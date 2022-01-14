PAINTSVILLE Round One goes to the Tigers.
Paintsville’s girls took a six-point lead after one quarter on Johnson Central and built on it en route to a 45-35 victory on Friday night.
Emilea Preece scored 16 points and Kylie Kinner dropped in 10 for the host Tigers (9-6, 2-1 57th District seeding).
Paintsville hit eight treys. Kinner, Preece, Ava Hyden and Kali Mulcahy each connected on two of them.
Clara Blair scored 12 points to pace the Golden Eagles (5-10, 2-1 district seeding).
Blair made four 3-pointers.
Johnson Central was whistled for 16 fouls to Paintsville’s seven. The Tigers went 11 for 15 at the foul line and the Golden Eagles sank three of their four charity tosses.
The return engagement at Paul R. Setser Eagle Field House is scheduled for Feb. 5.
J. CENTRAL 8 5 11 11 — 35
PAINTSVILLE 14 8 11 12 — 45
Johnson Central (35) — C. Blair 12, T. McKenzie 9, Vannoy 2, K. McKenzie 5, Thacker 5, Stambaugh, Wright, Younce. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (C. Blair 4, T. McKenzie, K. McKenzie). FT: 3-4. Fouls: 16.
Paintsville (45) — Helton 7, Kinner 10, Hyden 6, Mulcahy 6, Preece 16, Baldwin, Howard. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Kinner 2, Hyden 2, Mulcahy 2, Preece 2). FT: 11-15. Fouls: 7.
FROM THURSDAY
Ashland 43, Belfry 35
ASHLAND Ashland built a big lead in the first quarter and protected it with a closing kick on Thursday night.
The host Kittens outscored Belfry 17-9 in the first quarter and led by 10 at intermission. The Pirates got back within two possessions with a six-point bulge in the third frame, but Ashland outscored Belfry 12-8 in the fourth frame to preserve its victory at Anderson Gym.
Mikayla Martin scored 13 points and cleared 10 rebounds and Ella Sellars and Kenleigh Woods each pitched in 11 points for the Kittens (8-1), who were playing their first game in 10 days after a series of COVID-19-related postponements.
Ashland remained without a trio of typical starters, who were completing return-to-play protocol from COVID-19. Kittens seventh-grader Brookelyn Duckwiler earned her first varsity start in their stead.
Kyra Justice led Belfry (6-9) with 10 points.
Ashland was 11 for 17 at the foul line, while Belfry hit 3 of 4 charity tosses.
The Pirates were whistled for 13 fouls to the Kittens’ five. Belfry’s total included a technical in the fourth quarter. Ashland incurred one infraction in the second half.
BELFRY 9 7 11 8 — 35
ASHLAND 17 9 5 12 — 43
Belfry (35) — A. Varney 4, Fletcher 7, Justice 10, Sparks 8, Howard 2, Phillips 2, Colley 2, Ramsey. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (A. Varney, Fletcher). FT: 3-4. Fouls: 13.
Ashland (43) — Martin 13, Sellars 11, Woods 11, Rogers 6, Thomas 2, Duckwiler. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (Martin, Woods). FT: 11-17. Fouls: 5.