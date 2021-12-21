LOUISVILLE Ashland split four games at the prestigious King of the Bluegrass Tournament at Louisville Fairdale.
The Tomcats won their opening round game Monday against Lyon County, 87-81, roaring back from an 18-point deficit with a second half shooting display.
Ashland (6-4) found itself in a similar predicament against Louisville Male the following day. The Tomcats took a late lead, but the Bulldogs rallied in the closing moments to take a hard-fought 69-66 victory. Colin Porter recorded 24 points to lead his team in scoring. Ethan Sellars was close behind with 23 points.
Jack Edelen tallied 29 points to guide Male (4-5)
Ashland reached the century mark against host Fairdale in the consolation bracket. Five players scored in double figures. Zander Carter and Tucker Conway each hit five from beyond the arc and finished with 21 and 15 points, respectively. Sellars had 19 points and Porter chipped in 16. Asher Adkins collected 11 points off the bench. Fairdale received 32 points from Jacob Tucker and 30 points from Dalton Hicks.
Senior Cole Villers played in the first two contests but missed the final pair with an ongoing knee injury.
George Rogers Clark (8-1) sprinted away from a tie game at halftime on Tuesday with a 17-2 run in the third quarter to prevail, 89-53, over the Tomcats.
ASHLAND 21 24 26 30 — 101
FAIRDALE 20 21 19 24 — 84
Ashland (101)—Atkins 8, Porter 16, Sellars 19, Conway 15, Carter 21, Padron, Mayor 4, Adkins 11, Davis 5, Jackson, Thacker 2. 3-Pt FGs: 16 (Porter 2, Sellars 2, Conway 5, Carter 5, Adkins, Davis) FT: 11-11. Fouls: 20.
Fairdale (84)—Sweeney 4, Hicks 30, Dewboys, Tucker 32, Jeffers 4, Bronger 6, Doutrick, Battle, Bradshaw, Shannon 8. 3-Pt FGs: 6 (Hicks 3, Tucker 3) FT: 14-20. Fouls: 13.
MALE 19 22 8 20 — 69
ASHLAND 13 16 21 16 — 66
Male (69)—Glenn 20, White 4, Lindsay 4, J. Edelen 29, Johnson 5, C. Edelen 3, Vrbancic , Gainey, Gates, Brown 4. 3-Pt FGs: 7 (Glenn, J. Edelen 4, Johnson C. Edelen) FT: 2-2. Fouls: 8.
Ashland (66)—Carter 4, Atkins 6, Porter 24, Sellars 23, Villers 4, Conway 5, Adkins. 3-Pt FGs: 7 (Porter 2, Sellars 4, Conway) FT: 3-3. Fouls: 10.
Notre Dame, TN 61
Fairview 45
S. Pontotoc MS 59
Fairview 49
GATLINBURG, Tenn. Fairview could not find the range from the free throw line against South Pontotoc, Miss., at the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic on Tuesday afternoon.
The Eagles stayed close in the first half, trailing just 27-21 at halftime. Fairview took a 40-37 lead early in the fourth quarter only to see South Pontotoc respond with a 10-point run late in the contest to seal the victory.
Fifty-one fouls were whistled in the game. South Pontotoc was 24 of 36 from the line.
The Eagles made just 11 of 28 attempts from the charity stripe. Jaxon Manning finished with 28 points for Fairview (3-8). Bubba Day added nine.
On Monday, the Eagles fell behind early in their matchup with Notre Dame, Tenn. Fairview faced an early 21-10 deficit and was outscored 13-6 in the third quarter.
Manning tallied 22 points for the Eagles. Day was in double figures with 10. Tanner Johnson and Tamel Smith each chipped in five.
FAIRVIEW 8 13 17 11 — 49
S. PONTOTOC 17 10 10 22 — 59
Fairview (49)—Johnson 4, Smith 4, Manning 28, Day 9, C. Harper, Caldwell 4, Muncy, J. Harper, Terry, Mitchell, Sparks, Reihs. 3-Pt FGs: 4 (Manning 4) FT: 11-28. Fouls: 26.
