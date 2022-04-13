HUNTINGTON Ashland fell behind early after Spring Valley scored six runs in the second inning on Wednesday night.
Freshman Brooklyn Osburn held the Kittens to just two hits and struck out six in the Timberwolves’ 9-1 victory.
Emma Sowder produced two hits, both doubles, scored twice and knocked in four runs for Spring Valley. Osburn also helped herself out at the plate with a 2-for-4 night with two RBIs.
Jenna Christopher crossed the plate with two runs and drove in another for the Timbervolves.
Alauna Troxler and Erin Patrick posted hits for Ashland (4-8). Patrick had an RBI.
ASHLAND 100 000 — 1 2 1
S. VALLEY 060 102 — 9 7 0
Erwin and Patrick; Osburn and Townsend. W—Osborn. L—Erwin. 2B—Osburn (SV), Sowder 2 (SV).