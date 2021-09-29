FLATWOODS The Eva and Ava Show isn’t on Netflix yet, but it’s all over the net.
Eva Blanke collected a pair of goals and Ava Quinn recorded two assists as Russell beat Ashland, 2-0, on the Red Devils’ soccer pitch on Wednesday.
“They just click,” said Russell coach John Perry of the sophomores. “It’s always been that way. They’re in the same class. They play well with each other, and they play well off of each other. They seem to know where each other’s going to be. They’ve got speed and both of them can finish really well, so it just makes sense.”
They’re separated by one number on their backs — Blanke wears No. 23 and Quinn sports 24 — and are deadlocked statistically with 21 goals each. Quinn has the slight edge on assists, eight to six.
“Me and Eva have a pretty good bond together,” Quinn said. “We’ve played really well in practice and it translates to games and stuff. We’ve always gotten along.”
The second Quinn-to-Blanke connection caused the most crowd reaction.
Quinn received the ball and motored toward the goal in the 60th minute. It was 1-0, and she had intentions of doubling up the score.
“I got the ball, I turned it up and saw I had a lot of space, so, in practice they tell us to try to take the ball as far up as you can until you have to pass it,” Quinn said. “So I beat a defender, and I was going to see if I could have a shot, but the goalie cut my angle off, and I saw Eva making her run in, so I just passed it to her and she had a good finish.”
It was so seamless that it appeared from the Russell bleachers — the far side at the time — that Quinn dribbled it in herself. But she’d tapped it over to her fellow forward, who rolled it in for a 2-0 lead.
Russell (10-4-2) won possession in the first half, but dominated possession over the final 40 minutes.
“It’s really exciting to see, especially going to (district and region tournaments). We want to be possessing the ball more,” Quinn said. “That’s how we like to play our game. We want to swing it through the back, get it up the midfield and get it to our forwards and score. That’s kinda what we’re about.”
During postgame, Perry told his team it could’ve — and probably should’ve — tallied more scores.
Ashland coach John Cook credited goalkeeper Gracie Madden and some timely defensive plays for keeping the LadyCats relevant.
“Gracie’s just phenomenal in goal. She never gives up,” Cook said. “I told them after, ‘Girls, I don’t want to see a head hanging. I don’t want to see a frown. You played great.’ We had two little lapses where we didn’t pressure the ball, where we gave away the middle. Had we not done that, who knows? We might be shooting PKs right now. But hats off to Russell and John Perry; they did a great job. They got a good team.”
The Red Devils limited Ashland (6-11) to just two shots on goal — both came in the first half.
Jenna Adkins and Ryan Blanke led the defense for Russell. Adkins kept Kenleigh Woods, Ashland’s top goal-scorer, in check while Ryan Blanke used her “brilliant touch and positioning,” according to Perry, to maintain control.
Perry also pointed out Lilly Holland, Promise Burnham and Macon Adkins for adequately handling their defensive duties in front of keeper Raegan Williams as Russell logged its seventh shutout.
The Red Devils improved to 7-0-1 in 16th Region play. The tie came against East Carter. Russell will grab a win tonight because of a Greenup County forfeit.
Ashland will host Belfry at 6:30 p.m. today on Senior Night. It will go to West Carter on Saturday at 11 a.m.
“I’d like to see our defense shore up a little bit more in the back and get rid of those mistakes,” Cook said. “We’ve gotta be stronger up the middle. I’d like to see more of an attack on our offense. I think our outside mids got a little bit on their heels today and didn’t give us much options up front. Those are things we’ll work on the next couple games, and the next couple practices.”
(606) 326-2664 |