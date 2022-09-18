NICHOLASVILLE Ashland’s key stats on Friday night: 69 points – and two big defensive stops.
For as much success as the Tomcats had offensively, they struggled just as badly to slow West Jessamine’s offense, finding themselves on the short side of a 49-42 score – at halftime.
“Neither team did a good job tackling. We were fortunate enough,” Ashland coach Chad Tackett said. “I told the guys at halftime that we needed two defensive stops, and if we could get that, we’d win the game.”
Lo and behold, the Tomcats’ Terell Jordan produced a pick-six and Jarod Brown made a critical fourth-down tackle.
After getting torched in the first half, Ashland’s defense settled in to limit the Colts to two touchdowns in the second half. That was enough for the Tomcats to rally to a 69-63 victory on the road.
Another turning point, Tackett said, was Ashland’s scoring drive of eight and a half minutes the first time it got the ball in the second half. Braxton Jennings capped the 15-play drive with a 6-yard scoring run.
“That really made a big difference, because our offense was our best defense at times,” Tackett said. “I don’t know two weeks ago that we would’ve been able to do that (hold the ball that long). If it was a turnover or a penalty, we would shoot ourselves in the foot, so that in itself was a sign of growth for us offensively.”
Jennings rushed for 167 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. LaBryant Strader added 142 yards and two TDs on 11 totes, and Atayveon Thomas ran three times for 45 yards and a score.
Strader also completed 15 of 21 passes for 222 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.
Brandon Houston made four catches for 140 yards and two scores. Asher Adkins contributed four receptions for 48 yards and a TD.
Ashland racked up 576 yards of offense – 354 rushing and 222 through the air. Jake Sexton hit five of seven extra points.
The Tomcats (2-3) were without three starting linebackers, but found success down the stretch bringing defensive pressure away from where West Jessamine was motioning players, Tackett said.
Colts quarterback Jacob Jones – whose father is former Kentucky signal-caller Pookie Jones – ran for an eye-popping seven touchdowns, the last with 23 seconds remaining to get West Jessamine within 69-63. But the Colts’ ensuing onside kick did not travel the required 10 yards, allowing Ashland to go to a hard-earned victory formation.
West Jessamine, coached by Ashland alumnus Scott Marsh, dropped to 2-3.
Lawrence County 58, Magoffin County 26
SALYERSVILLE The host Hornets led 8-7 deep into the first quarter, outgained the Bulldogs 391 yards to 307, picked up 20 first downs to Lawrence County’s 16, and ran twice as many offensive plays and incurred less than half the penalty yardage that the Bulldogs did.
Lawrence County still slapped a running clock on Magoffin County by the time it was all said and done in their Class 3A, District 8 opener, largely on the strength of three defensive touchdowns.
The Bulldogs’ Dylan Ferguson returned a fumble for a score less than three minutes into the game, Lawson Baisden delivered a second-quarter pick-six and Kaden Gillispie provided a scoop-and-score just 19 seconds later.
The Hornets were within 22-14 on the stretch of two Aden Barnett touchdown runs, and Magoffin County had the ball back midway through the second quarter. Then Baisden returned an interception for a touchdown and Gillispie followed suit with his fumble return shortly thereafter.
Cody Crum added a 21-yard scoring run early in the third quarter, followed by Logan Southers’s extra point, and the Hornets never got closer than 24 points after that.
Crum rushed for two touchdowns and 60 yards for Lawrence County (3-1, 1-0 district). Ferguson rushed for 90 yards and a score, Ryan Marcum added 87 yards and a TD and Baisden accumulated 47 yards and a touchdown.
Barnett ran for 137 yards and two scores and completed 22 of 40 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown for Magoffin County (2-3, 0-1 district). Grayson Whitaker ran for a 58-yard TD and caught a scoring pass as well. Ian McCarty made eight receptions for 86 yards and Brock Montgomery hauled in five tosses for 49 yards.
LAWRENCE CO. 15 22 14 7 -- 58
MAGOFFIN CO. 8 6 6 6 -- 26
FIRST QUARTER
LC – Dylan Ferguson 12 fumble return (Logan Southers kick), 9:02
MC – Aden Barnett run (Ian McCarty pass from Aden Barnett), 4:02
LC – Ferguson 11 run (Ferguson run), 1:43
SECOND QUARTER
LC – Cody Crum 5 run (Southers kick), 10:56
MC – Barnett 27 run (run fails), 8:44
LC – Lawson Baisden interception return (Ferguson run), 5:26
LC – Kaden Gillispie fumble return (Southers kick), 5:07
THIRD QUARTER
LC – Crum 21 run (Southers kick), 9:27
MC – Grayson Whitaker 7 pass from Barnett (pass fails), 5:10
LC – Baisden 39 run (Southers kick), 4:23
FOURTH QUARTER
LC – Ryan Marcum 14 run (Southers kick), 9:50
MC – Whitaker 58 run (pass fails), 5:34
LC MC
First Downs 16 20
Rushes-Yards 25-279 20-184
Comp-Att-Int 3-5-0 22-40-2
Passing Yards 28 207
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-2
Punts-Avg. 0-0 1-36.0
Penalties-Yards 12-115 8-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Lawrence County rushing: Ferguson 7-90, Marcum 8-87, Crum 5-60, Baisden 2-47, Runyons 2-2, Pollock 1-(-7).
Magoffin County rushing: Barnett 15-137, Whitaker 1-58, McCarty 1-4, Montgomery 1-2, Cruz 1-0, Team 1-(-17).
