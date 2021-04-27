RACELAND Area baseball coaches are well aware of Jake Heighton’s ability at the plate and try not to let him beat their teams with his bat. The senior had one hit and drew three walks in the Rams' 10-2 win over Greenup County Tuesday night.
It was his teammates that led the hit parade that resulted in 12 hits, including 11 singles. Center fielder Michael Meade led the way with three hits, including a triple, and Conner Hughes scored three runs from his leadoff spot in the batting order.
The production from the Ram hitters brought a smile to the face of Rams skipper Marty Mills.
“We are getting more disciplined at the plate,” Mills said. “People tend to forget we have seven new starters this year. They are getting up to speed with varsity play. When the bottom of our lineup turns it over we can be really good offensively. Greenup is always disciplined in the way they pitch and tonight we took what they gave us.
“We know teams will pitch around Jake and we understand that. We feel we have good enough sticks in the lineup and off the bench to put up some runs. Plus we will take a free 90 feet any time.”
Heighton and Greenup County pitcher Cam Carroll both threw well the first three innings of the game. The Rams scratched out an unearned run against Carroll after a crucial two-out error to extend the third inning. After a walk to Heighton, a wild pitch and an intentional walk to Kirk Pence, Colton Holton reached base on an infield single to give the Rams a 1-0 lead.
It was a sequence Greenup County coach Greg Logan has seen far too much this season.
“It is not the hard plays; it is basic routine plays,” Logan said. “It’s just catching and throwing to the next station. It just keeps biting us at crucial times.”
The fourth inning was a Ram hit fest. The Rams (11-4) sent 12 batters to the plate, scoring seven runs on seven singles to take a commanding 8-0 lead. The majority of the hits were opposite field hits through the right side of the infield. Following a fly ball out to start the inning, the next six Ram hitters reached base and all scored. Chase Thornsberry provided a two-run single in the rally.
“A lot of the hits off Carroll were to the right side,” Logan said. “They changed their approach at the plate. You gotta give them credit. It is a game of adjustments. They are a quality team and you saw that tonight.”
Andrew Floyd had a run-scoring single in the fifth to stretch the lead to 9-0. The lead was more than enough for the senior Heighton on the mound. He scattered four hits over six innings of work and fanned six Musketeer hitters.
Auston Clarkson doubled to start the sixth inning and scored on Carson Wireman’s sacrifice fly to center for the Musketeers’ only run versus Heighton. The Rams countered with a run of their own in the sixth on a triple by Meade and a sacrifice fly by pinch hitter Peyton Ison for a 10-1 Ram lead.
The Musketeers (6-9) plated the final run of the game, off a Ram infield error to make the final score 10-2.
Mills spoke highly of Pence and Heighton in the two-game series.
“They are both seniors,” Mills said. “They have been here before. Even if they don’t have their good stuff, you are going to get good stuff. That is just who they are and what they have done throughout their careers.”
Logan still feels the Musketeers have a lot to play for in the coming weeks.
“It is all about keeping our composure and getting better,” he said. “We just have to battle when we face adversity. That is tough on young kids; heck, it is even tough on a 57-year-old gray-haired baseball coach. You can be 36-0 and lose it all in one game in the district. We just need to take care of business next week versus Lewis and see where we stand.”
The Rams now stand 4-0 in the 63rd District standings, while Greenup County falls to 1-3.
GREENUP CO. 000 001 1 — 2 4 2
RACELAND 001 711 X — 10 12 1
Carroll, Gibson (5) and Bays. Heighton, Holtzapfel (7) and Thornsberry. W — Heighton. L — Carroll. 2B — Clarkson (GC). 3B — Meade (R).