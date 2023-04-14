RUSSELL LaBryant Strader belted a bases-clearing double in the fourth inning to break a 2-2 tie that helped fuel Ashland to a 8-4 victory over rival Russell on Thursday night.
The Tomcats added two more in the frame, including an RBI single by Ryan Brown.
Sawyer Edens suppled a solo home run and came on in relief to pitch the final two innings. Layne Brammer pitched five solid innings to pick up the victory on the mound.
Brammer struck out seven batters and allowed just one walk. Edens had three punchouts and didn’t allow a free pass.
Brown from 2 for 4 at the plate and scored twice for Ashland. Brady Marushi and Drew Kelley each knocked in a run.
Trey Berry hit a double for Russell and collected two RBIs. Nathan Totten was 3 for 4 at the dish.
ASHLAND 100 510 1 — 8 6 1
RUSSELL 101 020 0 — 4 11 2
Brammer, Edens (6) and Marushi; Adams, Looney (4) and Brinkman. W—Brammer. L—Adams. 2B— Brown (A), Strader (A), Marushi (A), Berry (A). HR— Edens (A).