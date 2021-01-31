BOWLING GREEN Ashland got off to a strong start in a matchup of top-10 teams on Saturday night. Bowling Green made up for it with its finish.
The visiting Tomcats led 22-17 after one quarter behind six 3-pointers. The Purples, ranked second in the state by the Associated Press, outscored No. 7 Ashland 66-35 the rest of the way in an 83-57 victory.
Cole Villers scored 15 points to lead the Tomcats (6-2), whose six-game winning streak concluded. Ethan Sellars dropped in 12 points and Colin Porter netted 11.
Turner Buttry scored 29 points to pace the Purples (6-0). He was perfect on 16 attempts from the foul line.
Bowling Green's Isaiah Mason scored 18 points and Willie Wilson chipped in 14, converting four 3-pointers.
ASHLAND 22 12 11 12 -- 57
B. GREEN 17 27 19 20 -- 83
Ashland (57) -- Porter 11, Sellars 12, Villers 15, Carter 6, Marcum 3, Atkins 6, Gillum 2, Davis 2, Conway, Adkins, Freize. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Villers 3, Sellars 2, Carter 2, Porter). FT: 9-16. Fouls: 20.
Bowling Green (83) -- Mason 18, Buttry 29, Flanary 9, Wilson 14, Cooper 9, Wardlow 2, Banks, Dingle, Ritter. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Wilson 4, Buttry, Flanary, Cooper). FT: 22-23. Fouls: 17.
Franklin County 47, Russell 43
FRANKFORT The visiting Red Devils outscored the Flyers by eight points over the final three quarters, but couldn't dig out of an 18-6 hole after the first frame on Saturday afternoon in the Gary Moore Classic.
Brady Bell scored 14 points, Charlie Jachimczuk totaled 12 and Griffin Downs tallied 11 for Russell (6-3). Downs also had 10 rebounds.
Zac Cox led all scorers with 18 points for Franklin County (5-4), which was whistled for only five fouls to Russell's 12 but only converted 4 of 14 free throws. The Red Devils went 8 for 11 at the line.
RUSSELL 6 12 11 14 -- 43
FRANKLIN CO. 18 6 10 13 -- 47
Russell (43) -- Bell 14, Downs 11, Jachimczuk 12, Doak 2, Blum 2, Patrick 2, Quinn, Rose. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Jachimczuk 2, Downs). FT: 8-11. Fouls: 12.
Franklin County (47) -- Farrier 5, Mattison 4, Broyles 5, Cox 18, Peiffer 9, Mulder 6, J. Valentine, Atkinson, Dummitt, Taylor. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Mulder 2, Cox). FT: 4-14. Fouls: 5.
Green (Ohio) 69, Fairview 67
WESTWOOD The visiting Bobcats benefitted from a 27-for-34 showing at the free-throw line to win Saturday night.
Jaxon Manning pitched in 29 points, including 27 over the final three quarters, to pace the Eagles (2-8). He was 9 for 9 at the charity stripe.
Steven "Bubba" Day added 11 points. Tanner Johnson totaled nine points in the first quarter and change before leaving with what coach Roger Newton described as a serious injury to his hand/wrist area.
Ethan Huffman scored 21 points to lead Green (6-8), which won its fifth consecutive outing. He was 9 of 10 on foul shots, including six conversions in the decisive fourth quarter. Levi Sampson added 16 points and Levi Singleton tallied 14, draining three 3-pointers.
Fairview was 14 for 18 at the foul line but couldn't overcome 23 fouls -- 16 of which were whistled in the fourth frame.
GREEN 11 21 12 25 -- 69
FAIRVIEW 12 17 17 21 -- 67
Green (69) -- Sampson 16, Huffman 21, Blevins 9, Singleton 14, Sanders 9. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Singleton 3, Blevins). FT: 27-34. Fouls: 18.
Fairview (67) -- Manning 29, Day 11, Shannon 7, Johnson 9, Caldwell 7, Tucker 2, Muncy 2, Terry, Harper, Adams. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Manning 2, Johnson). FT: 14-18. Fouls: 23.
GIRLS
Paintsville 59, Magoffin County 43
SALYERSVILLE The visiting Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Hornets 14-5 in the first quarter and kept adding to the lead in the second half to win a Saturday matinee.
Chloe Hannah scored 20 points and Emilea Preece netted 16 for Paintsville (5-4, 1-2 57th District seeding), which secured the No. 3 seed in the district tournament with the win and will meet the loser of the first Johnson Central-Martin County game to be played. Two previous attempts at that game have been canceled.
Angel Mullis totaled 24 points for Magoffin County (3-8, 0-3 seeding), which will be the No. 4 seed and meet the Lady Eagles-Lady Cardinals winner.
Haley Barnett dropped in 12 for the Lady Hornets.
The teams are scheduled to meet again Feb. 8 in Paintsville. That game isn't for district seeding because the KHSAA has mandated district foes only count their first games against each other toward seeding this season in a COVID-19-related change.
PAINTSVILLE 14 20 16 9 -- 59
MAGOFFIN CO. 5 20 11 7 -- 43
Paintsville (59) -- Helton 6, Chirico 2, Maynard 3, Hyden 5, Hannah 20, Curnutte 9, Preece 16, Mulcahy. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Helton 2, Hannah 2, Preece 2, Hyden, Curnutte). FT: 13-26. Fouls: 18.
Magoffin County (43) -- Helton 2, Mullis 24, Lafferty 5, H. Barnett 12, Williams, McCarty, Risner. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (Lafferty, H. Barnett). FT: 15-20. Fouls: 22.