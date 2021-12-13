RACELAND Kenleigh Woods scored 23 points off the bench for visiting Ashland on Monday night and the Kittens got off to a 19-5 lead after one quarter en route to a 61-33 victory at Raceland.
Mikayla Martin also dropped in 14 points for Ashland (3-0). Lindsay Wallenfelsz connected on three 3-pointers for nine points.
Nim Maynard totaled 14 points to pace the Rams (0-6). She made three triples.
The Kittens' victory was at least their 20th in a row in the series. Raceland has not beaten Ashland since the advent of comprehensive online KHSAA records in 1998.
ASHLAND 19 16 12 14 -- 61
RACELAND 5 12 8 8 -- 33
Ashland (61) -- Woods 23, Martin 14, L. Wallenfelsz 9, Sellars 5, Robinson 4, J. Gulley 3, C. Wallenfelsz 3, A. Gulley, Rogers, Thomas. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (L. Wallenfelsz 3, C. Wallenfelsz, Robinson). FT: 4-11. Fouls: 11.
Raceland (33) -- Maynard 14, Broughton 4, Gartin 4, Picklesimer 3, Lacks 3, Hapney 2, Boggs 2, Mackie 1, Thomas, Burney. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Maynard 3, Lacks). FT: 7-9. Fouls: 11.