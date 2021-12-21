LOUISVILLE Ashland split four games at the prestigious King of the Bluegrass Tournament at Louisville Fairdale.

The Tomcats won their opening round game Monday against Lyon County, 87-81, roaring back from an 18-point deficit with a second half shooting display.

Ashland (6-4) found itself in a similar predicament against Louisville Male the following day. The Tomcats took a late lead, but the Bulldogs rallied in the closing moments to take a hard-fought 69-66 victory. Colin Porter recorded 24 points to lead his team in scoring. Ethan Sellars was close behind with 23 points.

Jack Edelen tallied 29 points to guide Male (4-5)

Ashland reached the century mark against host Fairdale in the consolation bracket. Five players scored in double figures. Zander Carter and Tucker Conway each hit five from beyond the arc and finished with 21 and 15 points, respectively. Sellars had 19 points and Porter chipped in 16. Asher Adkins collected 11 points off the bench. Fairdale received 32 points from Jacob Tucker and 30 points from Dalton Hicks.

Senior Cole Villers played in the first two contests but missed the final pair with an ongoing knee injury.

George Rogers Clark (8-1) sprinted away from a tie game at halftime on Tuesday with a 17-2 run in the third quarter to prevail, 89-53, over the Tomcats.

ASHLAND    21    24    26    30    —    101    

FAIRDALE    20    21    19    24    —    84

Ashland (101)—Atkins 8, Porter 16, Sellars 19, Conway 15, Carter 21, Padron, Mayor 4, Adkins 11, Davis 5, Jackson, Thacker 2. 3-Pt FGs: 16 (Porter 2, Sellars 2, Conway 5, Carter 5, Adkins, Davis) FT: 11-11. Fouls: 20.

Fairdale (84)—Sweeney 4, Hicks 30, Dewboys, Tucker 32, Jeffers 4, Bronger 6, Doutrick, Battle, Bradshaw, Shannon 8. 3-Pt FGs: 6 (Hicks 3, Tucker 3) FT: 14-20. Fouls: 13.

MALE    19    22    8    20    —    69

ASHLAND    13    16    21    16    —    66    

Male (69)—Glenn 20, White 4, Lindsay 4, J. Edelen 29, Johnson 5, C. Edelen 3, Vrbancic , Gainey, Gates, Brown 4. 3-Pt FGs: 7 (Glenn, J. Edelen 4, Johnson C. Edelen) FT: 2-2. Fouls: 8.

Ashland (66)—Carter 4, Atkins 6, Porter 24, Sellars 23, Villers 4, Conway 5, Adkins. 3-Pt FGs: 7 (Porter 2, Sellars 4, Conway) FT: 3-3. Fouls: 10.

Notre Dame, TN 61

Fairview 45

S. Pontotoc MS  59

Fairview 49

GATLINBURG, Tenn. Fairview could not find the range from the free throw line against South Pontotoc, Miss., at the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic on Tuesday afternoon.

The Eagles stayed close in the first half, trailing just 27-21 at halftime. Fairview took a 40-37 lead early in the fourth quarter only to see South Pontotoc respond with a 10-point run late in the contest to seal the victory.

Fifty-one fouls were whistled in the game. South Pontotoc was 24 of 36 from the line.

The Eagles made just 11 of 28 attempts from the charity stripe. Jaxon Manning finished with 28 points for Fairview (3-8). Bubba Day added nine.

On Monday, the Eagles fell behind early in their matchup with Notre Dame, Tenn. Fairview faced an early 21-10 deficit and was outscored 13-6 in the third quarter.

Manning tallied 22 points for the Eagles. Day was in double figures with 10. Tanner Johnson and Tamel Smith each chipped in five.

FAIRVIEW    8    13    17    11    —    49

S. PONTOTOC    17    10    10    22    —    59

Fairview (49)—Johnson 4, Smith 4, Manning 28, Day 9, C. Harper, Caldwell 4, Muncy, J. Harper, Terry, Mitchell, Sparks, Reihs. 3-Pt FGs: 4 (Manning 4) FT: 11-28. Fouls: 26.

