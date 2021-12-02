RACELAND Joe Bryan wasn’t worried.
After scoring four points in the first 49 seconds of Thursday’s game, Raceland didn’t score again for nearly five minutes after that. But the Rams didn’t let Fairview do much either and still lingered within 5-4 at that point.
“Whenever you guard people, offense is gonna come,” said Bryan, Raceland’s first-year coach. “We weren’t playing well offensively, but when you’ve held somebody to five points through six or seven minutes, you know you’re gonna hit some shots eventually and get your offense flowing. It just took us a little bit tonight.”
Parker Gallion dropped in two free throws at the 2:24 mark of the first quarter to put the Rams on top, 6-5, and Raceland was off to the races. That touched off a 30-11 burst as the Rams led 34-16 at halftime and kept on going to a 67-39 victory.
Andrew Floyd totaled 24 points on 11 of 17 shooting to pace Raceland (2-0) offensively.
“Andrew’s a heck of a player, we all know that, and he’s an amazing leader,” Rams senior Kyle Broughton said. “And if he’s hitting, then I’m just gonna feed him the ball every single time.”
Broughton checked in with a double-double of 10 points — seven in the second half — and 11 rebounds.
The glass work was the result of an intentional mindset shift, Broughton said, in preparing for his senior year.
“I think a lot of teams have really claimed me as just a shooter,” Broughton said, “so over the offseason, I tried to work on every aspect of my game to make me just the ultimate threat.”
It’s worked, his new coach said.
“He’s sneaky athletic, like you saw on the boards tonight,” Bryan said. “He had a lot of steals and deflections as well. He got his hands on the ball every time somebody drove, it seemed like. He’s a kid that can get up and dunk it, and that’s not something I realized until I got here and started watching him, that he’s a lot more athletic than people thought.”
Broughton turned in a trademark triple, though, to help the Rams fend off a Fairview rally.
The Eagles (1-1) finally found a little offensive momentum at the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth, culminating in Cody Caldwell’s 3-pointer with 5:39 to go in the game.
Fairview was within 14 points of the Rams with just enough time to do something about it.
Broughton thought not. The Rams’ sharpshooter-turned-leading rebounder drained a triple 14 seconds later.
That kicked off a 15-1 Raceland run to put it out of reach.
“They whipped us in every facet of the game tonight,” Fairview coach Roger Newton said. “We didn’t shoot the ball well. We definitely didn’t defend the ball well. Floyd killed us. We let him get in the paint and cause trouble for us all night.”
The Eagles, who made 27.5% of their shots and 5 of 21 3-pointers, struggled to replicate what they displayed in a dramatic 59-56 win at Greenup County in their opener on Tuesday.
“That was not the team that we took down to Greenup County the other night,” Newton said. “I felt like we didn’t have the intensity we needed. We’ve gotta find it real quick.
“We’ve gotta do a better job. Coaching was bad, the playing was bad, and we’ve gotta do a lot better.”
Jaxon Manning dropped in 14 points for Fairview. Caldwell chipped in nine points and eight rebounds, and Steven “Bubba” Day dropped in eight points.
Caldwell connected on three treys in the second half to provide an offensive spark.
Ten Rams scored as Raceland made 50.9% of its shots, including 6 for 12 from 3-point range. Landyn Newman chipped in eight points off the bench. And the Rams outrebounded Fairview, 39-29.
Not bad for a team that had key cogs still playing football six days earlier and has two wins in as many tries despite those players only being present for two practices so far, Bryan said.
“I think we can be pretty good,” Bryan said. “They’ve bought in defensively, from what I wanted from the start. We’ve got a lot of athletes that we can throw at good players, and we can rotate different guys that can be defensive stoppers, so that’s what we’re gonna hang our hat on.”
FAIRVIEW FG FT REB TP
T. Johnson 1-10 0-2 1 3
Manning 5-11 3-5 3 14
Caldwell 3-8 0-0 8 9
Day 3-11 2-4 5 8
Mitchell 2-2 0-0 5 4
Smith 0-3 1-2 2 1
Terry 0-1 0-0 1 0
J. Harper 0-1 0-0 1 0
Muncy 0-2 0-0 1 0
C. Harper 0-1 0-0 1 0
Reihs 0-0 0-0 0 0
Mervilus 0-1 0-0 0 0
Team 1
TOTAL 14-51 6-13 29 39
FG Pct.: 27.5. FT Pct.: 46.2. 3-pointers: 5-21 (Caldwell 3-5, Manning 1-3, T. Johnson 1-3, Day 0-3, Smith 0-2, Terry 0-1, Muncy 0-2, C. Harper 0-1, Mervilus 0-1). PF: 6. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 17.
RACELAND FG FT REB TP
Topping 1-3 0-2 0 2
Perkins 2-6 0-0 7 4
Gauze 2-2 2-2 3 6
Floyd 11-17 0-0 3 24
Broughton 4-7 0-0 11 10
Gallion 1-1 2-4 1 4
Newman 2-5 3-3 2 8
Sutton 2-6 0-0 4 4
Thacker 1-4 0-0 3 3
Farley 0-0 0-0 0 0
Gwinn 0-0 0-0 0 0
Lane 0-1 0-0 0 0
Karim 1-1 0-0 1 2
Stephens 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 4
TOTAL 27-53 7-11 39 67
FG Pct.: 50.9. FT Pct.: 63.6. 3-pointers: 6-12 (Floyd 2-3, Broughton 2-4, Newman 1-2, Thacker 1-2, Perkins 0-1). PF: 16. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 15.
FAIRVIEW 5 11 14 9 — 39
RACELAND 16 18 16 17 — 67
Officials: Justin Middleton, Maurio McKissick and Jeff Adkins.