in the first inning on two errors by Ashland (7-15) plus a balk and a wild pitch as Tomcats pitchers struggled to keep Raceland off the base paths.
Ashland hurlers combined for four walks, hit four batters, balked in a run and threw four wild pitches in four innings pitched.
Offensively, the Tomcats combined for five hits although two – doubles by Ricky Padron and Neshawn Peppers – went for extra bases.
“Very disappointed in our performance tonight,” Ashland interim coach Derek Runyon said. “I don’t think we showed up with the right mentality to compete. I can handle losses, but I can’t handle showing up just to show up.”
The lone RBI for Ashland went to LaBryant Strader, who singled home Tristin Davis in the third. Jack Heineman scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.
Those runs though came after Raceland had already taken a 10-0 lead through the first two innings. The Rams added two more in the bottom of the third on Colton Holman’s RBI sac fly to left field and Fannin’s two-out bases loaded walk.
“I think we were aggressive from the start and sometimes we’re not,” Raceland coach Marty Mills said. “Offensively, we put some stuff down early on. Some bunts, then some barrels, and those things go kind of hand in hand.”
District tournament play for both teams begins on Monday, with Raceland playing Lewis County at 6 p.m. in the 63rd District Tournament semifinal at Russell.
“We understand Monday starts knockout baseball, so anything can happen,” Mills said.
For Ashland, the Tomcats will face Fairview for the eighth consecutive season in the 64th District Tournament semifinals.hing about Monday is that it’s a whole new day and everybody is 0-0,” Runyon said. “So, we have an opportunity to right the ship. Fairview is going to come hard at us, just like every other team in the district. So, we’ve got to come ready.”
ASHLAND 002 00 — 2 5 3
RACELAND 462 0X — 12 8 1
Edens, Padron (3), and Marushi; Thacker, Floyd (4) and Lynd. W — Thacker. L —Edens. HR – Hughes (R). 2B — Padron (A), Peppers (A), Hughes (R).