WESTWOOD Raceland was on cruise control Friday night in its district tilt with Fairview.
The Eagles, however, were stuck in reverse.
Raceland touched the football 10 times and visited the end zone as many times in a 68-6 rout. The Rams dented the scoreboard four times in each of the first two quarters that led to a running clock early in the second stanza for the second consecutive week for the Rams.
“We took care of business on the road against a team that is trying to find its identity,” Raceland coach Michael Salmons said. “We did what good football teams are supposed to do, take control of the game early, don’t let teams hang around and give themselves a chance, and now we give ourselves a chance to play for a district championship at home in seven days.”
Logan Lundy threw for 171 yards and five touchdowns. All seven Rams who received a pass visiting the end zone.
Lundy’s TDs traveled as few as seven yards and as long as 60, on a deep ball to Landyn Newman who made his return to the Rams after an injury. Raceland added three more scores on the ground, with 10 backs tallying a rushing attempt.
“Really efficient here tonight and a bunch of different guys touched the ball,” Salmons said. “Nobody had more than four carries, and that’s how it's been for two weeks in a row and we had a bye week before that, so our guys should be nice and fresh.”
Noah Wallace led the Rams with 69 yards on four totes, one that resulted in a 5-yard touchdown scamper for a 21-0 lead with 2:47 to play in the first quarter. Jaxon Heighton added a 4-yard plunge in the first frame and Isaac Browning capped off the final six yards that he could not account for in a near pick-six one play prior to send the Rams to the half leading 55-6.
But as stellar as the Rams offense was — 443 total yards on 33 snaps — the defense was once again lights-out after holding limited Fairview to only two first downs, both in the second half. Raceland (7-1, 2-0 district) also held the Eagles (1-7, 0-2) to 44 total yards of offense and allowed only 11 in the running game, all of which came in the final two carries by the Eagles to close the contest.
“That’s two weeks that we’ve held teams to under 100 yards,” Salmons said. “You do that and you are going to have a lot of enjoyable bus trips home. We wanted to take away the run and make them play the pass. You want to make a team be one-dimensional, and we’ve been really good against the run. Tonight was no different and our guys in the box were super aggressive. Those are things that we will continue to work on and get better.”
Fairview’s only score came when the Rams’ Peyton Ison’s kick landed at the 20-yard line and Jeremy Harper, playing the ball off the bounce with a head of steam, took it 80 yards to paydirt for the Eagles’ lone score of the night.
Ison drilled eight of nine extra points. The other was blocked.
Raceland welcomes Paintsville Friday night for the Class A, District 6 championship. Fairview welcomes Betsy Layne in their final district contest.
RACELAND 27 28 7 6 — 68
FAIRVIEW 0 6 0 6 — 6
FIRST QUARTER
R—Conner Hughes 9 pass from Logan Lundy (Peyton Ison kick), 8:52
R—Jaxon Heighton 4 run (Ison kick), 6:08
R—Noah Wallace 5 run (Ison kick), 2:47
R—Mason Lykins 18 pass from Lundy (kick blocked), 0:51
SECOND QUARTER
R—Brayden Webb 44 pass from Lundy (Ison kick), 10:15
F—Jeremy Harper 80 kickoff return (conversion fails), 10:03
R—Parker Fannin 7 pass from Lundy (Ison kick), 9:18
R—Landyn Newman 60 pass from Lundy (Ison kick), 7:13
R—Isaac Browning 6 run (Ison kick), 3:05
THIRD QUARTER
R—Colt Wheatley 18 pass from Parker Ison (Peyton Ison kick), 6:22
FOURTH QUARTER
R—Bryson Rowsey 52 pass from Parker Ison (conversion fails), 5:00
R F
First Downs 20 2
Rushes-Yards 21-199 11-9
Comp-Att-Int 10-12-0 10-19-2
Passing Yards 244 35
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-0
Penalties-Yards 2-15 5-30
Punts-Avg. 0-0 6-22.7
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Raceland rushing: Farrow 3-53, Wallace 4-69, Heighton 1-4, Lundy 1-(minus 5), Lockwood 1-2, Browning 2-16, Ison 3-13, Conley 1-0, Murrell 1-8, Dinger 4-39.
Fairview rushing: Miller 3-7, Thomas 7-4, Team 1-(minus 2).
Raceland passing: Lundy 6 of 8 for 171 yards; Parker Ison 4 of 4 for 73 yards.
Fairview passing: Miller 10 of 19 for 35 yards, 2 interceptions.
Raceland receiving: Hughes 1-9, Fannin 2-40, Lykins 1-18, Newman 1-60, Rowsey 2-49, Wheatley 2-24, Webb 1-44
Fairview receiving: Kouns 2-11, J. Harper 4-14, C. Harper 3-8, Thomas 1-2.