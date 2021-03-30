SOUTH POINT Haylee Thornsberry helped Boyd County start its season with a bang.
In the sophomore's first varsity game, she went 2 for 3 at the plate, collected five RBIs and smacked a pair of home runs in the Lady Lions' 13-2 win over South Point in five innings on Monday night.
Eighth-grader Jacie Goad followed suit and produced a stellar performance in her first varsity appearance. She tallied a double, a dinger and drove in two runs. Kyli Kouns was another young Lady Lion getting her first taste of varsity softball. She recorded three runs.
Sara Bays was 2 for 4 at the plate. Kylie Peterman collected a triple. Each player had two RBIs.
Senior Tori Badgett pitched a complete game for her first win. She delivered hits in all three of her plate appearance and drove in two runs.
Boyd County (1-0) travels to Paintsville today.
BOYD CO. 333 40 -- 13 13 0
S. POINT 200 00 -- 2 5 2
Badgett and Peterman. Evans, Perkins (4) and Kumie. W--Badgett. L--Evans. 2B--Goad. 3B--Peterman. HR--Thornsberry 2, Goad.