PAINTSVILLE Carson Wireman was electric on Monday night.
The Greenup County sophomore one-hit Paintsville and produced 12 strikeouts along the way to lead the Musketeers to a 1-0 victory.
Auston Clarkson and Brock Kitchen each had two hits for Greenup County (15-13). Clarkson drove in Cameron Carroll for the only run of the game.
That was plenty for Wireman, who issued five walks but otherwise was untouchable except for allowing a double to the Tigers' Harris Phelps.
Connor Fugate took the decision for Paintsville (22-6). He was strong in his own right, scattering eight hits over six frames. He compiled seven strikeouts and one walk.
The Musketeers and Tigers are scheduled to meet again May 24 in Lloyd.
GREENUP CO. 001 000 0 -- 1 8 1
PAINTSVILLE 000 000 0 -- 0 1 0
Wireman and Bays; Fugate, Ratliff (7) and Jefferson. W -- Wireman. L -- Fugate. 2B -- Phelps (P).