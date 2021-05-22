MOREHEAD Rowan County bolted to an 11-0 lead after two frames, and it was more than enough for starter Mason Moore in the Vikings 14-4 win over Greenup County in six innings.
Eight Rowan County batters drove in runs on Saturday afternoon. Hunter Hampton knocked in three. Chance Furnish and Colby Wilburn each collected a pair of RBIs.
Hampton was 3 for 4 at the plate for Rowan County (24-5). Chase Alderman and Wilburn recorded a total of five hits, including two doubles.
The Musketeers managed three earned runs off Moore. Brock Kitchen was 2 for 2 and accounted for two RBIs for Greenup County (15-16).
GREENUP CO. 001 030 — 4 4 2
ROWAN CO. 650 012 — 14 15 3
Bays, Kitchen (2) and Wireman; Moore, Ingles (6) and Furnish. W—Moore. L—Bays. 2B—Wilburn (RC), Alderman (RC).
Hazard 3
Greenup County 2
MOREHEAD Hazard tallied a tying run in the seventh inning and scored another in the ninth for a walk-off victory over Greenup County on Saturday.
Sawyer Patrick pitched all nine frames to get the victory. The sophomore allowed nine hits but didn’t allow an earned run.
Robert Shoptaw went deep for the Bulldogs.
Auston Clarkson collected two hits for the Musketeers. Elijah Hankins went 2 for 4 and collected an RBI.
Garrett Miller had a pair of hits and scored a run for Hazard (22-11).
The Bulldogs also defeated Rowan County, 4-3, in the triangle played at Morehead.
GREENUP CO. 000 011 000 — 2 9 3
HAZARD 000 100 101 — 3 7 3
Wireman, Underwood (9) and Bays; Patrick and Craft. W—Patrick. L—Underwood. 2B—Kitchen (GC). HR—Shoptew (H)