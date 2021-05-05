ASHLAND When Asher Stevens stepped to the plate in the eighth inning at Alumni Field on Wednesday night, he wasn’t only trying to beat the defending 16th Region Tournament champion.
The Ashland senior was just trying to get a hit.
Stevens succeeded: his base knock to the left-center-field gap plated Jack Heineman to lift the Tomcats over Rowan County, 8-7, in extra innings.
“Couldn’t have happened to anyone better,” Ashland coach Evan Yongue said. “Asher has been struggling quite a bit ... and that opportunity right there was just perfect for him. That at-bat, I felt like he surpassed that mental block. He got down 0-2 really quick, and then he fought off four or five foul balls and every pitch he got better and better. And then he smoked it to left-center.”
And with it, the Vikings’ 28-game winning streak against region competition went up in smoke.
Rowan County led 3-0 after the first half-inning, but Ashland (8-8) rallied to force extras by scoring a run in the bottom of the seventh.
The Vikings (14-3) scored three runs in the top of the eighth to break on top again, but Ryan Atkins tied the game before Stevens won it.
Atkins and Heineman each had two hits and two RBIs.
Nick Jividen got the win for the Tomcats in relief of Atkins and Sawyer Alley.
Chase Alderman had two hits for the Vikings. He also started on the mound and allowed two runs over six no-hit innings. Alderman fanned seven Tomcats and walked six.
Wyatt Welte took the decision for Rowan County in relief. Chance Furnish supplied two RBIs for the Vikings, who had run-ruled Ashland 10-0 in five innings on April 22.
ROWAN CO. 300 000 03 — 6 7 4
ASHLAND 100 100 14 — 7 8 3
Alderman, Welte (7), Ingles (8) and Plank; Atkins, Alley (5), Jividen (8) and Mullins. W — Jividen. L — Welte. 2B — Alderman 2 (RC), Ingles (RC), Leuenberger (RC), Atkins (A).
SOFTBALL
Boyd County 6, Elliott County 1
CANNONSBURG Boyd County cranked out seven extra-base hits in a victory over visiting Elliott County on Tuesday.
Emma Borders finished 3 for 4 at the plate, including a double and triple for the Lady Lions. Jacie Goad and Alex Blanton each supplied a pair of two-baggers.
Sara Bays connected on a two-run homer and picked up the win in the circle for Boyd County (11-6).
ELLIOTT CO. 000 01 — 1 4 2
BOYD CO. 021 3X — 6 13 2
McDaniel and Castro. Bays and Peterman. W—Bays. L—McDaniel. 2B—Borders (BC), Goad 2 (BC), Blanton 2 (BC). 3B—Borders (BC). HR—Bays (BC).
Lawrence County 8, Boyd County 5
CANNONSBURG Boyd County closed the gap to a single run with two tallies in the fifth inning on Tuesday night.
Lawrence County (15-6) answered with a pair of its own in the sixth to prevail at the Boyd County Softball Complex.
Shelby Blevins delivered the win in the circle for the Lady Dawgs.
Olivia Mulhearn and Jacie Goad hit solo home runs for the Lady Lions. Emma Borders was 3 for 3. Emily Shivel was 2 for 3 with a double.
LAWRENCE CO. 301 202 0 — 8 11 1
BOYD CO. 003 020 0 — 5 11 1
Blevins, Triplett (5) and Crum. Badgett and Peterman. 2B—Shivel (BC). HR—Mulhearn (BC), Goad (BC).