PINEVILLE Tony Love called JT Garrett "one of the most dynamic players in this part of the state."
Garrett lived up to that billing Saturday afternoon. He picked up 261 yards of total offense and three touchdowns in Ashland's 35-0 win at Bell County.
Garrett scored his first TD on a reverse, taking a pitch and running 11 yards into the end zone with 2:52 to go in the first quarter. And he took Brett Mullins's pass 94 yards to the house 22 seconds into the second quarter to double that lead.
That was Ashland's only completion, but that was plenty enough on an afternoon when the Tomcats rushed for 392 yards, according to statistics recorded by MyTownTV, and forced Bobcats turnovers to set up their first two scores.
"Our defense gave up some yardage, but before the ball crossed the goal line they were able to knock it loose," Love said. "They did what they needed to do in order to put us in a position to be successful today."
Garrett ran for 167 yards on eight carries and two TDs, and Keontae Pittman logged 133 yards and two house calls on 16 carries.
Ashland (5-0) remained undefeated by topping defending Class 3A state runner-up Bell County (4-3) in a game scheduled the day before after both teams' originally scheduled games were banged from the docket due to COVID-19-related reasons.
ASHLAND 7 14 0 14 -- 35
BELL CO. 0 0 0 0 -- 0
FIRST QUARTER
A -- JT Garrett 11 run (Jake Sexton kick), 2:52
SECOND QUARTER
A -- Garrett 94 pass from Brett Mullins (Sexton kick), 11:38
A -- Keontae Pittman 6 run (Sexton kick), 1:31
FOURTH QUARTER
A -- Pittman 78 run (Sexton kick), 9:13
A -- Garrett 21 run (Sexton kick), 3:56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS (courtesy of MyTownTV)
Ashland rushing: Garrett 8-167, Pittman 16-133, Mullins 6-53, Tackett 5-23, Humphrey 1-13, Palladino 3-3.
Ashland passing: Mullins 1 of 8 for 94 yards.
Ashland receiving: Garrett 1-94.
Lawrence Co. 40, Floyd Central 24
LANGLEY It was all square through three quarters.
Then the Bulldogs capitalized on a pair of Jaguars fumbles to outscore Floyd Central 16-0 in the fourth frame.
Blue Fletcher capped a 99-yard Lawrence County drive with an 8-yard scoring run with 8:30 to play, and after a bad Floyd Central snap from punt formation, Douglas Hall ran for a 9-yard score with 5:49 to play.
Fletcher rushed for 105 yards and a score, Dylan Ferguson collected 81 yards and a TD and Hall picked up 62 yards and two scores on three totes for the Bulldogs (3-1, 3-1 Class 3A, District 8), who clinched the No. 2 seed in the district and with it a home game in the first round of the playoffs.
Danny Hall caught two passes for 65 yards and Alex Strickland ran for a TD in addition to throwing for 83 yards on 3-of-7 passing.
Trenton Hatfield rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns and Sheston Johnson recorded 64 for Floyd Central (2-4, 0-4 district), which was officially eliminated from playoff contention.
LAWRENCE CO. 8 8 8 16 -- 40
F. CENTRAL 8 8 8 0 -- 24
FIRST QUARTER
FC -- Trenton Hatfield 6 run (Hatfield run), 6:05
LC -- Alex Strickland 1 run (Andrew Tackett run), 4:13
SECOND QUARTER
FC -- Hatfield 3 run (Hatfield run), 5:55
LC -- Douglas Hall 27 run (Dylan Ferguson run), 4:50
THIRD QUARTER
FC -- Jordan Akers 48 fumble return (Hatfield run), 7:25
LC -- Ferguson 4 run (Ferguson run), 5:04
FOURTH QUARTER
LC -- Blue Fletcher 8 run (Ferguson run), 8:20
LC -- Hall 9 run (Ferguson run), 5:49
LC FC
First Downs 19 20
Rushes-Yards 32-269 51-206
Comp-Att-Int 3-7-0 2-6-2
Passing Yards 83 15
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Punts-Avg. None 1-35.0
Penalties-Yards 5-45 3-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Lawrence County rushing: Fletcher 8-105, Ferguson 15-81, Do. Hall 3-62, Strickland 4-14, Tackett 2-7.
Floyd Central rushing: Hatfield 19-93, S. Johnson 14-64, Hager 10-23, Potter 5-12, Akers 2-10, J. Johnson 1-4.
Lawrence County passing: Strickland 3 of 7 for 83 yards.
Floyd Central passing: Hager 2 of 6 for 15 yards, 2 interceptions.
Lawrence County receiving: Da. Hall 2-65, Tackett 1-18.
Floyd Central receiving: Martin 2-15.
Ironton 42, Johnstown-Monroe 0
IRONTON The host Fighting Tigers put a running clock in motion on Saturday night at Tanks Memorial Stadium to advance to the regional semifinals.
Reid Carrico rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries and Trevor Carter chipped in 92 yards and a score on six totes for Ironton (8-0), which earned a date with Harvest Prep on Halloween night on their own turf. The Warriors topped Columbus Academy, 20-17, on Saturday night.
Tayden Carpenter completed 5 of 10 passes for 114 yards and TDs to Carrico and Erickson Barnes. Carpenter also rushed for a first-quarter score.
Ironton's defense registered 11 sacks and snared three interceptions in holding the Fighting Johnnies (6-3) to minus-6 yards rushing and 47 total yards.
The Tigers have outscored their opponents 399-40 this season.
Johnstown-Monroe eliminated Ironton in the first week of the playoffs two seasons ago en route to a runner-up finish in Canton. The Tigers made the same trip with the same fate last fall.
J-MONROE 0 0 0 0 -- 0
IRONTON 7 14 14 7 -- 42
FIRST QUARTER
I -- Tayden Carpenter 1 run (Jimmy Mahlmeister kick), 4:48
SECOND QUARTER
I -- Reid Carrico 34 pass from Carpenter (Mahlmeister kick), 10:31
I -- Carrico 44 run (Mahlmeister kick), :30
THIRD QUARTER
I -- Carrico 38 run (Mahlmeister kick), 11:08
I -- Erickson Barnes 8 pass from Carpenter (Mahlmeister kick), 9:55
FOURTH QUARTER
I -- Trevor Carter 13 run (Mahlmeister kick), 10:32
J-M I
Rushes-Yards 47-(-6) 24-227
Comp-Att-Int 6-10-3 5-10-1
Passing Yards 53 114
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Punts-Avg. 8-36.4 3-30.7
Penalties-Yards 5-48 5-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS (courtesy of WIRO)
Johnstown-Monroe rushing: Meyers 15-22, Jacob 8-17, Sheets 3-7, Sahr 21-(-53).
Ironton rushing: Carrico 8-117, Carter 6-92, Deere 3-16, Carpenter 6-2, Keyes 1-0.
Johnstown-Monroe passing: Sahr 6 of 10 for 53 yards, 3 interceptions.
Ironton passing: Carpenter 5 of 10 for 114 yards, 1 interception.
Johnstown-Monroe receiving: McConnell 4-32, Sheets 1-12, Meyers 1-9.
Ironton receiving: Duncan 1-52, Carrico 1-34, Masters 1-16, Barnes 1-7.