In 2016, the first installment of the Tri-State Showcase took place. It featured six games at two locations.
Then-Russell softball coach Dave Wheeler and Ashland skipper Scott Ingram felt that weekend could be the start of something bigger.
They were right.
The sixth Showcase begins tonight at Boyd County’s softball complex with two matchups. Forty-two more will follow over the next three days at six venues.
When Wheeler took the coaching job at Boyd County in 2018, it gave him the first opportunity to expand the field, and it’s been growing ever since.
“When we first started, we brought in some really good people across the state,” Wheeler said. “Things travel by word of mouth really well. The field has gotten better and better each year and it’s a great tournament atmosphere. You’re going to play three or four teams that are compatible to you, if not better.
“It gives you a chance to see where you’re at midseason and see where you need to go,” he added. “We bring in some of the best teams from West Virginia and Ohio. Several teams will lock in for the next season before they leave this year.”
Ingram also acknowledged the chance coaches have to give their team a midseason evaluation against quality competition. They can see how far they have progressed from the start of the season and what they need to focus on with the postseason looming next month.
“It was the plan,” Ingram said. “I don’t know if we could envision how big it has become. It’s not hard to get teams to come back. It’s expanded every year. It’s really been awesome to watch it grow and progress. It’s kind of become a destination tournament now.
“Dave gets a lot of credit. He does the heavy lifting. I help where I can. He’s done a lot of work and put a lot of time in on this event.”
Games will be played at the new softball field at Boyd County and the diamond at the old high school across the highway. Ashland, East Carter, Raceland and Russell will all host games on Friday and Saturday.
The six locations will welcome a total of 30 teams. The games feature several top clubs from four different states after John Battle from Bristol, Virginia entered the field this year.
Trojans coach Heather Cress is a former assistant coach at Boyd County. The event also features three teams that advanced to the state tournament last year, including state semifinalist Lewis County.
“If you want to do it and if it’s working really well, why not go big?” Wheeler said. “It helps make money for several programs and the community. With the great teams we have coming in, it’s a win-win for our area. Each year you can earmark some of that money to go on spring break or uniforms and equipment.”
Wheeler said the inspiration for the Showcase came from the Fayette County Invitational, where baseball teams play in several locations in Lexington over two days.
The venues in the Showcase aren’t far apart, which gives teams and fans plenty of softball to enjoy.
“It’s a really great resource for our programs,” Wheeler said. “We kept it at Russell (when I went to Boyd County) because they knew what was involved. Then (East Carter coach) Derek Calhoun got involved. Raceland will host and Greenup County hosted one year. We wanted to spread the wealth out a little bit. It’s a big weekend for everybody. It’s a long weekend, but at the end of the day, it’s also a great weekend because you’re going to play really great teams.”
COVID-19 caused the cancellation of the spring sports season in 2020, along with the Showcase. Teams played with restrictions last season as the area still grappled with the pandemic.
Teams can travel and play at different locations this year and Ingram is excited that his young team can soak up the atmosphere on their home field.
“We didn’t get the full effect last year,” Ingram said. “We like to play the marquee game under the lights. I think that was our favorite game of the year. I think as we go throughout this season, these kids will say it’s a pretty cool event. It’s great that some of the young kids get to experience it.”
First-year Raceland coach Destiny Goins appreciates the level of competition. She played in several such events as a softball star for Boyd County.
“When you look at who we’re going play, it’s three tough games,” Goins said. “It’s really beneficial for us to play against that type of competition during the middle of the season. It gets us prepared for the district tournament and hopefully the region tournament, if we make it there.”
And the Rams relish the idea of playing those games on their own field.
“It means a lot,” Goins said. “It gives you a leg up anytime you get to play at home. The girls love to be here. It also gives them a boost of confidence.”
Wheeler starts on the schedule for the event immediately after the latest one has concluded. Several teams want to make their reservations for next year.
Wheeler believes he will find ways to expand it further because he would like to accommodate all the teams that show an interest in competing. One school had to drop out last week and Franklin County was already waiting patiently for its chance to play in the Showcase. The Flyers were happy to take their place.
The Boyd County coach said he is grateful to the other host schools. Their efforts have led to the growth of the event. The expanded docket gives players a chance to showcase their abilities against new faces.
“I end up with about 18 teams for the Tri-State Showcase before the year is out,” Wheeler said, “then spend the rest of summer on it. … We have 44 games over the next four days. This week, I’m worried about weather. Once we get the first day started, the rest of it falls in place. I appreciate the great job that the other schools do. They’ve all been really great to work with and they understand what it means.”
Ingram believes interest has increased because of the respect other schools have for softball in this part of the state, especially after a five-year stretch where the Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year resided in the 16th Region.
Teams know they will be tested at the Showcase or they wouldn’t choose to play in the event.
“The game just continues to grow,” Ingram said. “It says a lot about our area, specifically in the 16th Region. We have some great teams from West Virginia and Ohio that come over. We also get the perennial top five teams (in Kentucky) to come here. They don’t want to waste their time driving 2 1/2 hours and have three games where they win, 15-0. They’re not looking to pad their record. They want to test their teams for the postseason. The fact that we are getting those teams here, it says a lot.”
