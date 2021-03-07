LEXINGTON Ashland outscored Paul Laurence Dunbar 47-31 in the second half to dig out of an eight-point hole after one quarter and beat the Bulldogs, 76-64, on Saturday at Lexington Catholic.
Colin Porter scored 30 points, Cole Villers chipped in 25 and Ethan Sellars netted 12 for the Tomcats (14-4), who followed a blowout win over No. 2 North Laurel on Friday night with another impressive victory in 11th Region country.
Porter was 14 for 16 at the foul line. The Tomcats hit 21 of 27 charity tosses. Ashland also shot 52.0% from the field in the second half after a 35.5% showing before the break.
Nick Spalding totaled 27 points and Tim Hall Jr. added 14 for Dunbar (15-5), which was coming off a victory over top-ranked Lexington Catholic one night earlier.
Spalding connected on four 3-pointers. Villers had three treys.
ASHLAND 12 17 25 22 -- 76
DUNBAR 20 13 16 15 -- 64
Ashland (76) -- Marcum 6, Sellars 12, Villers 25, Carter 3, Porter 30, Gillum. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Villers 3, Porter 2, Sellars, Carter). FT: 21-27. Fouls: 17.
Paul Laurence Dunbar (64) -- Carter 2, Kumwimba 4, Spalding 27, Hall 14, VanDyke 7, Hilt 2, Drew 2, Williams 1, Barbee 3, Haggard. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Spalding 4, Carter). FT: 12-17. Fouls: 18.
Lewis County 49, West Carter 44
OLIVE HILL The visiting Lions built a seven-point edge through one quarter Saturday afternoon and preserved it at each quarter stop.
Trey Gerike scored 15 points and Bailey Thomas dropped in 10 for Lewis County (11-7), which won for the seventh time in its last 10 outings.
Tyson Webb totaled 13 points to pace the Comets (9-5), who dropped their second straight for the first time this season.
Of West Carter's five losses, two have come to the Lions -- the other was a 57-46 decision Feb. 8 in Vanceburg.
LEWIS CO. 16 8 11 14 -- 49
W. CARTER 9 11 9 15 -- 44
Lewis County (49) -- Thomas 10, Jordan 2, Liles 9, McCann 9, Gerike 15, Spencer 4, Burriss, Sizemore, Noble. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (Thomas, Liles). FT: 15-18. Fouls: 14.
West Carter (44) -- Nichols 4, Jones 6, Callahan 7, Boggs 6, Berry 6, Leadingham 2, Webb 13, Sammons. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Boggs 2, Callahan, Webb). FT: 4-11. Fouls: 18.
Nicholas County 57, Fairview 46
CARLISLE The host Bluejackets outscored the Eagles 19-4 in the third quarter to break open what was a two-point game at halftime on Saturday night.
Jaxon Manning scored 17 points to pace Fairview (5-17), which led 12-8 through one quarter before being out-pointed 36-15 in the middle two frames.
Brady Switzer scored 24 points, Dalton Davenport delivered 12 and Wyatt Clark netted 11 for Nicholas County (8-15), which ended a three-game skid.
The Bluejackets made 20 of their 28 charity tosses, while the Eagles converted 8 of 15 attempts.
FAIRVIEW 12 11 4 19 -- 46
NICHOLAS CO. 8 17 19 13 -- 57
Fairview (46) -- Manning 17, Caldwell 3, Day 7, Harper 5, Adams 3, McDowell 6, Sparks 3, Muncy 2, Mitchell, Terry, Shannon, Mills. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Manning 2, McDowell 2, Sparks, Adams). FT: 8-15. Fouls: 21.
Nicholas County (57) -- Switzer 24, Morris 4, Davenport 12, Letcher 1, Clark 11, Hatton 2, Watkins 1, Simmons 2, Sexton, Kiskaden, Blake. 3-Pt. FG: 1 (Clark). FT: 20-28. Fouls: 16.
