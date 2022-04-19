RACELAND It took the Rams a few innings to heat up on an unseasonably cold Tuesday evening, but once they did, it was pure fire.
“I think our girls came out with some fire about them,” Raceland coach Destiny Goins said. “After losing to Russell in the district last year, they just really wanted to win this game.”
Raceland defeated Russell, 8-6, in a game that saw four different Rams hit home runs.
“When you have four like that, it’s tough to come back on,” Russell coach Nikki Beek said. “Especially if you’re not making adjustments.”
Russell managed to pull ahead early, putting up four runs in the first three frames, including a two-RBI hit from pitcher Audrey Patel.
Raceland’s lone run in the first two innings came when courtesy runner Lexi Boggs trotted home in the first frame.
The Rams’ cold spell was broken in the third inning by sophomore Reagan Mackie, who slugged a two-run homer over the left field fence.
Just a few minutes later, junior Kaitlin Kartchner put up an instant replay of Mackie’s shot, this time for a solo home run.
“They made some adjustments and really ripped the ball,” Beek said of the Rams. “Their contact on some pitches made the difference.”
And just like that, Raceland was back into the ball game.
“We came out and hit the ball when we needed to and had some big hits,” Goins said. “Even when we’re down, these girls don’t lose their fight to come back. Even through the errors, we’re fighting through it.”
The Red Devils were not deterred, putting up two more runs in the top of the fourth, pairing multiple bunts with a couple of fielding errors to take a 6-4 lead.
“This group is young and has some fight in them,” Beek said. “We’ve battled injuries throughout the season, but once we get everyone together, it’s going to be a different ball game.”
That lead lasted about five minutes.
Rams sophomore Savannah Ratliff launched her first career home run over the left-field fence to tie things back up, 6-6.
In the bottom of the fifth, Rams freshman pitcher Davanna Grubb wanted in on the homer action, sending it yet again over the left-field fence for a run and a 7-6 lead.
After turning Russell away quickly to start the sixth inning, the Rams added another run to the board thanks to a sacrifice fly from Mackie.
Down 8-6, the Red Devils had one last chance to get back into the game that they once lead, but it wasn’t to be.
Raceland put things to bed quickly in the top of the seventh to seal the 8-6 victory.
Raceland, who moves to 8-9 on the season, travels to Lincoln County (West Virginia) Wednesday night for the first of an extended set of road games.
“We just have to play good D and hit the ball like we did tonight,” Goins said of the team’s mindset going forward.
Russell looks ahead to 16th Region powerhouse Boyd County, whom the Red Devils meet on the road this Thursday.
“We just have to continue to swing the bat, work on defense, and find the lineup that works for us moving forward,” Beek said.
RUSSELL 022 200 0 — 6 10 3
RACELAND 103 211 X — 8 10 7
Patel, Smith (5) and Cameron; Grubb and Vance. W — Grubb. L — Patel. 2B — Patel (Ru). HR — Mackie (Ra), Kartchner (Ra), Ratliff (Ra), Grubb (Ra).