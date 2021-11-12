It wasn’t so long ago Destiny Goins was torturing opposing pitchers and saving runs behind the plate.
So Raceland saw her as the natural candidate to tutor the softball Rams to do the same.
“The passion I had for the game as a player has now carried over into my coaching career,” Goins said after being tabbed as Raceland’s new skipper. “My successful career as a player has helped me to build a better rapport with the girls. When I am teaching them how to do something, it’s not because I have heard it works, it’s because I have lived it.”
Goins wrapped up a stellar career at Boyd County by hitting .390, scoring 44 runs and driving in 44 more as a senior in 2016. She was also a basketball and soccer standout and was named the Tony Curnutte Female Sportsman of the Year for 2015-16.
She then served as an assistant at Raceland under former coaches Shawn Johnson and Robbie West and threw her hat in the ring to succeed them when West resigned after one season (two years, counting the season lost to COVID-19 in 2020).
“Looking at coach Goins’s resume and application, I was blown away by all her achievements as a three-sport athlete at Boyd County,” said Tom Collins, Raceland’s athletic director and principal. “I know it was not too long ago, but wow, what a prep career.”
Goins looks to instill that in her new charges by first figuring out how best to reach them.
“My coaching style plays off the idea that not every person can be coached in the same way,” she said. “Just like everyone has a different personality, they also have a different coaching style that they are most responsive to. Being a coach is about figuring out each player's needs and coaching them in a way that is most beneficial to them.
“Softball is a mental game. Creating a safe mental space for the girls, caring for them outside of softball, building them up daily and setting boundaries when they need it are all ways that I plan to be a successful head coach and keep the girls in check mentally and physically. I think this mentality will help to boost their self-confidence while also making them better at the game.”
Goins added that that will, in turn, help the Rams achieve her goal to “play smart, focused and fundamentally sound softball.”
That resonated with Collins and the Raceland hiring committee.
“I cannot emphasize enough the importance of having qualified females in positions of leadership, especially in girls sports,” Collins said. “Our young ladies need to see confident, competitive and strong female leaders — leaders that understand the problems and challenges that girls face, someone that just ‘gets it,’ as far as confidence, body image and friend/social issues. These are very real challenges that affect individual and team performance.
“I really feel coach Goins can offer fresh insights and some new perspective to our softball team.”
Goins credited lessons she learned during her own career with the Lions as well as working for Johnson and West in preparing her to become a head coach in her own right.
“I can connect with these girls on a deeper level than most. I can relate to them in a way only someone who has been in their shoes would understand,” Goins said. “It was not long ago that I was on the playing side of a successful softball program during my years at Boyd County. The game of softball taught me resilience and work ethic and gave me an outlet for the everyday stresses of life.”
Goins takes the helm of what has become one of the 16th Region’s most consistently strong programs. Raceland won 28 games and was the state All “A” Classic runner-up in 2018 and matched that win total and got to the region tournament final a year later. After the 2020 break, the Rams won 25 games this past spring and again reached the state All “A” semifinals. Raceland lost to Russell in the 63rd District Tournament semifinals to conclude an otherwise sterling season.
Goins, 23, graduated from Morehead State in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science. By day, she is the spa coordinator at The Nest Day Spa in Russell. She is engaged to be married, with a February wedding planned.
(606) 326-2658 |