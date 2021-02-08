ASHLAND Host Rose Hill Christian rallied from a three-point halftime deficit by outscoring Rock Hill 36-30 in a wild second half to win, 60-57, on Monday night in Charles Stewart Gymnasium.
Baylee Trimble pitched in 28 points and 12 rebounds for the Lady Royals (10-6). That total included her 1,000th career point. She canned six 3-pointers, including three in the first quarter, and was 6 for 6 from the foul line, including four charity tosses in the fourth frame.
Baylee Stephens added 11 points and Bellamee Sparks chipped in 10.
Emma Scott scored 21 points to pace the Redwomen (5-15), dropping in four treys. Aleigha Matney and Hadyn Bailey netted 14 points apiece.
Five players fouled out of the game -- three from Rock Hill and two from Rose Hill. The teams combined for 41 fouls and to shoot 28 for 48 at the charity stripe.
ROCK HILL 16 11 12 18 -- 57
ROSE HILL 17 7 17 19 -- 60
Rock Hill (57) -- Matney 14, H. Bailey 14, Scott 21, Easterling 5, J. Bailey 3, Hanshaw. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Scott 4, H. Bailey 2, Matney). FT: 18-25. Fouls: 21.
Rose Hill Christian (60) -- Karle 5, Wright 3, B. Sparks 10, Stephens 11, Trimble 28, Newell. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Trimble 6, Karle, Wright). FT: 10-23. Fouls: 20.