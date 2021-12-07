ASHLAND Ashland again sat chunks of its typical starting lineup on Tuesday night.
The Tomcats reinforcements had no trouble handling their business.
Ashland got double-figure scoring outputs from Ricky Padron, Asher Adkins, Tristin Davis and James Mayor in an 82-44 victory over Rose Hill Christian in its home and 64th District seeding openers at Anderson Gym.
Padron scored 20 points. Adkins pitched in 17 and Davis netted 13. Mayor produced a double-double of 16 points and 17 rebounds — 12 on the offensive glass.
Padron also grabbed 10 boards and Bailey Thacker pulled down 12 rebounds as Ashland (3-1, 1-0 district seeding) enjoyed a 64-22 edge on the glass.
Chase Pennington led all scorers with 23 points for the Royals (0-3, 0-1 district seeding). He made five 3-pointers.
Ashland led 30-11 after one quarter and 53-21 at intermission. The Tomcats were whistled for just four fouls to Rose Hill’s 13.
ROSE HILL 11 10 15 8 — 44
ASHLAND 30 23 19 10 — 82
Rose Hill Christian (44) — Rucker 2, L. Pennington 7, Blevins 8, C. Pennington 23, Wilburn 4, Daniel, Crawford, Boss. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (C. Pennington 5, Blevins 2). FT: 5-6. Fouls: 13.
Ashland (82) — Conway 6, A. Adkins 17, T. Davis 13, Padron 20, Thacker 4, Mayor 16, Williams 3, Jackson 3, C. Davis, Troxler. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Conway 2, A. Adkins, Williams). FT: 10-14. Fouls: 4.
GIRLS
Valley (Ohio) 54, Raceland 53
LUCASVILLE, Ohio The visiting Rams got 35 points from Nim Maynard on seven 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to edge the Indians on Monday night.
Reagan Mackie, Emma Picklesimer and Emma Broughton added six points apiece for Raceland (0-4).
Maynard scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, including four triples.
Valley got three players into double figures: Haley Whitt with 14 ppoints, Lexie Morrow with 11 and McKenna Dunham with 10.
Raceland led 28-24 at halftime but was outscored 11-6 in the third frame.
RACELAND 13 15 6 19 — 53
VALLEY 14 10 11 19 — 54
Raceland (53) — Maynard 35, Mackie 6, Picklesimer 6, Broughton 6, Hapney, Thomas, Gartin, Boggs, Burney. 3-Pt. FG: 10 (Maynard 7, Mackie 2, Broughton). FT: 11-15. Fouls: 17.
Valley (54) — Morrow 11, Easter 5, E. Johnson 8, Dunham 10, Whitt 14, M. Montgomery 8, Davis, R. Johnson. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (E. Johnson 2, Easter, Whitt). FT: 10-14. Fouls: 15.