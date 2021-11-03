Four northeastern Kentucky girls players and four boys have been tabbed on the All-State teams selected by their respective gender’s state soccer coaches associations.
Russell sophomore Ava Quinn garnered second-team honors on the East team, representing the Ninth through 16th regions, built by the Kentucky Girls High School Soccer Coaches Association.
Lawrence County’s Maggie Johnson, Fleming County’s Haylee Applegate and East Carter’s Emersyn Elliott made the honorable mention list.
Quinn scored 22 goals and collected nine assists for the Red Devils.
Johnson, a sophomore, produced 11 goals and 11 assist for the Bulldogs. Applegate, a senior, achieved 50 goals and four assists for the Panthers, and Elliott netted 23 goals and 26 assists as a sophomore for the 16th Region Tournament champion Raiders.
Prestonsburg’s Anna Burchett was the Player of the Year for the eastern half of the commonwealth. Ballard’s Ella Sanchez got that nod for the West.
The Kentucky High School Boys Soccer Coaches Association recognized Lawrence County’s Luke Johnson on its second team and Rowan County’s Aaron Smart and Chase Alderman and Lawrence County’s Trenton Adkins as honorable mention.
Johnson tallied 42 goals and 19 assists as a senior for the 15th Region Tournament titleist Bulldogs. Adkins was credited with nine shutouts and allowed 19 goals in 19 games. He also scored three goals and dished four assists.
Smart amassed 26 goals and eight assists for the Vikings, and Alderman added 24 goals and 12 dimes.