JACKSON, Ohio What would Ironton-Jackson be without a little late drama?
It wasn't quite on the final play of the game, like last year's encounter in Tanks Memorial Stadium, but the visiting Fighting Tigers didn't lead the Ironmen on Friday night until Landen Wilson plunged across from a yard out with 66 seconds remaining.
Braden Schreck came up with an interception deep in Ironton's own red zone in the final seconds to preserve a 29-26 Fighting Tigers victory.
Ty Perkins caught eight passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns for Ironton (2-0), which rallied from a 26-14 halftime deficit to win on the road.
Perkins caught Tayden Carpenter's 34-yard scoring pass just 17 seconds into the third quarter to start the Fighting Tigers rally.
Carpenter completed 18 of 29 passes for 256 yards, two scores and an interception. He also found Wilson for a two-point conversion.
Jaquez Keyes rushed 19 times for 81 yards and a score for Ironton. Evan Williams booted three extra points.
Jacob Winters passed for 188 yards and four touchdowns and a pick on 11-of-16 passing for the Ironmen (1-1), who were in position to beat Ironton last season until Perkins's walkoff kickoff return for a touchdown in the Fighting Tigers' 13-10 victory.
Eli Broermann ran for 97 yards and Cade Wolford added 78 yards. Winters chipped in 41.
Brodie Butcher caught two scoring passes and 59 yards' worth of aerials. Broermann added a 42-yard TD reception.
IRONTON 14 0 7 8 — 29
JACKSON 14 12 0 0 — 26
FIRST QUARTER
J — Brodie Butcher 40 pass from Jacob Winters (Chance Thorpe kick), 8:52
I — Jaquez Keyes 4 run (Evan Williams kick), 7:08
J — Butcher 13 pass from Winters (Thorpe kick), 2:46
I — Ty Perkins 53 pass from Tayden Carpenter (Williams kick), 1:15
SECOND QUARTER
J — Eli Broermann 42 pass from Winters (kick fails), 6:48
J — Jacob Wood 13 pass from Winters (pass fails), :31
THIRD QUARTER
I — Perkins 34 pass from Carpenter (Williams kick), 11:43
FOURTH QUARTER
I — Landen Wilson 1 run (Wilson pass from Carpenter), 1:06
I J
Rushes-Yards 27-115 40-218
Comp-Att-Int 18-29-1 11-16-1
Passing Yards 256 188
Penalties-Yards 7-73 7-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Ironton rushing: Keyes 19-81, Wilson 5-18, Carpenter 2-11, Fielder 1-5.
Jackson rushing: Broermann 15-97, Wolford 17-78, Winters 6-41, Johnson 2-2.
Ironton passing: Carpenter 18 of 29 for 256 yards, 1 interception.
Jackson passing: Winters 11 of 16 for 188 yards, 1 interception.
Ironton receiving: Perkins 8-181, Schreck 4-28, Young 2-23, Wilson 1-10, Terry 2-4.
Jackson receiving: Butcher 3-59, Broermann 1-42, Wood 2-31, Stapleton 1-27, Jones 1-24, Powell 1-9, Johnson 1-5, Wolford 1-4.
Bracken County 8, Lewis County 6
BROOKSVILLE The visiting Lions, down two points in the closing minutes on Friday night, got within a yard of the go-ahead touchdown.
But the Polar Bears held Lewis County out of the end zone with 4:41 to play to preserve a two-point victory in a steady rain on the hosts' opening night.
Austin Howard plunged across from 3 yards out with 15 seconds remaining in the first half to give the Lions (1-1) a 6-0 lead at intermission.
Bracken County (1-0) got it back on Dylan Teegarden's 1-yard scoring run at the 9:48 mark of the third quarter. Polar Bears quarterback Chase Wilson ran for 49 yards to set it up.
Teegarden added the two-point conversion, and that proved to be the final points of the game.
Teegarden finished with 88 yards and all of Bracken County's points.
"That final drive, I said, 'I’m giving to you every play; I’m going to treat you like I did (graduated featured back) Payton (Gilvin) last year,'" Polar Bears coach Simon Clouse told The Ledger Independent. "'Go win us the game,' and that’s what he did.”
Howard ran 20 times for 110 yards for the Lions. Ayden Cooper completed 8 of 16 passes for 103 yards. Jaxon Rister caught four aerials for 66 yards.
LEWIS CO. 0 6 0 0 — 6
BRACKEN CO. 0 0 8 0 — 8
SECOND QUARTER
LC — Austin Howard 3 run (kick fails), :15
THIRD QUARTER
BC — Dylan Teegarden 1 run (Teegarden run), 9:48
LC BC
Rushes-Yards 31-131 28-129
Comp-Att 8-16 3-8
Passing Yards 103 13
Penalties-Yards 6-50 7-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Lewis County rushing: Howard 20-110, Cooper 9-17, Hook 1-3, McGlone 1-1.
Bracken County rushing: Teegarden 16-88, Wilson 6-47, Tarter 1-2, Mahan 5-(-3).
Lewis County passing: Cooper 8 of 16 for 103 yards.
Bracken County passing: Wilson 3 of 8 for 13 yards.
Lewis County receiving: Rister 4-66, McGlone 2-31, Puente 1-14, Gerike 1-9.
Bracken County receiving: Teegarden 2-17, Yelton 1-(-4).