DRAFFENVILLE Ashland split a pair of outings against top-flight competition over the weekend at the prestigious Marshall County Hoopfest.
The Tomcats topped North Gwinnett (Georgia), 90-77, on Friday night, rallying from a one-point deficit through three quarters by outscoring the Bulldogs 28-14 in the fourth quarter.
Ashland met Ballard on Saturday night and fell behind 45-29 at halftime against the powerful Bruins in a 90-61 setback.
Against North Gwinnett, Ashland got 34 points from Ethan Sellars, including four 3-pointers and an 8-for-8 showing at the foul line. Zander Carter dropped in 16 points, Colin Porter added 15 and Cole Villers collected 14.
The Tomcats shot 19 for 31 (61.3%) from the field in the second half and finished 19 for 23 (82.6%) at the foul line.
Duke Clayton scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs. RJ Godfrey dropped in 19 and Dylan Gary added 13.
North Gwinnett finished 5 of 12 at the charity stripe. Ashland forced 22 turnovers while committing only seven.
One night later, with Porter sidelined and Villers and Sellars playing limited minutes, Tucker Conway led the Tomcats with 15 points, connecting on five 3-pointers. Asher Adkins added 10 for Ashland (2-1).
Ricky Padron chipped in eight points. Ten Tomcats entered the scoring column.
It wasn’t enough against one of the state’s highest-rankied teams. Gabe Sisk scored 25 points, Maker Bar dropped in 19, Kaden Stanton pitched in 13 and Kennedy Hayden totaled 12 for Ballard (2-1).
Both teams made nine 3-pointers, but Ashland needed 26 tries to do it (34.6%) and Ballard did it in 16 attempts (56.3%).
The Tomcats committed 23 turnovers and forced 14 and didn’t lead again after 7-6 on their way to their biggest loss since the 2019 Sweet Sixteen quarterfinals.
ASHLAND 11 25 26 28 — 90
N. GWINNETT 16 19 28 14 — 77
Ashland (90) — Carter 16, Villers 14, Sellars 34, Porter 15, Atkins 7, Adkins 4, Conway. 3-Pt. FG: 9 (Sellars 4, Carter 3, Villers, Porter). FT: 19-23. Fouls: 14.
North Gwinnett (77) — Allard 5, Grosvenor 9, R. Godfrey 19, Gary 13, Clayton 30, Vance 1, Carlberg, Washington, Seitz, Wallar. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Clayton 3, Gary 2, Allard). FT: 5-12. Fouls: 17.
BALLARD 25 20 24 21 — 90
ASHLAND 16 13 19 13 — 61
Ballard (90) — K. Hayden 12, Tilford 9, House 4, Stanton 13, Buford 2, M. Hayden 3, Sisk 25, Johnson 3, Bar 19, Hankee, Marrero. 3-Pt. FG: 9 (K. Hayden 2, Bar 2, Tilford, Stanton, M. Hayden, Sisk, Johnson). FT: 7-8. Fouls: 14.
Ashland (61) — Carter 5, Villers 4, Sellars 5, Atkins 4, Conway 15, Adkins 10, T. Davis 5, Padron 8, C. Davis 2, Jackson 3, Thacker, Mayor. 3-Pt. FG: 9 (Conway 5, Carter, Sellars, Adkins, T. Davis). FT: 10-14. Fouls: 11.