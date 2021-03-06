LEXINGTON Ethan Sellars scored a career-high 37 points as Ashland defeated No. 2 and previously undefeated North Laurel at Lexington Catholic High School on Friday night.
The Tomcats scorched the nets, hitting 15 3-pointers and finished the contest 53.3 % from the field.
Sellars connected on seven triples. Cole Villers and Zander Carter each hit three shots from downtown. Villers scored 19 points and Carter tallied 11 points.
Colin Porter returned after missing Wednesday’s game against Fleming County to post a double-double with 14 points and 14 assists.
Reed Sheppard recorded a team-high 34 points for North Laurel (19-1).
Ashland (13-4) will meet Dunbar today in Lexington at 4:30 p.m.
N. LAUREL 17 10 22 17 — 66
ASHLAND 30 16 32 8 — 86
N. Laurel (66) — Sheppard 34, Sizemore 7, Brock 2, Davidson 12, Harris, Dotson, Bruner 2, Reynolds 3, Eliza 2, Keen, Messer 4. 3-Pt FGs: 3 (Sheppard 2, Sizemore) FT: 13-15.
Ashland (86) — Porter 14, Sellars 37, Villers 19, Carter 11, Marcum, Ashby, Conway, Gillum 3, Adkins 2, Davis, Freize. 3-Pt FGs: 15 (Porter, Sellars 7, Villers 3, Carter 3) FT: 7-9.
GIRLS
Russell 52
Greenup Co 10
RUSSELL Russell jumped out to a 24-2 lead after one quarter and never looked back for a 63rd District victory on Friday night.
The Lady Devils had 13 players find the scoring column. Aubrey Hill and Jenna Adkins led the way with seven points apiece.
Hannah Sanders tallied six points and Gabby Oborne netted five. Shaelyn Steele, Kennedy Darnell and McKenna Barfield each recorded four points for Russell (12-5).
Rachel Bush had five points for Greenup County (7-12).
GREENUP CO. 2 4 2 2 — 10
RUSSELL 24 5 15 8 — 52
Greenup County (10) — Maynard 1, Frazier, Gammon, Bush 5, Hall, Ratcliff, D. Crum, Burney, W. Crum, Boltz, Spencer, McCormick 2, Taylor 2, Hunt, Shaffer. 3-Pt FGs: 0. FT: 2-7. Fouls: 6.
Russell (52) — Steele 4, B. Quinn 3, Adkins7, Ross 3, Hill 7, Maynard 3, Sanders 6, Darnell 4, Hester 2, Atkins 2, Barfield 4, A. Quinn 2, Oborne 5, Jachimczuk. 3-Pt FGs: 5 (B. Quinn, Adkins, Ross, Maynard, Oborne) FT: 5-7. Fouls: 8.