South Pontotoc (59)—Austin 13, Walls 6, Hooker 9, Howell 2, Matthews 8, Chrestman, Gazaway 5, Holloway, Cherry, Tindall, Harmon 6. 3-Pt FGs: 3 (Hooker 2, Gazaway) FT: 24-36. Fouls: 25.

NOTRE DAME    21    17    13    10    —    61

FAIRVIEW    10    16    6    13    —    45

Notre Dame (61)—Kelley, Vaughn 8, K. Hammond 2, McCormick 18, Daniel, Robinson, Houston, B. Hammond, Fillaver, McGee 9, Wilkerson 4, Brown 15, Flowers 2, McNamora 3. 3-Pt FGs: 7 (McCormick 3, Brown 3, McNamora) FT: 6-11. Fouls: 11.

Fairview (45)—Johnson 5, Manning 22, Caldwell 2, Day 10, Mitchell, Smith 5, Muncy, J. Harper, Terry, C. Harper 1, Sparks, Reighs, Mervilus. 3-Pt FGs: 4 (Manning 2, Day, Smith) FT: 7-9. Fouls: 15.

GIRLS

Russell 45

Meade Co. 43

Russell 73

Bardstown 61

MOUNT WASHINGTON Russell overcame difficult waters to produce a comeback win over Meade County in its third game at the Queen of the Commonwealth Tournament at Bullitt East.

The Red Devils outscored the Waves, 18-13, in the fourth quarter to win its second straight contest at the event. Shaelyn Steele made another huge splash offensively with 17 points.

Campbell Jachimczuk added eight points and Jenna Adkins had seven.

Peyton Bradley led all scorer s with 20 points for Meade County (7-4).

She guided Russell to a victory in the Queen of the Commonwealth on Monday.

The sophomore hit 13 of her 23 attempts from the field and finished with 31 points.

The Red Devils forced 23 Bardstown turnovers that produced 25 points and propelled the team to their largest lead of the contest, 72-55, late in the fourth quarter.

Bella Quinn collected a pair of triples and had 14 points for Russell (9-2). Josie Atkins added to the balanced scoring attack with eight points. Jachimczuk netted seven points and Hannah Sanders added six.

Kandence Walls finished with 22 points to lead Bardstown (4-3).

RUSSELL    7    11    9    18    —    45

MEADE CO.    11    10    9    13    —    43

Russell (45)—Adkins 7, Steele 17, Quinn 4, Atkins 4, Jachimczuk 8, Sanders 5. 3-Pt FGs: 2 (Jachimczuk, Sanders) FT: 11-21. Fouls: 14.

Meade County (43)—Hardesty 8, Babb 10, Clanton, Bradley 20, Durbin 4, Medley, Crawley 1. 3-Pt FGs: 8 (Hardesty 2, Babb 2, Bradley 4) FT: 11-17. Fouls: 18.

RUSSELL    19    14    23    17    —    73

BARDSTOWN    13    17    17    14    —    61

Russell (73)—Adkins 2, Steele 31, Quinn 14, Atkins 8, Jachimczuk 7, Sanders 6, Darnell 5, Oborne, Fitzpatrick, Smith, Baker. 3-Pt FGs: 6 (Steele, Quinn 2, Sanders, Jachimczuk 2) FT: 15-22. Fouls: 16.

Bardstown (61)—Cotton 10, K. Walls 22, Riley, Crowe 10, Cooper, Courtney 4, Sheckles 2, Livers 5, R. Walls 8. 3-Pt FGs: 7 (K. Walls 4, Crowe 2, R. Walls) FT: 12-20. Fouls: 17.

Greenup Co. 51

Coal Grove 45

COAL GROVE Greenup County made the short trip across the Ohio River and tallied at win at Coal Grove on Monday night.

Rachel Bush led the Musketeers with 17 points. Gabby Karle reached double figures with 13.

Greenup County (8-2) took a 22-16 lead into the locker room at halftime and played even with the Hornets in the final 16 minutes.

