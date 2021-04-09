ASHLAND Rose Hill Christian got one on, got him over and got him in quickly on Friday evening.
That was all the Royals got, while Ashland got going and kept going after that.
Sawyer Alley hit a first-inning grand slam and pitched the final 2 2-3 innings as part of a combined no-hitter in the Tomcats’ 19-1 victory over the Royals.
Alley drove in five runs and NeShawn Peppers, Asher Stevens and Ryan Atkins each knocked in three for Ashland (2-2, 1-0 64th District seeding). Peppers, Ryan Brown and Alley each had two hits.
Alley came on in relief of Jack Heineman in the top of the first and shut down Rose Hill, fanning seven Royals while allowing no hits, walks or runs.
Brennan Stephens scored the lone run for Rose Hill (0-2, 0-1 district seeding), while John VanHoose was credited with the RBI.
Chase Pennington took the decision for the Royals.
The Tomcats and Royals are slated to meet again April 23.
ROSE HILL 100 — 1 0 1
ASHLAND 9(10)X — 19 10 0
C. Pennington, L. Pennington (2) and Justice; Heineman, Alley (1) and Mullins, Flowers. W — Alley. L — C. Pennington. 2B — Brown (A). HR — Alley (A).
Hopkinsville 8, Greenup County 6
LLOYD The visiting Tigers scored five runs in their last at-bat to rally from a two-run deficit on Friday night.
Preston Chaudoin homered as part of a 2-for-3 evening for Hopkinsville (5-0). Logan Durst and Blake Baltrop also had two hits apiece. Durst and Baltrop both scored twice, and Durst, Zach Moss and Jacob Dilday drove in two runs apiece.
Logan Bays was 2 for 4 to pace the Musketeers (4-2). Carson Wireman started and went five innings, allowing three runs. Jonah Gibson was saddled with the loss.
Durst got the win for the Tigers, getting the final out of the sixth inning in relief.
HOPKINSVILLE 000 030 5 — 8 9 4
GREENUP CO. 000 122 1 — 6 6 5
Chaudoin, Cansler (5), Moss (6), Durst (6), Dilday (7) and Dilday, Cansler (7); Wireman, Gibson (6) and Bays. W — Cansler. L – Gibson. 2B — Durst (H). HR — Chaudoin (H).
SOFTBALL
THURSDAY
Warren East 4, Ashland 0
ASHLAND The host Kittens stayed away from the big inning against the state’s top-ranked team, allowing only four runs and all in separate innings, but couldn’t muster a baserunner on Thursday night.
Emma Markham threw a perfect game for the Lady Raiders (5-2), fanning 12 Kittens.
Madison Hymer was 2 for 3 for Warren East.
Jada Erwin went the distance for Ashland (2-3), allowing four runs — two earned — on eight hits. She had no walks and six strikeouts.
W. EAST 110 101 0 — 4 8 0
ASHLAND 000 000 0 — 0 0 3
Markham and Stringfield; Erwin and Spears. W — Markham. L — Erwin. 2B — Young (WE).
TUESDAY
Ashland 3, Coal Grove 0
ASHLAND Lauren Spears went 2 for 3 to boost the host Kittens on Tuesday.
Kenzi Robinson went the distance in the circle, allowing no runs on three hits and fanning nine Lady Hornets. She walked none.
Kassidy Woolum took the decision for Coal Grove (4-3 entering a scheduled game Friday against Chesapeake).
COAL GROVE 000 000 0 — 0 3 0
ASHLAND 001 020 X — 3 5 1
Woolorn and Griffith; Robinson and Spears. W — Robinson. L — Woolum. 2B — Spears (A).