GIRLS
Russell 44, Johnson Central 26
PRESTONSBURG The Lady Devils outscored the Lady Eagles 17-8 in the third quarter to extend a five-point lead to 14 and then pitched a shutout in the fourth frame to lock up a win in the Kentucky Prep Showcase at Prestonsburg.
Jenna Adkins scored 13 points to lead all scorers for Russell (13-5).
Sammi Sites's nine points paced Johnson Central (16-4 after a forfeit victory against Magoffin County on Sunday).
The Lady Devils held the Lady Eagles to their lowest offensive output since a 34-20 loss to Elizabethtown on Dec. 20, 2009 at Mercer County.
RUSSELL 12 11 17 4 -- 44
J. CENTRAL 10 8 8 0 -- 26
Russell (44) -- Steele 9, Adkins 13, Ross 4, B. Quinn 5, Hill 6, Atkins 1, Jachimczuk 6. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Adkins, B. Quinn, Jachimczuk). FT: 3-5. Fouls: 15.
Johnson Central (26) -- K. Blair 5, Sites 9, T. McKenzie 4, C. Blair 5, Wright 3, Vannoy, Stambaugh, K. McKenzie. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Sites, C. Blair, Wright). FT: 7-9. Fouls: 9.
Boyd County 72, Letcher County Central 34
PRESTONSBURG The Lady Lions outscored the Lady Cougars 53-18 in the middle two quarters on Saturday to break open what was a three-point game through one stanza in the Kentucky Prep Showcase at Prestonsburg.
Hannah Roberts tallied 21 points to lead four Boyd County (11-1) scorers in double figures. Harley Paynter scored 16 points, Bailey Rucker nabbed 12 and Isabella Caldwell produced 11.
Caldwell, Rucker and Paynter each hit three 3-pointers for the Lady Lions.
Kaylee Banks scored 11 points and Keira Couch dropped in 10 for Letcher County Central (12-11).
LETCHER CENTRAL 12 10 8 4 -- 34
BOYD CO. 15 27 26 4 -- 72
Letcher County Central (34) -- Banks 11, Boggs 1, T. Holcomb 9, Couch 10, B. Kincer 3, Bates, Whitt, Banks, Bentley, Combs, Craft, K. Wright. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (T. Holcomb 2, B. Kincer). FT: 7-12. Fouls: 18.
Boyd County (72) -- Whitmore 2, Caldwell 11, Rucker 12, Neese 2, Paynter 16, Stewart 6, Jordan 2, Roberts 21, Opell, Moore, Ramey, Christian, Woods. 3-Pt. FG: 9 (Caldwell 3, Rucker 3, Paynter 3). FT: 11-16. Fouls: 16.
East Carter 68, Rose Hill Christian 61
ASHLAND The visiting Lady Raiders outscored the Lady Royals 22-10 in the fourth quarter to rally from a five-point hole entering the final frame on Saturday evening.
Jascie Greene scored 18 points and Avery Hall and Makyla Waggoner each pitched in 15 for East Carter (5-7), which has won four of seven after a 1-4 start.
Gabby Karle pitched in 24 points, Bellamee Sparks dropped in 19 and Jewelia VanKeuren tallied 10 for Rose Hill (15-10). Sparks added 11 boards for a double-double. Karle filled out her stat line with six assists, six rebounds and four steals.
E. CARTER 16 17 13 22 -- 68
ROSE HILL 23 11 17 10 -- 61
East Carter (68) -- M. Waggoner 8, Stickler 7, Swanagan 15, Greene 18, Tussey 2, Moore 3, Hall 15, Steele. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Swanagan 2, Stickler, Greene, Moore, Hall). FT: 18-26. Fouls: 16.
Rose Hill Christian (61) -- Karle 24, VanKeuren 10, B. Sparks 19, Stephens 2, Trimble 6, Newell. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Trimble 2, Karle 2). FT: 7-17. Fouls: 20.