Autum Hicks led Coal Grove with 24 points. Kaleigh Murphy added 10.

GREENUP CO.    9    13    13    16    —    51

C. GROVE    4    12    14    15    —    45

Greenup County (51)—Maynard 6, Karle 13, Frazier 6, Gammon 9, Bush 17, Pierce. 3-Pt FGs: 5 (Maynard, Karle, Gammon 3) FT: 16-21. Fouls: 9.

Coal Grove (45)—Fraley 3, Murphy 10, Hicks 24, Harmon 6, Keaton 2, Keeney, Noel. 3-Pt FGs: 5 (Fraley, Murphy 4) FT: 4-6. Fouls: 13.

Raceland 65

PRP 64

Raceland 60

Oldham Co. 40

Berea 70

Raceland 41

BEREA  Raceland produced a productive weekend at the Berea Holiday Classic.

Reagan Mackie’s putback with under a second remaining in regulation gave the Rams a 65-64 victory over Pleasure Ridge Park on Monday.

Raceland (3-7) had four players in double figures against the Panthers. Nim Maynard splashed five 3-pointers and led the Rams with 27 points and nine rebounds. Emma Picklesimer recorded a double-double with 19 points and 10 boards. Emma Broughton and Mackie each had 10.

Chandler Duncan led Pleasure Ridge Park (5-5) with 16 points.

The Rams pulled away from Oldham County for a victory on Sunday with a 20-11 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter.

Maynard and Broughton each had 15 points. Mackie supplied nine points and Siyan Hapney chipped in seven.

The hosts did not roll out the welcome mat on Saturday. Berea bolted out to a 32-19 halftime lead over Raceland and never looked back after outscoring its opponent, 21-10, in the third frame.

Broughton collected 13 points. Hapney finished with 10.

 The Pirates placed three players in double figures. Alexis Newman tallied 17 points. Madison Howell added 12 points and Chesney Lovins amassed 10.

RACELAND    18    19    15    13    —    65

PRP    12    18    20    14    —    64

Raceland (65)—Maynard 27, Mackie 10, Broughton 10, Picklesimer 19, Hapney 1, Gartin, Thomas, Boggs, Lacks, Berney. 3-Pt FGs: 8 (Maynard 5, Mackie 2, Broughton) FT: 19-26. Fouls: 19.

Pleasure Ridge Park (64)—Crawford 2, Cannon 15, Duncan 16, Jones 13, Bolin 13, Reynolds, Fox 3, Burks 2. 3-Pt FGs: 4 (Cannon 2, Jones, Fox) FT: 14-20. Fouls: 19.

OLDHAM CO.    11    9    9    11    —    40    

RACELAND    16    9    15    20    —    60

Oldham County (40)—Roberts 2, Flynn 6, Klock 2, K. Batts 9, Palazzolo 15, Turner 4, A. Batts, Wood 2, Rabbeth. 3-Pt FGs: 1 (K. Batts) FT: 7-18. Fouls: 15.

Raceland (60)—Maynard 15, Mackie 9, Broughton 15, Picklesimer 4, Hapney 7, Gartin 3, Thomas 2, Burney 5, Boggs, Lacks, Whitt, Tennison. 3-Pt FGs: 6 (Maynard, Mackie, Broughton, Hapney, Gartin, Burney) FT: 10-14. Fouls: 21.

RACELAND    9    10    10    12    —    41

BEREA    15    17    21    17    —    70

Raceland (41)—Picklesimer 3, Mackie 6, Maynard 7, Broughton 13, Hapney, 10 Thomas, Gartin, Lacks, Boggs, Burney, Whitt, Tennison. 3-Pt FGs: 4 (Maynard, Broughton 2, Hapney) FT: 5-13. Fouls: 15.

Berea (70)—M. Stepp 6, R. Stepp, Roger 6, King 6, Beard 6, Lovins 10, L. Stepp 4, Brewer, Newman 17, Mad. Howell 12, Mac. Howell. 3-Pt FGs: 8 (Roger 2, Newman 5, Mad. Howell) FT: 16-20. Fouls: 14.