Lawrence County passing: Pollock 3 of 5 for 28 yards.
Magoffin County passing: Barnett 22 of 40 for 207 yards, 2 interceptions.
Lawrence County receiving: Gillispie 2-21, Ferguson 1-7.
Magoffin County receiving: McCarty 8-86, Montgomery 4-49, Jenkins 3-31, Whitaker 3-26, Cruz 2-9, Gilliand 1-6.
Montgomery County 21, Russell 17
MOUNT STERLING The visiting Red Devils were mere yards and seconds from their first victory of the season on Friday night.
But the Indians’ Brody Shaw forced a fourth-down Russell fumble near the goal line in the final minute, reported Kentucky Sports Radio, as Montgomery County held on.
Andre Richardson-Crews rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries for Russell (0-5). Ethan Oborne added a TD on the ground and Nathan Totten booted a 41-yard field goal.
Ethan Pack completed 14 of 25 passes for 222 yards. Carson Patrick caught five passes for 115 yards, and Oborne added five receptions for 94 yards for the Red Devils, who led 17-6 at halftime and racked up 424 yards of offense.
Alex Hatton completed 13 of 26 passes for 232 yards, three touchdowns and one pick for Montgomery County (1-3). Harrison Haddix made seven receptions for 162 yards and two TDs. Devin Taul caught two passes for 53 yards and a score.
Jacob Diallo ran 25 times for 159 yards.
Russell had not been 0-5 since 1990, when the Red Devils dropped their first six. That was also the last year the Indians beat Russell.
Montgomery County picked up its first victory under first-year coach Michael Caba.
Russell rushing: Richardson-Crews 15-140, Pack 12-27, Rock 5-27, Oborne 4-8.
Montgomery County rushing: Diallo 25-159, Wallace 2-9, Hatton 1-6, Haddix 1-2.
Russell passing: Pack 14 of 25 for 222 yards.
Montgomery County passing: Hatton 13 of 26 for 232 yards, 1 interception; Haddix 0 of 1.
Russell receiving: Patrick 5-115, Oborne 5-94, McDaniels 2-10, Richardson-Crews 2-3.
Montgomery County receiving: Haddix 7-162, Taul 2-53, Thompson 2-13, Martin 2-4.
Johnson Central 54, Waverly (Ohio) 7
PAINTSVILLE Home, sweet home, indeed.
The host Golden Eagles bookended a 28-0 halftime lead and 26 unanswered points around the Tigers’ lone score to win going away on Friday night.
Johnson Central was coming off consecutive losses in the same season for the first time in five years and playing at Coach Jim Matney Field for the first time in this campaign.
Five Golden Eagles rushed for more than 60 yards apiece, led by Zack McCoart’s 100 yards and two touchdowns. Mason Lawson added 91 yards, Logan Music produced 71 yards and a scoring run, Chris Barnes racked up 68 yards and a TD and Chase Price chipped in 63 yards.
Jacob Grimm punched in two 1-yard scoring plunges to get Johnson Central (3-2) rolling early. McCoart ran for a 19-yard TD and Music added another from 20 yards out with 1:35 to go in the first half.
Grimm and McCoart also connected on a 26-yard scoring pass in the third frame, and Music returned a pick 35 yards for a TD 16 seconds later.
Grimm completed all three passes the Golden Eagles threw, for 94 yards and a touchdown.
Johnson Central rushed for 401 yards and limited Waverly to 55.
Mason Kelly completed 17 of 34 passes for 179 yards, one touchdown and one interception for the Tigers (2-3), who dropped their third straight.
Hudson Kelly caught seven passes for 94 yards. Kody Swords hauled in a scoring pass.
WAVERLY 0 0 7 0 -- 7
J. CENTRAL 7 21 20 6 -- 54
FIRST QUARTER
JC – Jacob Grimm 1 run (Sawyer Crum kick), 9:13
SECOND QUARTER
JC – Grimm 1 run (Crum kick), 10:57
JC – Zack McCoart 19 run (Crum kick), 5:50
JC – Logan Music 20 run (Crum kick), 1:35
THIRD QUARTER
W – Kody Swords 10 pass from Mason Kelly (Kiko kick), 9:22
JC – McCoart 26 pass from Grimm (Crum kick), 8:01
JC – Music 35 interception return (run fails), 7:45
JC – McCoart 1 run (Crum kick), 5:05
FOURTH QUARTER
JC – Chris Barnes 11 run (kick fails), 6:38
W JC
First Downs 13 26
Rushes-Yards 26-55 47-401
Comp-Att-Int 17-34-1 3-3-0
Passing Yards 179 94
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Punts-Avg. 1-34.0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 2-9 3-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Waverly rushing: J. Hurd 16-39, Q. Hurd 4-21, Smith 4-6, M. Kelly 2-(-11).
Johnson Central rushing: McCoart 12-100, Lawson 11-91, Music 6-71, Barnes 5-68, Price 8-63, Morrow 2-4, Hunt 1-2, Grimm 2-2.
Waverly passing: M. Kelly 17 of 34 for 179 yards, 1 interception.
Johnson Central passing: Grimm 3 of 3 for 94 yards.
Waverly receiving: H. Kelly 7-94, J. Hurd 4-35, Swords 3-27, Pollard 1-8, Sparks 1-8, Nichols 1-7.
Johnson Central receiving: Lawson 2-68, McCoart 1-26.