South Pontotoc (59)—Austin 13, Walls 6, Hooker 9, Howell 2, Matthews 8, Chrestman, Gazaway 5, Holloway, Cherry, Tindall, Harmon 6. 3-Pt FGs: 3 (Hooker 2, Gazaway) FT: 24-36. Fouls: 25.
NOTRE DAME 21 17 13 10 — 61
FAIRVIEW 10 16 6 13 — 45
Notre Dame (61)—Kelley, Vaughn 8, K. Hammond 2, McCormick 18, Daniel, Robinson, Houston, B. Hammond, Fillaver, McGee 9, Wilkerson 4, Brown 15, Flowers 2, McNamora 3. 3-Pt FGs: 7 (McCormick 3, Brown 3, McNamora) FT: 6-11. Fouls: 11.
Fairview (45)—Johnson 5, Manning 22, Caldwell 2, Day 10, Mitchell, Smith 5, Muncy, J. Harper, Terry, C. Harper 1, Sparks, Reighs, Mervilus. 3-Pt FGs: 4 (Manning 2, Day, Smith) FT: 7-9. Fouls: 15.
GIRLS
Russell 45
Meade Co. 43
Russell 73
Bardstown 61
MOUNT WASHINGTON Russell overcame difficult waters to produce a comeback win over Meade County in its third game at the Queen of the Commonwealth Tournament at Bullitt East.
The Red Devils outscored the Waves, 18-13, in the fourth quarter to win its second straight contest at the event. Shaelyn Steele made another huge splash offensively with 17 points.
Campbell Jachimczuk added eight points and Jenna Adkins had seven.
Peyton Bradley led all scorer s with 20 points for Meade County (7-4).
She guided Russell to a victory in the Queen of the Commonwealth on Monday.
The sophomore hit 13 of her 23 attempts from the field and finished with 31 points.
The Red Devils forced 23 Bardstown turnovers that produced 25 points and propelled the team to their largest lead of the contest, 72-55, late in the fourth quarter.
Bella Quinn collected a pair of triples and had 14 points for Russell (9-2). Josie Atkins added to the balanced scoring attack with eight points. Jachimczuk netted seven points and Hannah Sanders added six.
Kandence Walls finished with 22 points to lead Bardstown (4-3).
RUSSELL 7 11 9 18 — 45
MEADE CO. 11 10 9 13 — 43
Russell (45)—Adkins 7, Steele 17, Quinn 4, Atkins 4, Jachimczuk 8, Sanders 5. 3-Pt FGs: 2 (Jachimczuk, Sanders) FT: 11-21. Fouls: 14.
Meade County (43)—Hardesty 8, Babb 10, Clanton, Bradley 20, Durbin 4, Medley, Crawley 1. 3-Pt FGs: 8 (Hardesty 2, Babb 2, Bradley 4) FT: 11-17. Fouls: 18.
RUSSELL 19 14 23 17 — 73
BARDSTOWN 13 17 17 14 — 61
Russell (73)—Adkins 2, Steele 31, Quinn 14, Atkins 8, Jachimczuk 7, Sanders 6, Darnell 5, Oborne, Fitzpatrick, Smith, Baker. 3-Pt FGs: 6 (Steele, Quinn 2, Sanders, Jachimczuk 2) FT: 15-22. Fouls: 16.
Bardstown (61)—Cotton 10, K. Walls 22, Riley, Crowe 10, Cooper, Courtney 4, Sheckles 2, Livers 5, R. Walls 8. 3-Pt FGs: 7 (K. Walls 4, Crowe 2, R. Walls) FT: 12-20. Fouls: 17.
Greenup Co. 51
Coal Grove 45
COAL GROVE Greenup County made the short trip across the Ohio River and tallied at win at Coal Grove on Monday night.
Rachel Bush led the Musketeers with 17 points. Gabby Karle reached double figures with 13.
Greenup County (8-2) took a 22-16 lead into the locker room at halftime and played even with the Hornets in the final 16 minutes.
