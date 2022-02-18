ASHLAND When it came down to it against the Polar Bears, the Tomcats were chill.
10th Region All “A” Classic champion Bracken County led host Ashland by seven points with 4:16 to go in regulation and outscored the Tomcats 28-19 in the fourth quarter on Thursday night to force overtime, but Ashland persevered to hold off the Polar Bears, 83-76, in Anderson Gym.
Ethan Sellars scored 24 points and Zander Carter poured in 22 for Ashland (21-5). Tucker Conway dropped in 18 and Ryan Atkins added 11.
Atkins added 13 boards for a double-double.
Blake Reed paced Bracken County (21-8) with 45 points, including seven 3-pointers. The next leading Polar Bear was Cayden Reed with nine.
It was both teams’ regular season finale.
BRACKEN CO. 11 20 9 28 8 — 76
ASHLAND 19 16 14 19 15 — 83
Bracken County (76) — Commodore 8, C. Reed 9, Jefferson 5, B. Reed 45, Norton 6, Gilvin 2, Free, Reynolds. 3-Pt. FG: 10 (B. Reed 7, Commodore 2, Norton). FT: 15-24. Fouls: 23.
Ashland (83) — Atkins 11, Sellars 24, Conway 18, Carter 22, Adkins 6, Davis 2. 3-Pt. FG: 11 (Conway 4, Carter 4, Sellars 3). FT: 22-32. Fouls: 19.
Boyd County 70, East Carter 36
SUMMIT Up 11 at halftime, the host Lions rushed past the Raiders with a 33-9 margin in the third quarter and 14 total 3-pointers on Thursday night.
Clay Robertson led Boyd County (20-6) with 18 points. Jacob Spurlock dropped in five treys en route to 17 points and Griffin Taylor chipped in 13. Robertson and Taylor each had three 3s.
Isaac Boggs led East Carter (10-13) with eight points.
E. CARTER 8 10 9 9 — 36
BOYD CO. 13 16 33 8 — 70
East Carter (36) — C. Goodman 4, E. Goodman 4, Messer 4, Boggs 8, Hall 7, Ty Scott 4, Ta. Scott 3, Skaggs 2, Kozee, Gee, Sexton, Adams. 3-Pt. FG: 1 (Boggs). FT: 9-14. Fouls: 10.
Boyd County (70) — Ellis 7, Deboard 7, Holbrook 6, Spurlock 17, G. Taylor 13, Robertson 18, Smith 2, A. Taylor, Crum, Brumfield, Hale. 3-Pt. FG: 14 (Spurlock 5, G. Taylor 3, Robertson 3, Holbrook 2, Deboard). FT: 2-4. Fouls: 13.
GIRLS
Paintsville 62, Betsy Layne 28
STANVILLE The visiting Tigers broke free from an eight-point lead at intermission by blasting the Bobcats 38-12 in the second half on Thursday night.
The final margin marked a 47-point turnaround from Betsy Layne’s 51-38 victory on Dec. 3 in Paintsville.
Kylie Kinner scored 28 points for Paintsville (17-10), dropping in seven 3-pointers. Emilea Preece chipped in 16.
Kim Akers scored nine points and Maddie Meade netted eight for Betsy Layne (8-20).
PAINTSVILLE 14 10 21 17 — 62
B. LAYNE 12 4 7 5 — 28
Paintsville (62) — Helton 7, Keeton 2, Kinner 28, Hyden 6, Mulcahy 3, Preece 16. 3-Pt. FG: 10 (Kinner 7, Hyden 2, Mulcahy). FT: 2-4. Fouls: 5.
Betsy Layne (28) — Akers 9, Meade 8, Martin 4, Damron 2, Hall 5, Boyette, Damron. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Akers, Meade, Hall). FT: 3-4. Fouls: 9.
Raceland 68, Rose Hill Christian 49
RACELAND The host Rams assembled a 25-13 lead after one quarter and held steady from there on Thursday night.
Emma Broughton scored 23 points, canning three 3-pointers, for the Rams (13-19), who concluded their regular season with their eighth game in a span of 11 days. Nim Maynard added 11 points.
Ten Raceland players scored, including lone senior Emma Picklesimer, who tallied two points on her Senior Night.
Bellamee Sparks led all scorers for the Royals (4-14 entering a scheduled game Friday night at East Carter) with 37 points. She hit four treys.
Rose Hill was 2 for 13 from the foul line, while Raceland made 9 of its 17 charity tosses.
ROSE HILL 13 9 21 6 — 49
RACELAND 25 11 22 10 — 68
Rose Hill Christian (49) — Sparks 37, Hensley 3, Newell 6, Stanley 3, Wright, Deerfield, Evans. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Sparks 4, Stanley). FT: 2-13. Fouls: 11.
Raceland (68) — Maynard 11, Mackie 6, Broughton 23, Picklesimer 2, Hapney 7, Boggs 4, Gartin 4, Thomas 2, Lacks 7, Whitt 2, Burney, Tennison. 3-Pt. FG: 9 (Broughton 3, Maynard 2, Mackie, Hapney, Gartin, Lacks). FT: 9-17. Fouls: 15.
FROM WEDNESDAY
Menifee County 73, Raceland 39
FRENCHBURG The host Wildcats bolted to a 22-4 lead through one frame on Wednesday night and added to their lead at each quarter stop.
Morgan Wells scored 14 points and Kelsie Woodard and Hannah Harris dropped in 12 apiece for Menifee County (19-13 after a 62-49 win over Elliott County on Thursday night). Harris pitched in four triples for the Wildcats, who connected on 10 of their 12 foul shots.
Nim Maynard collected 10 points to pace the Rams.
Ten Menifee County players and nine from Raceland scored.
RACELAND 4 12 13 10 — 39
MENIFEE CO. 22 18 20 14 — 73
Raceland (39) — Maynard 10, Mackie 2, Broughton 7, Picklesimer 5, Boggs 4, Gartin 5, Thomas 2, Lacks 1, Burney 3, Hapney, Whitt, Tennison. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Maynard 2, Broughton, Gartin, Burney). FT: 4-8. Fouls: 10.
Menifee County (73) — Ke. Woodard 12, Gevedon 9, Parks 6, M. Wells 14, Harris 12, Baker 4, Diehl 7, Burgess 4, Ka. Woodard 1, A. Wells 5, Hall, Golden. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Harris 4, Gevedon, Parks, Diehl, A. Wells). FT: 10-12. Fouls: 11.