Autum Hicks led Coal Grove with 24 points. Kaleigh Murphy added 10.
GREENUP CO. 9 13 13 16 — 51
C. GROVE 4 12 14 15 — 45
Greenup County (51)—Maynard 6, Karle 13, Frazier 6, Gammon 9, Bush 17, Pierce. 3-Pt FGs: 5 (Maynard, Karle, Gammon 3) FT: 16-21. Fouls: 9.
Coal Grove (45)—Fraley 3, Murphy 10, Hicks 24, Harmon 6, Keaton 2, Keeney, Noel. 3-Pt FGs: 5 (Fraley, Murphy 4) FT: 4-6. Fouls: 13.
Raceland 65
PRP 64
Raceland 60
Oldham Co. 40
Berea 70
Raceland 41
BEREA Raceland produced a productive weekend at the Berea Holiday Classic.
Reagan Mackie’s putback with under a second remaining in regulation gave the Rams a 65-64 victory over Pleasure Ridge Park on Monday.
Raceland (3-7) had four players in double figures against the Panthers. Nim Maynard splashed five 3-pointers and led the Rams with 27 points and nine rebounds. Emma Picklesimer recorded a double-double with 19 points and 10 boards. Emma Broughton and Mackie each had 10.
Chandler Duncan led Pleasure Ridge Park (5-5) with 16 points.
The Rams pulled away from Oldham County for a victory on Sunday with a 20-11 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter.
Maynard and Broughton each had 15 points. Mackie supplied nine points and Siyan Hapney chipped in seven.
The hosts did not roll out the welcome mat on Saturday. Berea bolted out to a 32-19 halftime lead over Raceland and never looked back after outscoring its opponent, 21-10, in the third frame.
Broughton collected 13 points. Hapney finished with 10.
The Pirates placed three players in double figures. Alexis Newman tallied 17 points. Madison Howell added 12 points and Chesney Lovins amassed 10.
RACELAND 18 19 15 13 — 65
PRP 12 18 20 14 — 64
Raceland (65)—Maynard 27, Mackie 10, Broughton 10, Picklesimer 19, Hapney 1, Gartin, Thomas, Boggs, Lacks, Berney. 3-Pt FGs: 8 (Maynard 5, Mackie 2, Broughton) FT: 19-26. Fouls: 19.
Pleasure Ridge Park (64)—Crawford 2, Cannon 15, Duncan 16, Jones 13, Bolin 13, Reynolds, Fox 3, Burks 2. 3-Pt FGs: 4 (Cannon 2, Jones, Fox) FT: 14-20. Fouls: 19.
OLDHAM CO. 11 9 9 11 — 40
RACELAND 16 9 15 20 — 60
Oldham County (40)—Roberts 2, Flynn 6, Klock 2, K. Batts 9, Palazzolo 15, Turner 4, A. Batts, Wood 2, Rabbeth. 3-Pt FGs: 1 (K. Batts) FT: 7-18. Fouls: 15.
Raceland (60)—Maynard 15, Mackie 9, Broughton 15, Picklesimer 4, Hapney 7, Gartin 3, Thomas 2, Burney 5, Boggs, Lacks, Whitt, Tennison. 3-Pt FGs: 6 (Maynard, Mackie, Broughton, Hapney, Gartin, Burney) FT: 10-14. Fouls: 21.
RACELAND 9 10 10 12 — 41
BEREA 15 17 21 17 — 70
Raceland (41)—Picklesimer 3, Mackie 6, Maynard 7, Broughton 13, Hapney, 10 Thomas, Gartin, Lacks, Boggs, Burney, Whitt, Tennison. 3-Pt FGs: 4 (Maynard, Broughton 2, Hapney) FT: 5-13. Fouls: 15.
Berea (70)—M. Stepp 6, R. Stepp, Roger 6, King 6, Beard 6, Lovins 10, L. Stepp 4, Brewer, Newman 17, Mad. Howell 12, Mac. Howell. 3-Pt FGs: 8 (Roger 2, Newman 5, Mad. Howell) FT: 16-20. Fouls: 14.